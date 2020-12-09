Business
Buhari sacks DG National Directorate of Employment, Nasiru Argungu
Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan has been sacked from his position as the DG of the National Directorate of Employment.
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sack of Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu as the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) with effect from December 7, 2020.
This development was confirmed through a press statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria, Garba Shehu revealed that the directive on the sack of NDE DG was given on Friday, December 4, 2020, but took effect from Monday, December 7, 2020.
The statement pointed out that the Supervising Minister of the Agency, the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, had been directed to nominate an Acting Director-General from amongst the most Senior Directors to take over from Dr Argungu until a substantive DG got appointed by the President.
Shehu also said that the nomination of the Acting Director-General should be based on competence and seniority in service.
However, the presidency did not give any specific reason for the sacking of the NDE boss.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that Nasir Ladan had been at loggerheads with the supervising minister for his agency over the implementation of the Federal Government’s Special Works Programme.
- Though the President had issued a directive authorising Festus Keyamo to go ahead with the execution of the programme, despite his disagreement with members of the national assembly who had suspended it, the DG was alleged to have made an arrangement with the federal legislators to proceed with alternative plans on the implementation of the programme.
- The national assembly committees had said that they had approved the programme, expected to see to the employment of 774,000 across the country, and domiciled in NDE. They, however, insisted that Keyamo should not superintend it.
Nigeria Health Infrastructure Development Bank Bill scales second reading at House plenary
Lawmakers in the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, allowed the NHIDB bill to scale a second reading.
A bill for an act to establish the Nigeria Health Infrastructure Development Bank (NHIDB), has scaled second reading at the House Plenary session on Tuesday.
After the presentation of the Bill during House Plenary today, Rep. Manu Sorro, moved the motion for the second reading of the Bill and it was seconded by Rep. Nnam Obi. The push for the enactment of a law to establish the Bill via a unanimous vote on Tuesday is an avid step towards putting things in the right order in the healthcare sector.
According to the presentation of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Rep. Mansur Sorro, the Act when finally legislated would enhance and promote the health and wellbeing of Nigerians to boost Local Healthcare Capacity and for Related Matters (HB. 908).
Why the NHIDB Bill
It has become a matter of urgency that the budgetary provisions from the government cannot sufficiently ensure the required upliftment needed in the health sector.
The lack of quality health infrastructures and policies in the healthcare industry has led to an increase in the medical tourism of Nigerians, as well as the increase in brain drain in the health sector, as Nigerians and Nigerian doctors seek better avenues for quality healthcare and highly rewarding medical practice respectively.
Nigeria, despite having the potentials to own the largest healthcare market in Africa, lacks an adequate supply of quality secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities, with the available quality beds in the nation substantially lower than the population of over 200 million people.
It is in response to this latent situation, that the Lawmakers moved to facilitate the passage of the Bill which would see to the establishment of the Nigeria Health Infrastructure Development Bank.
What they are saying
Rep. Manu Sorro stated that:
- “The Bill seeks to ensure the provision of quality, efficient and affordable healthcare services for Nigerians. He said that the House aims to ensure a qualitative healthcare system for Nigerians, as the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the weak healthcare structure of the nation.”
Speaking on the development, Gbajabiamila said that he was fascinated with the idea of a “Health Bank” and that the House will expedite action on its passage.
- “We cannot talk of nation’s building without good healthcare system. We will keep pushing for any bill that will make our healthcare system functional, and we will work with NMA to achieve that.”
Why it matters
This Bank will help to finance the development of a hospital and referral clinics in Nigeria, with a key focus on healthcare infrastructure in the nation.
It will also help the Nigerian government to develop human capital through improved service delivery in the healthcare system, and provide a full spectrum of high-quality general and specialist healthcare services at competitive prices.
This is expected to have positive economic and social benefits for the country, as it will significantly improve healthcare services by offering quality general medical services in addition to specialty services.
The Bill was voted on, passed for second reading, and referred to the House Committee on Health Institutions.
Insecurity: We are investing heavily in weapons and equipment for our military – Buhari
President Buhari said FG will continue to invest heavily in the armed forces to battle insecurity across the nation.
President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that Nigeria is investing heavily in weapons and equipment for the armed forces to battle insecurity across the nation.
The President disclosed this in a social media statement on Tuesday evening, stating that the FG would continue supporting the armed forces to secure Nigeria, and added that intelligence gathering was very critical in the fight against terrorism.
He said: “We are investing heavily in weapons and equipment for our military. They have already received armoured cars and other equipment, and aircraft, and more will come in. We will continue to give them all the support they need to fight criminals. We must and will secure Nigeria.
“Intelligence-gathering is also very critical to ensuring lasting security in Nigeria. In this regard, everyone has a role to play, in addition to the security agencies: Governors, traditional rulers, community leaders, citizens. We must all work to boost intelligence-gathering.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last month that the Nigerian Air Force had joined China and the UAE to announce the acquisition of 2 WingLoong II Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAV). Developed by Chinese arms manufacturer, Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group (CAIG), the cost per unit was between $1 million and $2 million, compared to the MQ-9 Reaper’s $30 million.
- The Air Force also announced that six of twelve A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets had been produced and were being employed for the conversion training of six NAF pilots who were in the USA.
FG reacts to inclusion of Nigeria on religious freedom blacklist by United States
The FG will engage the US government in order to get its name off a list of countries blacklisted over religious freedom concerns.
The Federal Government has reacted to the designation of Nigeria as a country of concern on religious freedom by the United States Government.
The government said that Nigeria will vigorously engage the US government to remove its name from its blacklist of countries over concern on religious freedom.
The government’s reaction is contained in a press statement which was issued by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, and signed by the ministry’s spokesman, Ferdinand Nwonye.
While expressing its displeasure to the US government on this development, the Nigerian government said that it remained committed to ensuring respect and protection of all citizens’ rights to religious freedom and promotion of religious tolerance and harmony.
The statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry reads, “The attention of the ministry has been drawn to an announcement made by the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, stating that the government of the United States of America has designated Nigeria as a ‘country of concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998’.
“The Federal Government of Nigeria received the news with surprise, that a secular country under a democratic government will be so designated. Although the Nigerian state is multi-religious and multi-ethnic, the Nigerian constitution expressly states that the government shall not adopt any religion as state religion.
“Furthermore, section 38 of the constitution guarantees that every Nigerian citizen is entitled to freedom of thought, conscience and religion including freedom to change his/her religion or belief. And freedom to manifest and propagate his/her religion or belief. Religious liberty in Nigeria has never been in question, therefore any claim contrary to that is completely false and untrue.
“The ministry wishes to assure that the Nigerian government will engage the U.S government to express its displeasure and request that Nigeria be removed from the list.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, in a statement on Monday, December 7, 2020, added Nigeria for the first time to the blacklist on religious freedom, giving rise to possible sanctions being placed on the country if this record is improved upon.
- Some of the other countries on this list, which includes Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Pakistan, DPRK, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, were accused of engaging in systemic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violation.
- However, Pompeo did not give further explanations on the reasons for including Nigeria on that list.
