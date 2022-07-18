The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has said that the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke in the Osun State governorship election is a sign the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can take on the All Progressives Congress in the national elections next year.

Obaseki disclosed this in an interview with journalists on Sunday after the Independent National Elections Commission declared Adeleke the winner of the Osun State gubernatorial election.

Adeleke defeated the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of the APC in a keenly contested election over the weekend.

What they are saying

Godwin Obaseki hinted that the victory shows PDP is on a rebound, and most of its members who had issues or challenges as a result of the convention will now see that PDP is still the party to beat.

This victory is not just for Osun state but for the country and for our party

He said, “We are strong and ready to take on the opposition and win the elections next year. We should see a lot of our members coming back to the fold, and we also believe that others who have been looking in and wanting to join us, now have a reason to return,” he added.

Speaking on Adeleke’s victory, the Chairman of the national PDP campaign council and Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri said, “This election was a national election. This election was a test election for 2023. I warned you, PDP is coming in 2023.”

Also speaking to the media after Adeleke’s victory, former governor of Kwara State and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki said that the victory in Osun State would be replicated across the country in the 2023 general elections.

“The message is clear, Nigerians have spoken. They are tired of the APC party, they are tired of governments that do not perform. They want passionate leaders or leaders that care for them. That’s a clear message here, And that message is going to represent across the entire country, not only in the Southwest. The country is ready to go back to those better days. Nigerians want a better Nigeria and that’s what they have done here,” Saraki said.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported yesterday that Senator Ademola Adeleke, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party won the Osun State governorship election.

Adeleke won 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the governorship election held in the state of Osun yesterday, while the incumbent Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won in the remaining 13 LGAs.

Adeleke garnered 403,371 votes in the overall results from LGAs. Oyetola who ran on the platform of the APC polled 375, 027 votes. Kehinde Atanda of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) came in at a distant third with 10,104 votes, followed by Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party with 4,515 votes.