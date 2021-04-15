FAAC payment: Obaseki replies Finance Minister, says FG should end monetary rascality

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki responded to allegations by the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, over FAAC top-up in March, saying that the state will not “join issues with the Minister” but urges the FG to end the current monetary rascality.

The Edo State Governor disclosed this in a statement on Thursday morning, stating that:

While we do not want to join issues with the Finance Ministry, we believe it is our duty to offer useful advice for the benefit of our country.

The Finance Minister should rally Nigerians to stem the obvious fiscal slide facing our country.

Rather than play the Ostrich, we urge the government to take urgent steps to end the current monetary rascality, so as to prevent the prevailing economic challenge from degenerating further.

The Governor added that he believes the imperative to approach the Nigerian project “with all sense of responsibility and commitment and not play to the gallery”.

Nairametrics reported that The Nigerian Government stated the claim made by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, that N60 billion was printed as top-up for the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in the month of March is untrue.

“What we distribute at FAAC is revenue that is generated by NNPC, FIRS, Customs… It is not true to say we printed money to distribute at FAAC,” Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed said.