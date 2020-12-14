Business News
Electoral Reform: Introduction of technology enhances credibility of elections – INEC
INEC is to work with National Assembly on Electoral Acts to introduce more usage of technology to elections.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the introduction of technology enhances the credibility of elections in Nigeria and that it is working with the National Assembly to introduce reforms to Nigeria’s Electoral Act.
This was disclosed by Nick Dazang, Director, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday evening.
What the Director is saying
On cleaning up the INEC registry for electoral purposes, Mr. Dazang said INEC cleaned up its registry to remove people not meant to be on it, to ensure a credible election. He said:
- “The INEC register clean up entails removing persons that ought not be in the register. Because the basis for any credible election, is a credible register. If you don’t have a credible register, you cannot have a credible election. We have seen from 2011 to 2020, that we have tried in the commission to have credible registers.”
He disclosed that INEC introduced technologies recently, to ensure credible elections, especially in the areas of revalidation of its registers.
- “We have introduced technologies to enhance this credibility, going forward. There is a need to introduce further technology to enhance the credibility of the elections that we are going to conduct in 2023. That explains why INEC intends to introduce new technology in the revalidation of register, that we have been putting in place since 2010-2011. Way forward is to introduce technology and ensure the register is credible and 2023 elections reflect this credibility and that elections are better.”
He stated that INEC would work with the National Assembly on constitutional amendments to improve the usage of technology in elections, citing recent elections were technology boosted credibility.
- “Going forward, INEC wants to work with the National assembly to bring reforms, amendments to the constitution and electoral act, in such a fashion as to further deepen tech in the conduct of elections. We have seen that in the conduct of Edo and Ondo elections, and even prior to that, the introduction of technology has enhanced the credibility of these elections.”
On the INEC ACT 2020, he stated that INEC had been working on amending the act since 2007, and hoped the act got amended by first quarter 2021.
- “The commission has been engaging the National Assembly since 2007, that certain amendments are visited to the constitution and electoral act with a view to adding value to the conduct of elections. We would be delighted, if we are able to see this in the first quarter of 2021 as promised by the leadership of the national Assembly.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last month that the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and the Electoral Act Amendment Bill had passed second reading in the House of Representatives. The Electoral Bill, was sponsored by Rep. Aishatu Dukku (APC-Gombe). She remarked that the bill was necessary to fix Nigeria’s flawed electoral system.
- “This amendment has become necessary because of the flaws observed in our electoral system. It’s no longer news that our electoral experiences since 1999 show a strong correlation between an efficient and effective electoral legal framework and the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections,” she said.
Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari swore in Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for another 5-years term at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Corporate Press Releases
Oil and Gas stakeholders ask government to grant access to CBN FOREX market and importation of petroleum products
In its continued support of the government’s deregulation process, stakeholders have demanded access to FOREX through the CBN official window.
With the recent agreement between the Federal Government and organized Labor Unions, stakeholders in the oil and gas downstream sector of the economy are once again letting their voices to be heard to guarantee a full and transparent deregulation process in line with DEMAND and SUPPLY principles of economics.
This follows the pronouncement by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources in September 2020, that the Federal Government had stepped back from fixing the price of petrol and that prices will be determined by market forces and the crude oil prices. Marketers were astonished at the recent price reduction especially when most marketers have stocked up products at higher costs before the new prices were announced last week, to ensure that there would be product availability during the Christmas, New Year celebrations and beyond.
With the several disruptions experienced in product supply over the past years, ‘the proactive approach adopted by marketers to stock up product for the Yuletide this year towards ensuring adequacy in product distribution will result in huge losses from this price reduction which was effected following agreements with Labor Unions. This current price reduction by the government, again brings to light the question as to whether the Federal Government would compensate marketers because the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources had clearly stated that “there was no going back to the subsidy regime” following the announcement of the deregulation of the market in March of 2020.
Also, months after the ending the petrol subsidy era, deregulated the downstream petroleum industry and given private independent marketers permission to resume importation of petroleum products, the marketers are yet to participate in the importation business due to their inability to access foreign exchange (FOREX).
They argue that the interference by government through price reduction and their inability to source FOREX at the official Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) market rate remains some of the major challenges to a full and transparent deregulation process, adding that the cost of operations would be further increased if they had to result to the parallel/black market in search of forex because of its expensive nature, as well as if government continues to reduce petrol prices after they had purchased stock at a higher rate.
They noted that petroleum marketers including the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and other stakeholders in the sector have continued to depend on the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), the petrol importing arm of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the supply of products and as such the deregulation of the sector is still be riddled with some of the inefficiencies that the deregulation process is meant to address.
In September of this year, The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, had assured the marketers that concrete steps were been taken to address their main concerns, especially the issue relating to the availability of forex, stressing that the (CBN had already taken the first step of merging all forex windows to have a unified exchange rate, though this is yet to see the light of day.
Quoting the GMD, “It is really not in our interest to be the sole importer of PMS in the country. We have taken definite steps to exit the situation. This is a definite step taken and the details would be communicated to stakeholders like DAPPMAN, MOMAN, IPMAN and others outside this forum,” Kyari had stated at a forum with marketers.
However, three months since the assurance was made, marketers are yet to see any change and are still encountering the same challenge posed by difficulty in accessing FOREX, as such NNPC continues to play the role of sole importer of petrol as only it can access forex at the official rate of about N380 or thereabout, to a dollar, thereby still holding an unfair advantage in terms of access to FOREX, which is critical to securing importation of petroleum products.
According to the Chairman of DAPPMAN Mrs. Winifred Akpani, “the inability to source FOREX from the official CBN FOREX window by independent marketers is continually hindering the effectiveness of the principles of DEMAND and SUPPLY market forces to correct the current inefficiencies in the pricing mechanisms adopted in the deregulation process”.
Mrs. Akpani also explained that inability of marketers to source FOREX creates a situation which can be described as “pseudo subsidy” in the market.
Mrs. Akpani said a large portion of marketers’ costs are FOREX dependent and must be sourced from the parallel FOREX market. “There still exists some form of indirect subsidy within the market and this can be attributed to reasons why price of petrol continues to have an upward trajectory even when international crude oil prices are going downwards'” she added.
Also commenting on the challenges faced in sourcing FOREX, The Chairman of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji reiterated that “Nothing has changed. The Forex issue is still like that. And as you can see, the government has also extended that DSDP (the exchange of crude for refined petroleum products) arrangement. That’s a signal to you that foreign exchange may not be there for us to access,”
In line with his statement, many marketers believe that the deregulation process should do away with country operating the DSDP system where crude is swapped for petroleum products through the NNPC and PPMC, rather they should put in place a system that allows the country sell its crude to raise the needed FOREX and allow operators access some of these foreign exchange through the CBN FOREX window to source products at the best possible prices, thereby allowing the forces DEMAND and SUPPLY dictate the economics of the sector for a more efficient deregulated market.
Also, in recent times, marketers have continued to let out their voices with regards to the inefficiencies in the deregulation process brought about the monopolistic supply nature of the system, which they believe are still passing some of the inefficiencies of the past into the current deregulated system. Some of the inefficient costs they complained about that are still been associated with the current deregulated market include costs such as Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF) costs, as well as FOREX cost associated with charges paid to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) as these FOREX costs are sourced through the parallel foreign exchange market.
The Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, had said that aside petrol pricing, another major element of petroleum marketing that had not been fully deregulated was access to foreign exchange, saying private importers of petroleum products did not have access to foreign exchange.
As marketers continue to complement the steps taken by government in the deregulation process, they believe that to set the right systems and processes in place, they must ensure that independent marketers have access to FOREX through the CBN official window, as well as stop interfering in the pricing mechanisms by setting out the right policy and implementation framework that would allow marketers in the sector participate fully in the deregulation process that allow consumers feel the right impact of a full and transparent deregulation process thereby creating the ideal economic environment for the creation of new and increased investment in the huge opportunities available in the industry and other sectors.
Business News
eTranzact International Plc forecasts PBT of N53.19 million in Q1 2021
eTranzact has announced a projected 173.3% increase in PBT for Q1 2021.
eTranzact International Plc has projected a massive rise in its Profit Before Tax (PBT) to N53.19 million for the first quarter of 2021 (Q1, 2021), indicating a 173.3% increase from a loss of N72.6 million recorded in Q3 2020.
This is according to the latest earnings forecast of the firm, signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Niyi Toluwalope, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021;
- Revenue is projected to decline to N3.88 billion, -28.8% Q-o-Q
- Profit After Tax is projected to increase to N36.17 million,+149.8% Q-o-Q.
- Taxation is projected to rise to N17.02 million, +100% Q-o-Q.
- Cost of sales is projected to decline to N3.49 billion, -32.5% Q-o-Q.
- Gross profit is projected to increase to N393.2 million, +39.5% Q-o-Q.
- Operating profit is projected to increase to N43.4 million, + 118.9% Q-o-Q.
- Investment income is projected to decline to N13.24 million, -57.7% Q-o-Q.
- Finance cost is projected to decline to N3.5 million, -30.8% Q-o-Q.
Bottom Line:
For a company that had earlier reported a loss of N72.6 million in 9M 2020 as captured by Nairametrics, the optimistic outlook posted by the firm is a bold statement going forward, especially given the lacklustre performances posted by the firm in recent times. The firm projects modest revenue, but aims to maximize profit and minimize costs as evident by its projections.
Appointments
Hamilton and George announces the appointment of Lekan Olatoke as Group Head Institutional Sales
Mr. Lekan Olatoke has been appointed by Hamilton and George as its new Group Head Institutional Sales.
Frontline Investment and Advisory Firm Hamilton and George have announced the appointment of Mr Lekan Olatoke as its Group Head Institutional Sales.
While making the announcement, Mr Joseph Edgar co-Founder and lead strategist at Hamilton and George stated that with the immense potentials currently being underutilized especially in the area of capital placement and distribution the need for H&G to strengthen its capacity has more than ever before become imperative.
According to Mr Edgar, the Firm in the coming new year would redirect its efforts towards working assiduously in the SME space leveraging its expertise to better advise the same as they seek to build enduring businesses.
It is in this regard that Mr. Olatoke’s appointment signposts this resolve.
Lekan currently leads the Institutional Sales subdivision of Corporate Finance and Advisory business of Hamilton and George Advisers Ltd(“H&G”). He joined the firm as a Senior Associate in the Corporate Finance & Advisory Division, where he has participated in various deals and transactions, including debt capital market issues, Structured financing, capital restructuring and capital raise via private placement.
He is an astute development finance expert and together with his team, has advised on corporate and Structured financing of companies in Energy, Infrastructure and Real Estate Development, Alternative Investments, Agriculture value chain, Micro-finance and Fintech space.
He combines his financial advisory background in capital restructuring, Financial analysis, Financial modeling and valuation, and capital markets to guide the overall delivery of business advisory mandates to achieve clients’ ultimate objectives.
Lekan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Ilorin, an MBA in Finance, and Post Graduate Diploma in Economics both from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.
He is currently pursuing a Master of Philosophy in Development Finance (M.Phil. Dev.) at University of Stellenbosch Business(USB) School, South Africa and also a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) at Swiss School of Business and Management, Switzerland, with a special interest in specialized financing of Alternative Investments, Agriculture value chain and Sustainable Development of Infrastructure, Energy, Natural & Environmental Resources.
Before H&G, he worked, among others, in the corporate finance & Advisory unit of Kedari Capital, Lagos, Nigeria.