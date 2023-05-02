Article Summary

Abike Dabiri-Erewa was reappointed for a second term by President Buhari through a letter to the Senate.

Dabiri-Erewa is the pioneer chairman of the commission and was first appointed in November 2018.

President Buhari also in a separate letter to the Senate sought the confirmation of 6 federal commissioners of the RMAFC to fill the existing vacancies in the states.

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Abike Dabiri-Erewa for a second term as the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

The notice of her reappointment was contained in a letter written by the President to the Senate requesting the Upper Chamber to confirm her reappointment.

President Buhari’s letter was read on the floor of the Senate during plenary on Tuesday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Federal Commissioners for RMAFC appointed

Meanwhile, President Buhari also wrote a separate letter to the Senate seeking the confirmation of the appointment of 6 federal commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to fill the existing vacancies in the states.

The nominees are Ayogu Eze, Peter Okpara, Hauwa Aliyu, Rajiya Ayuba, Kolawole Adebola and Ismailia Agaka.

Furthermore, the red chamber mandated its Committee on Interior to investigate the circumstances causing the delay in the issuance and renewal of passports by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The Senate has also asked its Committee on Interior to probe the contract for the printing of passports by the NIS following a motion by Senator Uche Ekwunife who said Nigerians are facing hardship and stress in getting their passports.

She explained that it takes Nigerians between 3 to 6 months to get their passports despite the 6 weeks timeline given by NIS.

What you should know

Dabiri-Erewa is the pioneer chairman of the commission, which is one of the agencies under the federal ministry of foreign affairs.

Before her appointment as the Chairman of NiDCOM in November 2018, she was the senior special assistant to the president on foreign affairs and diaspora.

Dabiri-Erewa was a member of the House of Representatives in the national assembly representing the Ikorodu constituency in Lagos State, between 2003 and 2015.

While in the green chamber, Dabiri-Erewa at different times chaired the media committee and also the House Committee on Diaspora Affairs.