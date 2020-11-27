Business
600-year-old Ife Terracotta returned to Nigeria
Ministers Lai Mohammed and Geoffrey Onyeama have received from the government of the Netherlands, an Ife Terracotta which was earlier smuggled out of Nigeria.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has announced the repatriation of an Ife Terracotta, which was smuggled out of Nigeria with a forged document to the Netherlands, through Ghana in 2019.
The Minister disclosed this on Thursday in the company of the Ambassador of Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr. Harry Van Dijk, and the Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama.
PRESS RELEASE
Minister Receives Repatriated 600-year-old Ife Tarrecotta pic.twitter.com/5eFIpAjiKu
— Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) November 26, 2020
Lai Mohammed said that the repatriation of the sculptures was a milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to seek the return of the country’s antiques.
“It gives me profound joy to receive this very important antiquity, an Ife Terracotta, which is dated to be at least 600 years old. I am even more delighted that our efforts at pursuing the return of Nigerian antiquities, which we launched last November, have started yielding fruits,” Mohammed said.
He said that the FG’s interest to repatriate Nigerian artifacts was influenced by the need to diversify the economy through tourism. The Dutch customs, following the interception of the artifact at Schiphol Airport, invited Nigeria to prove her case against the suspected smuggler, which the country did successfully.
“Let me state here that Nigeria believes in joint international efforts to put a stop to illicit export and import of cultural goods,” he said.
The Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Prof. Abba Isa-Tijjani, has taken custody of the artefact for cleaning and treatment at the Conversation Laboratory, before its eventual display to the public
(READ MORE: FG providing platforms where businesses can thrive – Lai Mohammed)
What you should know
Dating over 600 years old, Ife terracotta works constitute a large and diverse corpus that includes sculptures and vessels depicting human, animal, and otherworldly subjects. These works vary in size from nearly life-sized full-length figures to tiny figurines, only six inches high and range in style from extreme naturalism to abstract forms.
Nairametrics also reported that the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, stated that his administration was bracing up to build a museum, as discussions were underway for several returns of Benin Bronze from western museums and private collectors in 2021.
Business
FG launches cash grant for rural women programme in Ondo
The Federal Government Special Cash Grant for Rural Women Programme has been launched in Akure, Ondo State.
The Federal Government has taken the Special Cash Grant for Rural Women Programme to Akure, Ondo State. This project will see that over 150,000 nationwide women receive grants of N20,000 each.
The news was announced by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, along with the Executive Governor of Ondo State, Arakunmi Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, at the Ondo State Government House on Thursday in Akure.
(READ MORE:FG to buy only locally assembled vehicles for its use)
The Minister said that this was part of the administration’s goal to lift 100 million people out of poverty.
“The Special Cash Grant for Rural Women Programme being flagged off today was introduced this year 2020 by the Ministry as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda, including the realisation of the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and vulnerable women in Nigeria,” Farouq said.
Governor Akeredolu said the grants would help facilitate female economic empowerment and tackle poverty worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“This is a welcome idea, especially as it provides an enabling platform for women empowerment, tackling poverty and resuscitating the economy after a long period of privation engendered by COVID-19 pandemic which continues to ravage the world.
“Ondo State government is highly delighted for the initiative of empowering rural women as a social inclusion and poverty alleviation agenda. This initiative is in consonance with the Ondo State government’s aspiration to lift a sizeable proportion of women out of poverty,” he said.
He also disclosed that women in Ondo had benefitted from welfare schemes of the government, including, Home Grown School Feeding Programme, which engaged 1490 women out of 1506 as Cooks in Ondo public primary schools; the Public Workfare empowered 2,930 women, who received a stipend of N7,500 monthly; Special Grant Transfers; and State Conditional Transfer, amongst others.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in October that the Federal Government of Nigeria had inaugurated the Special Grant Project for Rural Women, which would see that over 700,000 women received grants of N20,000 each to make them financially empowered members of the society.
This month, the Federal Government commenced the disbursement of the N20,000 special grant to women in rural areas of Plateau state.
Business
InfraCredit to increase guarantee portfolio to N100bn in 2021
InfraCredit has revealed plans to raise funding through debt and equity capital to fund infrastructure projects in Nigeria in 2021.
Nigeria’s Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company, InfraCredit, has revealed plans to raise funding through debt and equity capital to fund infrastructure projects in Nigeria in 2021. The company plans to increase its guarantee portfolio to N100 billion by 2021 and raise $40 million in funding.
“You need access to funding to kick-start the economy,” Azubike said. He revealed plans to increase its guarantee portfolio to N100billion naira in 2021 and also raise capital of $40 million, which would be used for infrastructure financing in Nigeria.
“In addition to our guarantee services, we work with our development partners to render technical assistance to companies to come up with bankable projects,” he said.
Business
Public and private sectors must work together to transform the economy – Osinbajo
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has stated that public and private sectors must work together to transform the economy.
The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning recently held the 26th National Economic Summit (NES#26) Group Conference, themed: “Building Partnerships for Resilience”.
The summit held virtually and physically at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel and was attended by the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.
In his welcome address, the Chairman of NESG, Mr Asue Ighodalo, said the focus of the summit is primarily on building partnerships for resilience of Nigeria’s households, businesses, and the general economy.
“This became important due to the pandemic and its far reaching health and economic consequences. The restiveness of our huge youth population, a population growth rate that exceeds our rate of economic growth and development; the high rate of unemployment and underemployment as well as the resultant high levels of poverty in our economy.”
Prof. Osinbajo, who delivered the opening remark on behalf of President Buhari, remarked that the theme is quite appropriate at this time in the history of the nation, as vital partnerships are quite critical lessons to be learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasized the need for both public and private sectors to work together to transform the economy and build a fair and just society.
According to Prof. Osinbajo, “Our national journey to economic prosperity is a long one, so we must all certainly work together. As we saw, partnerships were essential when we were faced with the serious challenge of combatting COVID-19 pandemic. They are also necessary for framing medium and long-term development plans. They are needed for transforming our economy and certainly indispensable to ensuring that we build a fair and just society.
“We saw the key role that partnerships played in our national effort to combat the COVID-19 crisis. While, Federal and State Governments worked together to manage the health response and ensure the establishment of isolation centres, availability of test kits, personal protective equipment, and medicines. The private sector also played an active role as individual entities and also worked together in groups like the Coalition Against COVID-19.”
(READ MORE: Nigeria to exit recession by first quarter of 2021)
The Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Ms. Yewande Sadiku, who spoke during the session on a topic, “Attracting Foreign Investments” said there is a greater improvements by Nigeria as shown in the Ease of Doing Business ranking in the last five years and more could be achieved if the government institutionalize its economic reform process.
What you need to know
- NES#26 is the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit and the annual economic summit of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG). It is expected to focus on building strategic partnerships and cooperation between governments, businesses, and the civil society for resilience.
- To drive greater attention to subnational investment opportunities in Nigeria, NIPC had developed the Book of States which contains summaries of critical information about 36 States and the FCT needed for investment promotion and facilitation.
- NIPC is also working with the States to identifying high net-worth individuals that can invest in the profiled investment opportunities across the states.