The Federal Government of Nigeria said 111 historical sites in the country would soon be declared National Monuments.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at the 26th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023).

The Minister noted that the scheme is in its final process and currently awaiting presidential assent.

Major boost to Nigerian tourism: Lai Mohammed explained that when approved, the 111 National sites would be added to the existing 65 National Monuments. The development is expected to serve as a major boost to the Nigerian tourism industry.

“The process of declaring the sites as national monuments had reached an advanced stage and awaiting the Presidential Assent. When the 111 national monuments came on board they would be added to the existing 65,” Lai Mohammed said.

Festivals: He added the Buhari administration had published the first edition of Nigeria’s National Festival Calendar, citing that the ministry supported and attended a number of cultural festivals across the country as part of efforts to put them on the national cultural calendar. The festivals are:

“Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival in Argungu, Kebbi; the Durbar in Dutse, Jigawa; Calabar Carnival in Cross River and Ijakadi in Offa, Kwara. Of course, you are aware that this festival is one of the most widely attended events in Nigeria and the oldest festival of its kind, dating back many generations.

“We also ensured that the festival was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2016. The list was created to ensure better protection of important intangible cultural heritages worldwide and the awareness of their significance .”

In case you missed it: Nairametrics reported recently that The Nigerian Government announced that it will set up a Tourism Academy in Lagos in partnership with the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and is currently working with some private sector players.

The Minister added that the Academy will provide accessible vocational and managerial transformative training for the tourism and hospitality sector.