FG committed to completing Lagos-Ibadan expressway – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola has stated that the Federal Government is committed to finishing the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. He further said that the drop in crude oil prices cannot be a barrier to its completion.

Fashola disclosed this in an interactive town hall meeting with stakeholders at Ogere in Ogun State over the weekend.

The Minister revealed that Section I of the project was the rehabilitation, reconstruction, and expansion of the Lagos-Ibadan dual carriageway of about 43.6km commencing from the old-toll gate at Oregun/Ikosi-Ketu Lagos and terminating at Shagamu Interchange in Ogun State.

He added that the second phase was 84km, starting from Sagamu Interchange to Ibadan, and was being handled by RCC.

“The rehabilitation, construction, and expansion of Lagos- Ibadan dual carriageway, construction of 2nd Niger bridge and the rehabilitation, construction, and expansion of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano dual carriageway are strategic infrastructure development projects of Mr. President.

“These Highway projects are financed with the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), funded from the Sovereign Wealth Fund and they are National Priority Highway projects,” he said.

He urged contractors to finish the work on time, as it would help ease travelers’ discomfort as the year comes to an end.

“Your contractors should remember that you do this work for the people and that you must be passionate in doing it by easing the trauma people go through while on the road,” he added.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier in the month that Fashola said the Ministry’s priority in its 2021 budget was to complete already ongoing road and bridge projects across the nation.

Nairametrics also reported that the Federal Executive Council had approved N87 billion to upscale the country’s road infrastructure in the North-Central, South-West, Middle belt, and South-South geo-political zones.