The Ogun State Government has raised alarm over a viral fraudulent message circulating on social media platforms falsely claiming that Governor Dapo Abiodun is offering N10,000 cash palliative per person across the state.

The scam message also provides a link, urging individuals to apply for the said cash palliative and also share the information for others to benefit.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communications, Kayode Akinmade, in Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Akinmade in the statement, categorically disclaimed the message in its entirety informing the public that it is an obvious scam and urged the people of the state not to fall for it.

What the Ogun State Governor’s media aide is saying

Akinmade in the statement said,

‘’It has come to the attention of the Ogun State Government that a fraudulent message is circulating on various social media platforms, falsely claiming that Governor Dapo Abiodun is offering N10,000 cash palliative per person across the state.

‘’The scam message also provides a link, urging individuals to apply for the said cash palliative and also share the information for others to benefit.

“The administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun is committed to genuine alleviation of the suffering of the citizens and residents of the state through initiatives such as the numerous empowerment programmes and policies it has rolled out since 2019 and the N5 billion intervention scheme it announced recently.’’

It added that the government had been providing financial support and other empowerments to enable traders, artisans, women, youths, and other beneficiaries to improve their enterprises and or establish themselves as self-reliant individuals.

He said, “The Ogun State Government is not involved in any form of cash transfer programme through the link provided in the scam message as https://taskcashup.com/get/OGUN-st-relief-funds/Apply/ogun-reg-portal,” adding that the link is fraudulent and unauthorized by the government.

The government also warned that any attempt to access or provide personal information through this link poses a significant risk to individuals and explained that authentic information regarding government intervention programmes and initiatives is disseminated through official channels, including government websites, press releases, and official social media handles.

The statement went further to say that any information not originating from these official sources should be treated with suspicion and avoided.

Akinmade in the statement urged the public to exercise caution and refrain from sharing such fraudulent messages, adding that the Ogun State Government under the leadership of Prince Dapo Abiodun remained committed to its avowed mission of making life better for the good people of the state during this trying period and beyond, but this will be done in a manner that will not endanger the people.