Pigs on a rampage, Bitcoin drops $2,000

It appears that the bulls driving Bitcoin upward lately have momentarily gone out of steam. Bitcoin prices plunged by more than 15%, approaching the $17,000 level, after reaching as high as $19,580, owing to heavy losses as large investors cash in on some of their Bitcoin holdings.

The crypto lost $2,000 in a matter of few hours, falling around $17,000 before it sprang up back to the $17,900 price level.

Taking into consideration that most bitcoin wallets are in profit, unsurprisingly, some investors are already cashing out some of their gains amid the end of a turbulent 2020.

That said, its recent price action shows its tilting towards an overbought position.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin price was $17,890.84 with a 24-hour trading volume of $33,259,413,581.

The Head of the blockchain intelligence platform further anticipated the likelihood for Bitcoin to go through a period of correction, as more investors deposit their BTC on Coinbase.

“Too many BTC whales on Coinbase. I’m still long-term bullish, but we might face some corrections or sideways until whales become inactive on spot exchanges.”

Should you buy it?

Although it’s more likely that some Bitcoin whales increase their purchases when prices drop to these levels, Nairametrics, envisages cautious buying, as the volatility in this fast-changing market, could lead to a significant loss of capital.

However, if things get really terrible, Nairametrics believes this could be another chance to buy bitcoin below $15,000.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics exclusively broke the news on how a crypto strategist, Ki-Young Ju, recently warned on the high influx of big-time Bitcoin holders moving a significant portion of their BTC holdings to a well-known crypto exchange, Coinbase, obviously to cash out, amid the bullish trend currently in play.