Digital Marketing – More effective and measurable form of advertisement

Marketing campaigns are rapidly shifting to the digital space whether you want to create product awareness, brand recognition, or/and crucially gain customers then you must be willing to spend a huge chunk of your marketing budget to run your campaign on digital platforms as this is where customers are converging now – it is simple and no brainer. It is very important for businesses to not only have a digital presence such as websites or social media but also, a system that exposes their business to reach an exponential number of new users and customers like affiliate marketing and PopAd.

Another reason Digital marketing is a more effective, efficient, and sustainable way to run a marketing campaign and acquire customers is that you can easily measure your campaign outcome. As in-house marketing managers or advertising agencies, you should start considering PopAd networks as it provides access to high traffic publishers who will significantly increase your brand awareness and customer acquisition with high conversion and retention rate as well as easy access to data on the performance of your campaign.

Platforms like PopAdLink is a sophisticated, Artificial Intelligence-powered advert platform that helps advertisers and publishers to exchange traffic and engagement to better facilitate audience and customer reach and retention. It is a top-notch marketing tool that uses the reach of publishers to market advertisers’ goods and services.

As an advertiser on PopAdLink, you can choose the websites you want your campaign to appear, monitor the number of people that engage with your campaign, and also know the number of customers you gained with the campaign. With a small or big budget depending on the number of customers you want to engage with your advert and acquire, publishers get paid only when customers engaged with your campaign, so it’s a win-win for all.

PopAdLink is proudly Nigerian with a global reach that spans 17 countries and 4 continents and continues to expand. Its global presence ensures that no matter where your desired customers are in the world, the platform will get to them.

What are the platform’s key features?

A smooth and easy platform. The website www.popadlink.com is extremely user friendly, and an account can be set up in under 5 minutes.

A start up bonus that can be used to test out the platform before deciding to commit to it.

Access to top publishers with millions of impressions monthly.

State of the art targeting tools to help reach your audience.

Transparent impressions. You can see your reach live and track and measure data.

Website: www.popadlink.com

