The Ogun State Government, in partnership with the Bosun Tijani Foundation, has launched a six-month Artificial Intelligence (AI) Fellowship Programme aimed at equipping aspiring Nigerian developers with cutting-edge AI skills.

The initiative was announced by Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Gen AI Fellowship Programme will provide participants with intensive training in AI, covering both theoretical and practical applications.

It is designed to prepare the next generation of Nigerian developers for global competitiveness in AI technologies.

All selected participants will receive a monthly stipend throughout the six-month period.

What the Minister Said

Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani described the fellowship as a unique opportunity to nurture future Nigerian AI innovators through hands-on training and support.

“Are you ready to become part of Nigeria’s next generation of AI innovators? Apply for the Gen AI Fellowship Programme, a six-month initiative – organised by the Ogun State Government and sponsored by the ‘Bosun Tijani Foundation – designed to equip aspiring developers with world-class AI skills.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to level up your tech journey and be part of shaping Nigeria’s AI future,” he said

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply through the official portal: http://aifellowship.ogunstate.gov.ng.

The application involves two main steps:

NIN Verification

Applicants must first verify their National Identification Number (NIN).

Registration

Once NIN verification is successful, applicants can proceed to fill out the registration form with their personal and professional details.

What you should know

Since the start of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the government has launched several targeted initiatives to equip young Nigerians with digital and technical skills, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence and workforce readiness.

One of the flagship efforts is the N120 billion youth skills acquisition programme. This initiative provides funding to registered companies capable of training at least 60,000 youths within three months. In return, trainees receive practical job-ready skills and starter packs to launch their careers.

The government has also unveiled a free Artificial Intelligence (AI) Academy in partnership with Intel and the Commonwealth Secretariat.

Launched in December 2024, the academy offers self-paced courses on AI fundamentals, tools, and real-world applications. It also provides participants with opportunities for internships and ambassador roles with Intel signaling a bold move to position Nigeria as a leader in AI development.

To further close the digital skills gap, the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) entered a major partnership with U.S.-based SBTS Group. This collaboration focuses on hands-on training and the development of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) hubs at DBI campuses, starting in Enugu and Kano.

The initiative is backed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which estimates that over 230 million jobs in Sub-Saharan Africa will require digital skills by 2030.