Business News
2021 Priority is to complete road projects- Fashola
Fashola, stated that his Ministry’s priority in its 2021 budget is to complete already ongoing road.
The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, stated that the Ministry’s priority in its 2021 budget is to complete already ongoing road and bridge projects across the nation.
The Minister disclosed this during the Ministry’s budget defence at the House of Representatives Committee on Works, on Thursday in Abuja.
what you should know
Nairametrics reported this week that The Federal Executive Council approved N87 billion to upscale the country’s road infrastructure in the North-Central, South-west, middle belt and South-South geo-political zones.
The funds would be used to construct: A road linking Shehu Yar’adua Way with the Kubwa Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory, Oyo–Ogbomosho and the Loko – Oweto bridge.
The Ministry disclosed to the House Committee that President Muhammadu Buhari stressed the need for project completion which means the Ministry will priotize ongoing projects that will see major phases of completion by 2021.
.“Mr President had during the presentation of the 2021 budget proposals repeatedly emphasized the necessity to focus the budget on completion of projects. Therefore, the ministry has given priority first to 18 roads/bridges projects that have already attained some appreciable physical achievement for completion within a 12–15 month period by (December, 2021),” Mrs Boade Akinola, Director, Press and Public Relations of theMinistry said.
Fashola added that the road projects the Ministry will focus are mainly infrastructure leading to major economical centres like agicultural hubs anad ports in all 6 regions.
He added that under the 711 road projects have been shortlisted for infrastructure Funding Mechanisms , which are projects to be financed with through initiatives including Sovereign Sukuk Fund, Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) and Infrastructure projects financed through foreign debt.
Nairametrics reported in June that The Federal Government will fix 44 roads with the Sukuk funds raised in the bond market, when the sovereign Sukuk Symbolic cheque of N162.55 billion was presented to Fashola by the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed in Abuja.
Economy & Politics
WTO: November 9 meeting to announce new DG postponed
The WTO has announced the postponement of its November 9 meeting which was scheduled to publicly announce the new DG.
The World Trade Organization has announced that it postponed the planned November 9th meeting to discuss the appointment of Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General.
This was disclosed in a statement released on Friday evening. A WTO document seen by Reuters said: “For reasons including the health situation and current events, delegations will not be in a position to take a formal decision on 9 November.”
Reuters also reported that WTO insiders said the delay was because there was “no indication the Trump administration – which will continue to govern trade policy in the weeks ahead irrespective of any U.S. election result – had switched its support to Okonjo-Iweala.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in October that Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr Ngozi Okonji-Iweala, was close to being appointed as the new Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).
A group of ambassadors also known as “troika” proposed Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO, giving her a clear path to becoming the first woman to head the WTO since it started 25 years ago.
Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala secured the support of the majority of the member-nations – but was yet to be declared and returned as the winner, as the United States opposed the consensus.
“It has come to my attention that for reasons including the health situation and current events, delegations will not be in a position to take a formal decision on 9 November,” WTO General Council Chairman, David Walker, announced on Friday.
“I am therefore postponing this meeting until further notice during which period I will continue to undertake consultations with delegations,” he added.
The WTO said they would continue consultations despite the postponement of the meeting. The headquarters of the WTO, Geneva, is also under new lockdown restrictions as coronavirus cases rise in Europe.
Business News
#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu presents Buhari report on Lagos destruction by hoodlums
Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu has presented President Buhari with a report of the destruction that occurred in Lagos during last month’s unrest.
The Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has met President Muhammdu Buhari where he presented the report on the damage caused by hoodlums in Lagos during the post-#EndSARS protest riots.
The presentation happened on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, according to the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian President.
President @MBuhari this afternoon met with Governor @jidesanwoolu of Lagos. The Governor presented a Report on the extent of the destruction suffered by Lagos State in the aftermath of the ENDSARS protests. #AsoVillaToday pic.twitter.com/Fgp4q2KzZI
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 6, 2020
What you should know
After the events that led to the riots and lootings calmed down in October, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, disclosed that Lagos State would need about N1 trillion for the reconstruction and repair of the properties and infrastructure that were vandalized and destroyed by hoodlums.
“I learnt from the governor of Lagos State that it will take N1trn to rebuild what had been lost and asked him what’s the budget size of the state, he said about N1trn. You can see we are moving backwards,” Femi Gbajabiamila said.
Already, in a bid to aid business owners who were affected, Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, announced in October that the Lagos State government would support the owners of stores that were looted when the #EndSARS protests were hijacked by hoodlums.
Business News
Nigeria to generate $6 billion through Blockchain by 2030-NITDA
NITDA stated that Federal Government plans to earn $6billion from Blockchain Technology by 2030.
The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has stated that the Federal Government plans to earn $6 billion from Blockchain technology by 2030.
This was disclosed by the NITDA Chief, Mr Kashifu Inuwa, on Friday in a meeting with stakeholders reviewing Nigeria’s Blockchain Adoption Strategy Framework.
What you should know
The Nigerian Government has increasingly seen the benefits of crypto adoption in its financial tech marketplace. Nairametrics reported in September that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had proposed a new set of rules that would regulate Crypto-token or Crypto-coin investments when the character of the investments qualified as securities transactions.
“SEC Nigeria has consistently shown that it has a clear understanding of her role in creating a conducive environment for the growth and development of Virtual Financial Assets, and Cryptocurrencies in general. This recent publication will act as a catalyst for mass adoption. It will also create the much needed institutional investor confidence for the Nigeria Capital Market,” the SEC said in September.
The NITDA DG said that Nigeria’s youth population was adopting new technologies and Nigeria needed to benefit from the adoption.
“In Nigeria, looking at our youthful population, which is mainly digitally native and with our position in Africa, we are looking at how we can get at least around six to 10 billion dollars by the year 2030,” he said.
He added that Nigeria could hit the milestone because of her vast IT backend and growing fintech space.
NITDA said blockchain technology adoption would be achieved through measures including provincial services, payment services, digital identity, customer engagement, contract and many others, and called on stakeholders in the crypto space to work out adoption strategies that could be executed by the FG.
Nairametrics reported earlier this week that Nigeria experienced the largest influx of activity in peer to peer transactions of bitcoin in the month of October.
Statistics seen from Usefultulips, a BTC analytic data provider, showed that Nigeria led Africa’s peer to peer transactions in the last 30 days, as it posted a monthly P2P volumes of about $32.3 million, followed by South Africans and Kenyans, each posting about $9.3 million and $8 million respectively