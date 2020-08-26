Business
Minister says DSO in broadcasting will transition to a private-sector-driven enterprise
FG wants to ensure a self-sustaining model of the DSO project and seeks funds to pay outstanding debts.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that the Digital Switch Over (DSO) in broadcasting will need to transition to a private-sector-driven enterprise.
According to him, this is the only way to ensure that the planned settlement of outstanding debts from the project is sustainable.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by Segun Adeyemi, a Special Assistant to the President on Media, and released to the public on Tuesday after the Minister held a meeting with stakeholders of the DSO project.
Note that Digital Switch Over is a process which converts analogue television broadcasting to digital television.
Lai Mohammed said that the FG wants to ensure a self-sustaining model for the project, even as it continues to seek funds to pay outstanding debts to restart the process.
“I want to put it on record here that we will be pursuing a full private-sector-driven DSO and there will be no more subsidies, either of Set Top Boxes or of Signal carriage,” he said.
The Minister added that he is working with the Finance Ministry, Budget and National Planning and Federal Executive Council to secure funds to restart Nigeria’s Digital Switch Over, a process that has been paused since the 2018 rollout in Osogbo, Osun State.
The project commenced in Jos, Plateau State in April 2016, and has been rolled out in Abuja, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, and Osogbo.
The Minister said lack of funds to continue the process has hindered progress in the project, the project is critical to the rebound of the Nigerian creative industry. The DSO is expected to deliver the benefits of Digital Television and stimulate Nigeria’s digital economy.
“Ladies and gentlemen, going forward, the bottom line is that we need to think out of the box if we are to complete this process. Nigerians have waited far too long to enjoy the benefits of Digital Television. The Analogue to Digital Switch Over must not be delayed any longer than absolutely necessary,” Alhaji Mohammed said.
NAFDAC warns against organic apple, blackcurrant juice in circulation
NAFDAC identified the product as Pure Tassie, an organic apple and blackcurrant juice from Australia.
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians against the consumption of an organic apple and black currant originating from Australia.
This is because these products had been certified harmful for human consumption by the food and drug regulatory agency.
This disclosure was made by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Professor Moji Adeyeye, during a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Adeyeye during the chat said, ‘’The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of Hong Kong’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has warned against the consumption of Pure Tassie Organic Apple and Blackcurrant Juice originating from Australia.’’
“This was due to the unacceptable level of patulin (a mycotoxin) which had exceeded the maximum limit in fruit juice.’’
The NAFDAC boss pointed out that the level of patulin content in the affected fruit juice can induce liver, spleen and kidney damage. She also added that the toxic level of the patulin would affect the immune system and causes nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances and vomiting.
Adeyeye gave away the name of the product in question as Pure Tassie, an organic apple and blackcurrant juice from Australia.
NAFDAC which was set up by the federal government to regulate and control the manufacture, importation, exportation, advertisement, distribution and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals and water, has been at the forefront of the fight against fake and adulterated products.
This has seen the agency impound and destroy these products worth tens of billions of naira in the last few years.
The NAFDAC Director-General asked importers, distributors, retailers and consumers of this affected fruit juice to immediately stop its importation, distribution, sale and consumption. She, in addition, urged members of the public who are in possession of the affected fruit juice to submit the stock at the nearest NAFDAC office.
Adeyeye also called on healthcare professionals and consumers to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of this product to the nearest NAFDAC office through NAFDAC PRASCOR (20543 TOLL-FREE from all networks).
Buhari presented with gold bars mined in Zamfara as Nigerian prepares to launch PAGMI scheme.
The gold is expected to become a part of Nigeria’s external reserve after being purchased by the CBN.
The Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Bello Matawalle, was at the State House in Abuja to present gold bars mined in the state to President Muhammadu Buhari.
A media aide to the President Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, announced this in a social media statement on Tuesday.
PICS: President @MBuhari last night at his residence, the State House, Abuja, received Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. @BelloMatawalle1 accompanied by Alh. Bashir Hadejia. Gov. Matawalle was at the State House to present some gold bars and other precious stones mined in his State.
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 25, 2020
This comes as the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI) is set to boost artisanal gold mining in the state.
Nairametrics reported that Nigeria had earlier mined, processed, and refined gold under the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative, PAGMI. The first batch of PAGMI gold was unveiled at a presentation ceremony to President Buhari on July 16, 2020.
The Honourable Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, said the gold produced is expected to become a part of Nigeria’s external reserve after being purchased by the Central Bank.
“PAGMI will result in the creation of thousands of new mining and formalized jobs, leading to poverty alleviation for many households. Under the scheme, artisanal and small scale gold miners will earn more from higher productivity, better recovery rates through mechanization of operations, and better access to reliable geological information,” he said.
The Minister also told reporters in July that the government is working with a Canadian company to begin the export of Gold in Nigeria’s proven one million ounces of gold by next year, adding that data would have to be collected on the minerals Nigeria has in large quantities through an Aero Magnetic Survey, which is done through a plane flying low to observe mineral data.
Nigeria’s proven surveys have discovered large quantities of gold in Zamfara, Kebbi, Niger, Kaduna, Osun, Kwara, and the FCT.
The minister says Nigeria’s proven gold reserves could rise to over 200 million ounces and Nigeria plans to begin processing of local minerals next year.
StarTimes/NTA venture yielded no profit in 11 years – DG, NTA
The management of NTA was queried over alleged 11 years non-profitable venture with StarTimes.
The StarTimes and Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) venture has yielded no returns for the nation after 11 years of operation.
This was disclosed by the Director-General, NTA, Yakubu Ibn Mohammed while he was questioned by the Senate Joint committee on Finance and National Planning on Monday.
The Senate queried the management of NTA over what it called 11 years non-profitable venture with StarTimes.
StarTimes is a Chinese electronics and media company with a strong presence in Africa. It offers digital terrestrial television and satellite television services to consumers, provides technologies to countries and broadcasters that are switching from analog to digital television.
Chairman, Senate Joint committee on Finance and National Planning, Senator Solomon Adeola, asked, “Mr DG are you telling this committee that for solid 11 years, the joint venture agreement NTA had with StarTimes has not yielded any profit despite using your facilities for over one million subscribers.
“This is completely unfair to Nigeria. Something is cooking. You must come with the MD of your subsidiary unit overseeing the contractual and operational agreement.”
Not a single kobo was made in 11 years
The NTA boss, said, “As an Executive Director in 2009 in NTA, not a single kobo was made from the joint venture with StarTimes, the same situation I met in 2016 when I returned as D-G.
”In fact, on assumption of office as D-G, that was the first question I asked, upon which records of non- profitability was presented by the NTA subsidiary outfit running it. The non- profitability status of the venture remains till today.”
Consequently, to dig further, the DG was ordered to appear before the committee again on Tuesday along with the Managing Director of NTA TV Enterprises, Maxwell Loko, supervising the joint venture with StarTimes.