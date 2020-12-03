Bitcoin has caught our attention – BlackRock

BlackRock CEO and leader of the world’s biggest asset management firm, Larry Fink, recently revealed that the flagship crypto is on his company’s radar amid the rapid gains recorded by Bitcoin this year alone.

Speaking recently at the Council on Foreign Relations alongside Mark Carney, former Governor of the Bank of England, Fink said, “Bitcoin has caught the attention and the imagination of many people. Still untested, pretty small relative to other markets.”

“Can it evolve into a global market? Possibly,” Fink added.

What you should know

BlackRock is the world’s biggest asset manager with about $7.4 trillion in assets under management as of the end of Q4 2019.

Its massive size allows it to do what no other asset management on planet earth can do.

Recall a few weeks ago, BlackRock top executive, Rick Rieder, gave reasons for his bias towards Bitcoin overtaking gold as the go-to store-of-wealth asset.

“Do I think it will take the place of gold to a large extent? Yeah, I do, because it’s so much more functional than passing a bar of gold around,” Rieder said.

Also, the BlackRock CIO of Fixed Income buttressed his bias on why Cryptos are here to stay, taking into account its role in payments among the world’s millennials:

“I think cryptocurrency is here to stay and I think it is durable and you’ve seen the central banks that have talked about digital currencies. I think digital currency and the receptivity, particularly millennials’ receptivity to technology and cryptocurrency is real. Digital payments systems are real, so I think Bitcoin is here to stay.”

However, the leading asset manager, BlackRock, doesn’t outrightly own any crypto yet. It is indirectly exposed to digital assets through MicroStrategy, a business intelligence company that has most of its savings in Bitcoin.

The world’s largest asset manager is the largest MicroStrategy shareholder, with a 15.2% stake in the firm.