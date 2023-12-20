Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has approved for the provision of free health insurance for pensioners in the state, setting out N1 billion to cover health services.

The initiative aims to address the health needs of senior citizens and is part of the government’s commitment to ensuring quality and affordable healthcare delivery.

Dr Rock Amegor, the Director-General of the Edo State Health Insurance Commission, made this announcement in Benin on Tuesday.

He highlighted the government’s dedication to mitigating out-of-pocket spending for beneficiaries and advancing towards achieving Universal Health Coverage for all residents.

The free health insurance service will also extend its coverage to operatives of the State’s Security Vigilante Network.

What you should know

Commending Governor Obaseki as a pacesetter, Amegor expressed gratitude for the government’s commitment to earmarking N1 billion to cover the free health insurance service for pensioners and vigilantes, among others.

“We want to thank the Governor of Edo State for this initiative and for being a pacesetter as Edo State is the second State in Nigeria covering for pensioners free of charge.”

Amegor urged pensioners across the 18 local government areas of Edo State to seize the opportunity and enrol once details of the enrollment process are available.

The initiative, rooted in the government’s commitment to Universal Health Coverage, aims to alleviate the financial burden on pensioners when seeking healthcare services.

The comprehensive health insurance service encompasses robust medical care, addressing 70 to 80 per cent of various medical challenges individuals may encounter.

Services include medical, eye care, dental care, and other essential healthcare provisions.

Expressing gratitude to the Edo State Government, Amegor urged other state governors to follow Edo State’s example, ensuring that pensioners are covered, and alleviating concerns about their health and well-being.