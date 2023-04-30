Key Highlights

The Federal Government confirmed that reconstruction works on the Kara Bridge to Long Bridge axis within the OPIC area of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway has been completed and would be opened to traffic today.

This means the main carriageway of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, both bounds, from Berger (New Garage) to Sagamu Inter-change, on Section 1 of the Project, has been completed.

All attention, will now be focused on the outstanding work between Otedola Bridge and Berger (both sides).

The Federal Government has announced the completion of road reconstruction works between Kara Bridge and the Long Bridge area on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, adding that it would be opened to traffic today, Sunday, April 30, 2023.

According to a statement by Hakeem Bello, the Special Adviser on Communications to the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, this was made known by the minister, who appealed to motorists to exercise patience over the heavy traffic being experienced on the stretch from Toll Gate to Kara Bridge in Lagos, as the reconstruction work on the road enters its last phase.

The minister stated that this means the main carriageway of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, both bounds, from Berger (New Garage) to Sagamu Inter-change, on Section 1 of the Project, has been completed, with all attention now focused on the outstanding work between Otedola Bridge and Berger.

What the minister is saying

Fashola in the statement said, ‘’Work within OPIC area, between Kara Bridge & Long Bridge, has been completed and the section will be opened to traffic today, Sunday April 30. All attention, will now be focused on the outstanding work between Otedola Bridge and Berger (both sides).

‘’This means the Main Carriageway of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, both bounds, from Berger (New Garage) to Sagamu Inter-change, on Section 1 of the Project, has been completed. All attention will now be focused on the outstanding work between Otedola Bridge & Berger (both bounds).’’

The minister who empathized with the general public over the heavy traffic being experienced on that axis, noted that the intensity of work and the high volume of traffic which had to be accommodated at the same time have been complicated by impatience on the part of some motorists who drive against the planned traffic flow and breakdown of vehicles.

Fashola revealed that his ministry is already working with the Lagos State Government, all traffic management and security agencies to reduce the inconvenience caused by the Road reconstruction.

Ogun State gets commitment from contractors

Meanwhile, the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, had earlier on Friday during an on-the-spot assessment to determine the cause of the gridlock on that axis, gotten a commitment from the contractors handling the project, insisting that part of the road would be completed and open to traffic on Sunday.

Governor Abiodun said, “On Friday, I stopped at Kara and made a piece of my mind known to the contractor handling the Kara end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, my stopping there was with respect to the very poor traffic management and the resulting traffic gridlock subjecting innocent travellers to untold hardship.

“I am glad to note that I was able to extract from the firm handling the construction of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway through the Federal Comptroller of Works a commitment to complete the construction causing the bottleneck on or before Sunday 30th April and open the road to allow free flow of traffic both outbound and inbound Lagos.”

For the record

The Federal Government had earlier said that the Lagos-Ibadan expressway will be completed by the end of April, a development that will be a huge relief to motorists and commuters.

The Lagos State Government had in March assured motorists that its collaboration with the Federal Government will ease the traffic situation on Kara, Berger-OPIC axis along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It explained that the review of the traffic management plan became necessary in view of the slow movement of traffic in the area.