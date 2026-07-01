SBM Intelligence: 66.5% of Nigerians fear AI could disrupt 2027 elections

A new report by SBM Intelligence has found that 66.5% of Nigerians are concerned that artificial intelligence (AI)-generated misinformation could undermine the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

A new report by SBM Intelligence has found that 66.5% of Nigerians are concerned that artificial intelligence (AI)-generated misinformation could undermine the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

The findings are contained in the report titled “The Algorithm and the Ballot Box: AI, misinformation, and the political information environment ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 elections,” released on Wednesday.

The report warns that Nigeria’s heavy reliance on social media for news, coupled with weak content moderation and an outdated regulatory framework, leaves the country’s electoral process increasingly vulnerable to AI-driven disinformation.

What the report is saying

SBM Intelligence said concerns about AI-driven political misinformation are widespread across most demographic groups in Nigeria.

“66.5% of Nigerians say they are extremely or very concerned about AI-generated political misinformation. This is not a niche elite concern. It runs across age groups, genders, education levels, and all but one geopolitical zone.”

“The Southeast paradox is the most urgent vulnerability in the system. The zone with the highest social media reliance (82.5%) and the highest non-verification rate (42.7%) is simultaneously the least alarmed about AI interference (combined concern: 38.9%). A zone where almost no one cross-checks what they read is also a zone where almost no one thinks checking is necessary.”

“Social media, dominated by WhatsApp, is the primary news source for a majority (52.1%) of Nigerians. On most platforms, especially in African markets, AI content moderation is either absent or ineffective. The pipeline from AI-generated content to mass consumption is essentially unobstructed.”

The report further notes that the combination of widespread social media use and low levels of information verification creates significant risks for Nigeria’s electoral information environment ahead of 2027.

More Insights

SBM Intelligence also examined public perceptions of foreign influence and Nigeria’s preparedness to manage AI-related electoral risks.

35.7% of respondents identified the United States as the foreign actor most likely to influence Nigeria’s information environment.

China ranked second with 11%, followed by the United Kingdom with 7.5%, while another 11.9% expressed similar concerns using the colloquial term “Dollar.”

The report noted that concerns linked to Anglo-American influence account for more than half of respondents’ perceptions of external interference.

SBM Intelligence warned that Nigeria’s current legal framework, including the Cybercrimes Act, predates the emergence of deepfake technology, while proposed AI legislation remains without robust enforcement mechanisms.

According to the report, although INEC’s AI regulatory workshop held in March 2026 marked an important first step, Nigeria has yet to establish a comprehensive framework capable of addressing AI-driven election misinformation before the 2027 polls.

The report suggests that AI-generated misinformation could become a major challenge during Nigeria’s 2027 election cycle unless regulators, technology companies, political actors and civil society strengthen safeguards against manipulated digital content.

The findings also underscore the growing importance of media literacy and independent fact-checking as AI tools become increasingly sophisticated and accessible.

What you should know

Artificial intelligence has become an increasingly influential factor in elections worldwide, with governments and election management bodies facing growing concerns over deepfakes, synthetic audio, manipulated videos and automated disinformation campaigns.

In Nigeria, preparations for the 2027 elections have already prompted discussions around AI regulation, digital literacy and online platform accountability.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the presidential and National Assembly polls for Saturday, January 16, 2027.

The commission stated that campaigns for presidential and National Assembly candidates will begin on August 19, 2026, while campaigns for governorship and State Houses of Assembly candidates will start on September 9, 2026.

Earlier in February, INEC informed the National Assembly that it requires N873.78 billion to conduct the 2027 general elections, along with N171 billion to fund its operations in 2026.