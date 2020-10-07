President Trump’s action triggers Ethereum plunge

Ethereum price was down more than 3% as it broke below the key support level of $350 support on news that the most powerful political leader, President Trump has halted the stimulus deal.

The president had earlier said via his Twitter page; “Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bail out poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their request and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”

What this means is that global investors would be wary of increasing inflow into risky financial assets like cryptos, global equities in the near term.

Price analysis: ETH price is testing the $340 support and it remains at a risk of more losses.

Ethereum price at this report was drafted, traded around $340.92 with a daily trading volume of $11 Billion Ether price is down -3.3% in the last 24 hours.

It has a circulating supply of 110 Million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins. Ethereum in recent days failed to breach the $355 resistant price level and dropped by 3%.

Ether is now trading near the $340 support and it is well below the 100 hourly SMA.

If it breaks through and ascends to around $350 it might in a matter of weeks reach $400 again, as the momentum on Ethereum based assets, DeFi cryptos maintain momentum.

In addition, Ethereum’s latest on-chain activity, much like the market itself, features a mix of hopeful and cautious signals.

Also growing popularity of Ethereum based networks and the use of DeFi protocols are both a blessing and a curse.