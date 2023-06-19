Key Highlights

The fresh diversion of traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway is due to the ongoing reconstruction work on the highway.

The traffic will be diverted from linking the expressway at New Garage Lagos.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced a fresh diversion of traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway due to the ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction works on the highway.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Sunday, June 18, 2023, by the FRSC Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, where he stated that In continuation of the ongoing rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the traffic has been diverted from linking the expressway at New Garage Lagos.

Diversion points

The statement partly reads,

“Traffic from Isheri Olowora passing through River Valley Estate to link the expressway inward Lagos has been diverted to pass through Babcock College, opposite Enyo filling station to link the expressway and drive into Lagos.

“Alternatively, they could pass through Ojodu and make a U-turn in front of FRSC Ojodu to link the expressways at BRT Bus-stop.”

Kazeem said the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu, has directed the FRSC Commands along the corridor to ensure hassle-free movement of commuters.

The statement added, “FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu while directing the FRSC Commands along the corridor to ensure minimum hardship on behalf of commuters also enjoins the motoring public along the route to exercise maximum patience and cooperate with the law enforcement agencies along the said routes.’’

What you should know