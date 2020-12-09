Prof. Yakubu sworn-in as INEC Chairman for another 5-year term

President Muhammadu Buhari swore in Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for another 5-year term at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, before the commencement of the 27th virtual Federal Executive Council meeting.

Prof. Yakubu who was visibly elated at the swearing-in ceremony described his appointment as the Chairman of the electoral body as a “privilege.”

Shortly after his swearing-in, Prof. Yakubu said, “We have clearly demonstrated in recent elections that elections are getting better and better and elections will continue to get better and better.”

He also stated, “It is a big responsibility. It is history. No Nigerian has been so privileged to serve as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission twice.

“And it is a responsibility I am going to discharge consistent with the oath of office I took.”

What you should know: The reappointment of Prof. Yakubu as the Chairman of INEC for another five-year term makes him the first person to be handed a second tenure as head of the commission.