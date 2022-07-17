Senator Ademola Adeleke, gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party has won the Osun State governorship election.

Adeleke won 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the governorship election held in the State of Osun, yesterday, while Incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won in the remaining 13 LGAs.

According to the declaration of INEC’s chief returning officer, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, while Adeleke garnered 403,371 votes in the overall results from LGAs, Oyetola who ran on the platform of the APC polled 375, 027 votes. Kehinde Atanda of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) came in at a distant third with 10,104 votes, followed by Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party with 4,515 votes.

What INEC is saying

Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe who is the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, pronounced Adeleke winner having scored lawfully available votes in the election.

Announcing the result, Ogundipe stated, “I Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, hereby affirmed that I am the returning officer for the governorship election held on Saturday, July 16 and the candidate polled the following votes: Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, APC, 375,027; Ademola Adeleke, 403,371.

“I declare that Ademola Adeleke Jackson Nurudeen, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected”.

What you should know

Even though 15 candidates contested in the governorship election, the position was keenly contested by APC’s Oyetola and PDP’s Adeleke.

Adeleke contested the governorship seat with the incumbent Governor in 2018 which he lost narrowly about 350 votes.

Adeleke emerged victorious in LGAs including Ede South, Ifelodun, Boluwaduro, Egbedore, Odo Otin, Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa West, Olorunda, Ilesa West, Obokun, Oriade, Orolu, Ife North, Irepodun and Ejigbo.

The incumbent, Oyetola won in Boripe, Ilesa East, Ayedire, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Ayedaade, Iwo, Olaoluwa, Isokan, Atakumosa East, Ife South, Ife Central and Ife East.