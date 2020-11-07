Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin boosts Square earnings in Q3
Square said it invested in cryptos because it saw it as a tool for economic enhancement via participation in the future of payment systems.
Square, the U.S-listed fintech company, disclosed that its fast-growing payment app software Cash App is now its major income driver, making up about 80% of its entire revenue in Q3 with the help of Bitcoin.
What we know
In Square’s Q3 earning result, Cash App’s Bitcoin-derived revenue of $1.63 billion in BTC marked a massive increase of more than 1,100%, when compared to the same period in 2019.
Bitcoin revenue was by far the largest component of Cash App’s overall revenue generation of $2 billion, with all other revenue streams totaling $453 million, or 22% of the total.
BTC revenue minted $32 million in gross profit for Q3, an increase of 15 times the previous year’s profit of $2.1 million in the same period.
What you should know
Cash App works as a broker for BTC purchases, which it buys on behalf of the consumer in need; hence, it earns a commission from such transactions.
The company also spoke on the positive impact that cryptos would be having on its business in the long term.
“In October 2020, we invested $50 million in bitcoin as we believe cryptocurrencies are an instrument of economic empowerment and align with the company’s purpose.
“We expect to hold this investment for the long term. The accounting rules for bitcoin will require us to recognize any decreases in market price below cost as an impairment charge, with no upward revisions when the market price increases until a sale.”
Recall Nairametrics about a month ago, broke the news on how Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) led by Twitter’s Jack Dorsey on October 8th disclosed that it purchased, 4,709 bitcoins at an estimated worth of $50 million.
Square added that it invested in cryptos because it saw it as a tool for economic enhancement via participation in the future of payment systems, which aligns with Square’s objectives.
The investment represents approximately one percent of Square’s total assets as of the end of the second quarter of 2020.
“We believe that bitcoin has the potential to be a more ubiquitous currency in the future,” said Square’s Chief Financial Officer, Amrita Ahuja.
About Square
Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy.
Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, manage their businesses, and access financing. Individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money.
Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, and the UK.
98% of Bitcoin wallets in profit, hit 2-year high
Bitcoin Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 98.079%
Bitcoin owners are definitely smiling to the bank amid high buying pressure seen lately in the world’s flagship crypto market. The number of Bitcoin holders in profit is on a record high, as data retrieved from Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm, showed.
- Bitcoin $BTC Percent Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 98.079%.
- A previous 2-year high of 98.055% was observed earlier today.
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Percent Addresses in Profit (1d MA) just reached a 2-year high of 98.079%
Previous 2-year high of 98.055% was observed earlier today
View metric:https://t.co/md3u6SLXi0 pic.twitter.com/nGzSeB9Tav
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) November 6, 2020
This also shows that the number of Bitcoin $BTC Addresses in Loss (1d MA) just reached a 2-year low of 619,894.125.
The previous 2-year low of 623,121.208 was also observed earlier today.
📉 #Bitcoin $BTC Addresses in Loss (1d MA) just reached a 2-year low of 619,894.125
Previous 2-year low of 623,121.208 was observed earlier today
View metric:https://t.co/IVvHRHjIhF pic.twitter.com/VvSl7YSSj8
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) November 6, 2020
What we know
At 6.23 a.m Nigerian time, Bitcoin traded at $15,517.62 with a 24-hour trading volume of $30,751,814,626. BTC price is down -0.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins.
Chainalysis researchers explained in detail that as the rush for BTCs keeps increasing, the price will most definitely be affected. The report said:
“With more people looking to trade BTCs, which is only becoming scarcer following the recent halving, bitcoin moving from the investment bucket into the trading bucket could become a crucial source of liquidity.”
What this means
Nairametrics earlier broke the news on how the world’s flagship crypto continued to gain traction at the speed of light. Renowned financial data media company, Bloomberg Intelligence, gave critical insights on why bitcoin, in just about five years’ time, could hit a valuation of $100,000.
“Bitcoin’s foundation is firming for further price advances if its history is a guide. Since initially reaching $10,000 in 2017, the benchmark crypto corrected about 70% and remains in an extended period of consolidation around that level.”
How Cryptocurrency is driving economic growth
The significant increase in the use of cryptocurrency in Nigeria is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the digital economy.
The digital economy has been experiencing a steady rise in crypto technology by young Nigerians and startups, to pay for goods and services.
Nigeria’s Information & communication sector (digital economy) grew by 15.09% in real terms in Q2 2020, compared to the 9.99% growth recorded in Q1 2020 and 9.01% in Q2 2019 amid the disruption caused to the financial markets by the pandemic.
In Q1 2020, Bitfxt – a fast-growing Nigerian crypto-trading company, raised $15 million Series A funding for the expansion of its operations, which created more jobs and investments in an economy in dire need of cash inflows.
The Lagos-based crypto startup permits consumers to buy and sell cryptos. Such macro shows how fast Nigerians are tapping into crypto technology, which in turn is boosting Nigeria’s economy.
Otatade Happy, a Paxful Peer, in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics, spoke on how the prevailing crypto evolution can further boost the Nigerian economy, with regards to payments and transactions.
“We know how difficult it is to send money from Nigeria to other countries but with crypto, payment can be made instantly without the hassles of queueing in the bank. I can also get money from abroad without stress.
“The fee to transfer crypto from one wallet to another is really small. Because of that, many people are adopting crypto in Nigeria and the older generation will soon accept it.”
Unsurprisingly, a significant number of young Nigerians have started utilizing cryptos, in a bid to avoid the numerous challenges faced with the traditional money transfer services, such as high costs and slow speed, amongst others.
The crypto evolution prevailing in Nigeria’s economy is already printing successful startups based on reports that a Nigerian-based cryptocurrency exchange startup, Yellow Card, raised $1.5million in seed capital from the popular American venture capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz, and a fast-growing crypto hedge fund, Polychain – to push its reach across Africa’s vibrant crypto market.
Raymond Asogwa, an Ambassador for Paxful and Power trader, spoke on the edge crypto brings to the Nigerian economy.
He said, “Crypto has given a lot of opportunities and a new niche that the Nigerian labor force can leverage on. The Nigerian tech industry is booming due to the exposure to blockchain technology.”
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Ekene Ojieh, Head of Public Relations and Corporate Strategy at Buffalo Chase – a crypto analytic firm, gave key insights on how some Nigerians use cryptocurrency for wealth preservation.
“Nigerians use bitcoin not just as a store of value but also as an investment. In the last 30days, bitcoin has made over 28%. Its accessibility enables anyone to send and receive bitcoin from any part of the world, unlike getting US dollars for international transactions.
“It is worthy to note that bitcoin is still a volatile asset. The upside of this is that, one can make a significant amount of profit in a short time frame,” said Ojieh.
Recently, a Nigerian female rights group known as Feminist Coalition, used the power of crypto to push for police reforms during the #EndSARS protests. The group used crypto technology to receive funds and provide the needed financial support for protesters in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, amongst others, as well as to foot the medical bills of some injured protesters.
The group resorted to accepting only Bitcoin donations – using BTC Pay, after an embargo was allegedly placed on its transactions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). BTC Pay is a free, secure, decentralized, and censorship-resistant platform.
Bottomline
A significant number of Nigerians and startups are quickly adapting to arguably the most disruptive technology ever invented – Crypto. Consequently, the increased usage of crypto is pushing Nigeria’s economic growth at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected Nigeria’s export earning product – Crude oil.
A few months ago, the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), proposed a new set of rules aimed at regulating Crypto-tokens or Crypto-coin investments, when the character of an investment qualifies as securities transactions. This further highlights the importance of crypto to the Nigerian economy.
Crypto owners robbed of 1,150,000 XRP
An on-going phishing scam has already stolen more than 1,150,000 XRP from victims.
Crypto scammers are on the loose again, on reports, they attack Ledger wallet owners, as seen with one such scam netting more than 1,150,000 XRP from its victims.
- This phishing scam (notice the fake domain lẹdger.com) has already stolen more than 1,150,000 XRP.
- The crypto scammers used the popularly known cyber trick, via a phishing email that controls users to a fake version of the ledger website.
- On the fake site, crypto owners were deceived into uploading malware posing as a security update that obtained their crypto balance from their Ledger wallet.
This phishing scam (notice the fake domain lẹdger.com), has already stolen more than 1,150,000 XRP from @Ledger users. Please watch out!
We will follow the money. pic.twitter.com/Q8XD2awdo7
— XRP Forensics (@xrpforensics) November 2, 2020
How to keep your Crypto safe
Otatade Happy, a Paxful Peer, via a phone chat interview with Nairametrics, spoke on how to keep your crypto safe amid the surge of crypto scammers, who are increasingly becoming more sophisticated in their approach.
“I activate the ‘Two-factor authenticator’ for login and sending bitcoin. With 2FA, even if an unauthorized person has my log-in details, he still won’t be able to access my account. This is a security feature in most exchanges/P2P platform.
“I avoid clicking links that I do not trust. It is necessary to verify the URL before clicking because it could be a phishing link.
“I avoid using public WiFi and some file-sharing apps. Access can be gained to your mobile device.”
Nairametrics recommends that the best way to safeguard your crypto in the case of Bitcoin depends on how you protect your private key, which is a 256-bit number that unlocks a BTC wallet.
That sensitive data should be protected with care by all means, preferably offline or through a proprietary secured online wallet system.
You need your private keys to have access to your BTCs. So, if you allow your BTC wallet to be compromised by having malware on your system, going through unsecured web pages, or responding to phishing scams, cybercriminals can spend your bitcoins, or you lose your BTCs.
Using cold wallets or a proprietary smartphone is recommended. These are specifically designed tools to keep your bitcoin from falling into the hands of internet hackers.