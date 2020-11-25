Big investors prepare to offload some Bitcoins

A well-revered crypto strategist and Chief Executive Officer of Crypto Quant, Ki Young Ju, recently warned on the high influx of big-time Bitcoin holders moving a significant portion of their BTC holdings to a well-known crypto exchange, Coinbase, obviously to cash out, amid the bullish trend currently in play.

At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $18,813.28 with a daily trading volume of $50 Billion.

BTC price is up 2.5% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 Million coins and a max supply of 21 Million coins.

The Head of the blockchain intelligence platform further anticipated the likelihood for Bitcoin to go through a period of correction as more investors deposit their BTC on Coinbase.

“Too many BTC whales on Coinbase. I’m still long-term bullish, but we might face some corrections or sideways until whales become inactive on spot exchanges.

“Exchange Whale Ratio is the relative size of the top 10 inflows to total inflows. Historical data for Coinbase Whale Ratio. When whales are active (over 90%) on Coinbase, the BTC price will likely be going sideways or bearish.”

However, the top crypto strategist, Willy Woo, warned that the presence of whales in exchanges was no longer a strong indicator of a market sell-off.

“It used to be that peaks in destruction or dormancy would be a bad sign for the market as old coins have more experienced masters, thus smarter money; this would predict a price drop. These days not always, OG whales also sell bottoms. Smarter money has arrived.”

Bottom line

Taking into consideration the bullish trend currently in play at the world’s flagship crypto market, Nairametrics’ view on Bitcoin remains bullish at least for the mid-term. However, the price needs to cool off at least temporarily, but the timing of such consolidation is pretty unknown, as it could be only for a few days or a protracted consolidation for another week or even longer is hard to tell right now.