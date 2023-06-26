Key Highlights

The Federal Government suspended construction on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway from June 27 to aid the free flow of traffic during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir festivities.

The Federal Controller of Works said the decision to suspend construction was due to the recent heavy traffic flow on the Lagos-Shagamu route “in the last couple of days”, inclement weather conditions, and the forthcoming Eid Kabir.

She said that construction activities will resume by Monday, July 3, 2023.

The Federal Government has announced the suspension of construction works on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to aid the free flow of traffic during the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir festivities this week.

This will come as a huge relief to commuters, who have been going through harrowing experiences with several hours spent in the gridlock on that axis due to the ongoing construction.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos. Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (Works Sector), on Monday, June 26, 2023, where she noted that construction work on the busy highway would be suspended from Tuesday, June 27 to Sunday, July 2.

Kesha said the decision to suspend construction was due to the recent heavy traffic flow on the Lagos-Shagamu route “in the last couple of days”, inclement weather conditions, the forthcoming Eid Kabir and the advice of the traffic management team deployed to manage traffic-related issues on the project.

What the Federal Controller of Works is saying

Kesha, who advised travellers to cooperate with Traffic Management Team deployed on the highway to manage traffic, said that construction activities will resume by Monday, July 3, 2023.

The statement partly reads, ‘’Construction activities will resume by Monday, 3rd of July, 2023.

‘’Due to the recent heavy traffic flow being experienced on the Lagos Shagamu route in the last couple of days, the inclement weather conditions, the forthcoming Eid Kabir & the advice of the traffic management team deployed to manage traffic related issues on the project, Construction activities on this ever busy & very important highway will be suspended from Tuesday, 27th of June to Sunday,2nd of July,2023.

‘’This is to allow travellers easy passage during the Eid holiday & minimise the discomfort during this very important period.

‘’Travelers are advised to cooperate with Traffic Management Team deployed on the highway to manage traffic.’’

‘’Wishing everyone happy Eidel Kabir celebrations .’’

What you should know