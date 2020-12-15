Paid Content
Digital Marketing – More effective and measurable form of advertisement
PopAdLink is proudly Nigerian with a global reach that spans 17 countries and 4 continents and continues to expand.
Marketing campaigns are rapidly shifting to the digital space whether you want to create product awareness, brand recognition, or/and crucially gain customers then you must be willing to spend a huge chunk of your marketing budget to run your campaign on digital platforms as this is where customers are converging now – it is simple and no brainer. It is very important for businesses to not only have a digital presence such as websites or social media but also, a system that exposes their business to reach an exponential number of new users and customers like affiliate marketing and PopAd.
Another reason Digital marketing is a more effective, efficient, and sustainable way to run a marketing campaign and acquire customers is that you can easily measure your campaign outcome. As in-house marketing managers or advertising agencies, you should start considering PopAd networks as it provides access to high traffic publishers who will significantly increase your brand awareness and customer acquisition with high conversion and retention rate as well as easy access to data on the performance of your campaign.
Platforms like PopAdLink is a sophisticated, Artificial Intelligence-powered advert platform that helps advertisers and publishers to exchange traffic and engagement to better facilitate audience and customer reach and retention. It is a top-notch marketing tool that uses the reach of publishers to market advertisers’ goods and services.
As an advertiser on PopAdLink, you can choose the websites you want your campaign to appear, monitor the number of people that engage with your campaign, and also know the number of customers you gained with the campaign. With a small or big budget depending on the number of customers you want to engage with your advert and acquire, publishers get paid only when customers engaged with your campaign, so it’s a win-win for all.
What are the platform’s key features?
- A smooth and easy platform. The website www.popadlink.com is extremely user friendly, and an account can be set up in under 5 minutes.
- A start up bonus that can be used to test out the platform before deciding to commit to it.
- Access to top publishers with millions of impressions monthly.
- State of the art targeting tools to help reach your audience.
- Transparent impressions. You can see your reach live and track and measure data.
Website: www.popadlink.com
Paid Content
HotForex wins the 2020 “forex trading platform of the year” award at the Businessday 8th annual BAFI awards
HotForex won the “Forex Trading Platform of the Year” at the 2020 edition of BusinessDay’s Banks & Other Financial Institutions Awards.
HotForex has emerged as the 2020 “Forex Trading Platform of the Year” at the BusinessDay 8th Annual Banks & Other Financial Institutions Awards.
Established in 2010, HotForex is a registered brand name of the HF Markets Group of companies.
Speaking on the award, the Country Director of HotForex in Nigeria, Ope Abiola, said “winning the award is a testament that HotForex is a Leader in Financial Trading. We dedicate this award to our loyal clients and partners who place their trust in us. This award will only spur us on to continue to provide the best possible trading environment to our clients”
HotForex has already joined the ranks of the World Finance Top 100; a great honor earned for excellence in offering innovative products, outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions. In just ten years, it already boasts:
- Over 2,500,000 live accounts
- 45+ industry awards
HotForex clients enjoy an award-winning client-centric experience. They can diversify their portfolios with CFDs on Forex, Metals, Energies, Indices, Shares, Commodities, ETFs, DMA Stocks, Bonds or Crypto currencies. In addition, a wide range of account types, trading tools and educational resources are available for traders of all levels of experience.
In ten years in the business, HotForex has displayed a continuous commitment to its core values of Honesty, Openness and Transparency, which are reflected through multiple regulations and licenses under the unified brand name HF Markets Group.
Speaking further on the advantages of trading with HotForex, Mr Abiola stated that HotForex is far ahead in the following areas:
- Transparency
- Low Spreads and Flexible Leverage
- Fast and Responsive Client Support
- Multiple-Regulation and Fund Security
- Faster Deposits and Withdrawals
- Multiple Platforms and Assets
- Bonus Offerings and Trading Contests
- Quality Trading Education
- Lucrative and Highly Rewarding Affiliate Program
Some of the other awards won by HotForex in 2020 include – “Best Client Fund Security Africa 2020” and “Best Trading Experience Africa 2020” given by the International Business Magazine. To learn more about the products and services offered by HotForex, visit www.hotforex.com
Paid Content
Get up to 1.5 million Naira in the Geely pre-sales offer
For the purchase of every one of GEELY EMGRAND 7 you get #400,000 computation at your purchase point.
The all-new GEELY EMGRAND 7; a car that combines a smooth aerodynamic design, comfort, safety and intuitive control, is finally up for grasp.
Make a refundable commitment of #200,000 only for the purchase of every one of GEELY EMGRAND 7 and get #400,000 computation at your purchase point.
HURRY NOW!
The first 100 cars sales come with additional:
- 3 year free service contract worth #350,000
- 3 year free comprehensive insurance worth #750,000
For more information, please visit https://geely.ng/presales
You can also call 08082935810 or send an email to [email protected]
Paid Content
How the world’s largest gospel concert used technology and a global volunteer machinery to drive engagement & participation
The success of The Experience this year is not just one for the record books but should be studied in business schools as a case study…
Year after year, the world’s largest gospel concert, The Experience which is hosted by the senior pastor of the House on the Rock Church, Pastors Paul and Ifeanyi Adefarasin grows in leaps and bounds. The exponential progression of number of attendees owes thanks to proliferation of praises lauded to the unique experience by attendees and also the leveraging of a massive number of global volunteers in getting word out about the concert.
For the 2020 event which was wholly virtual, the organizers knew they had to do something different and take a unique approach. To this end, volunteers were assembled in a group on the massively popular social media platform, Telegram. Tagged The #TE15Army, the group has grown to about six thousand active members who worked and continue to work massively and tirelessly to get the public engaged for the 15th edition of The Experience concert which was held yesterday night virtually from 9pm till the morning of 12th December.
And the facts speak for themselves, a record number participated in the concert this year, streaming live on various digital media platforms including the official website of the experience. For example, on the organizers YouTube, Facebook and Website pages alone, the concert has been watched by over 1.7 Million people in the last 10 hours as at the time of this report, and the number is sure to keep growing exponentially. If we include the numbers from other streaming platforms and cable services DSTV and GOTV who are set to air the concert continuously to its millions of viewers over 50 countries across Africa, the numbers will be hugely impressive.
The success of The Experience this year is not just one for the record books but should be studied in business schools as a case study in how to leverage the power of volunteers and technology in driving engagement. Moving information from the content bank on the telegram platform, volunteers from all over the world utilized social media channels where lots of posts with the hashtag #TE15 was used to notify the public about the oncoming concert. This got the hashtag trending in different countries before the concert, during and even after the concert.
The playbook used by the conveners of the concert is one that should be studied not only by other promoters of gospel music concerts but all types of music concerts and events worldwide. The power of volunteers, their belief in the value and message of the concert itself and consequent implementation cannot be overstated in the success of The Experience concert in a challenging year such as 2020 where most global events and festivals like Coachella, Wireless Festival and more were cancelled. This is a trend that is bound to continue in the coming years.
Written by Anibogun Julian