List of Cryptos rich individuals are investing in

Europe’s biggest crypto exchange, Kraken, recently revealed the favourite cryptos its high net worth clients choose to buy or invest in.

In its most recent Kraken’s Crypto Sentiment Survey, about 350 participants from the firm’s most active high-net-worth clients revealed their favourite Cryptos apart from Bitcoin.

The high net worth clients most commonly picked crypto assets include Chainlink (LINK), Monero (XMR) Ethereum (ETH), Polkadot (DOT), and XRP.

In the DeFi space, they listed yearn. finance (YFI), Kava.io (KAVA), and Kyber Network (KNC) Uniswap (UNI).

These high net worth individuals also disclosed their Bitcoin price target for 2021. Their responses suggest that the bullish trend prevailing at the crypto market is expected to remain, on the bias that their price target for Bitcoin in 2021 stands at $36,602.

“The median price target is $25,000 and the most commonly submitted target is $20,000. Approximately, 8% of respondents provided a price target greater-than-or-equal-to $100,000. Roughly 20% of respondents reported a price target greater-than-or-equal-to $50,000.”

What you should know

Nairametrics revealed some weeks ago that U.S proprietary trading firms and venture capital companies are now in the buzz of buying cryptos amid the bullish trend playing out at the world’s fast-changing financial market.