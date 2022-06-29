The Ogun State workers, who declared an indefinite strike on Tuesday, are expected to receive bank credit alerts in the next 24 hours for the month of June.

This was disclosed by Governor Dapo Abiodun through the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Abdulwaheed Odusile, on Tuesday.

According to the statement issued by the government, the state is one of the few states in the country not owing workers’ salaries and paying as and when due.

What the state is saying about the strike

Gov. Dapo stated, “Most of their complaints were inherited from previous administrations, but as a responsive and responsible government, we are tackling them one after the other, even as we are being hampered by a paucity of funds.

“The money accruable to us from the Federation Account and sundry sources has been dwindling for a long time now and this is affecting our ability to meet some of our obligations, but even at that, we have been prioritizing the interests of our workforce.”

“I am personally committed to ensuring improved welfare of workers in Ogun State and will do all that is necessary to achieve this. This is a workers’ friendly administration and will remain so under my watch.”

“One of the first duties I performed on my first day at work as the Governor on May 30, 2019, was to approve the immediate payment of salaries of our workers, which had not been paid by the immediate past administration until then”

“I also made a vow that salaries of workers in the state would be paid on or before the end of each month. And we have been doing that religiously ever since.”

“Even in the face of dwindling resources, rising needs, and this strike, the salaries are being remitted. I am sure they will start receiving bank credit alerts in the next 24 hours for the month of June.”

What you should know

The Governor had invited Organised Labour in the state to a meeting on Wednesday to resolve the industrial action embarked upon Tuesday by government workers.

The meeting was expected to discuss all issues contained in the list of grievances raised by the workers for embarking on the indefinite strike.

The commissioner added that the governor decided to take personal charge of resolving the grouse of the workers as part of his personal and the Administration’s commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of workers in Ogun State, which has been amply demonstrated since the inception of the Administration.

In case you missed it

Ogun State workers had alleged that Governor Abiodun’s led-administration is insensitive to their welfare, as they embarked on an indefinite strike.

This was confirmed by the leaderships of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, and Joint Negotiating Committee on Tuesday.

According to them, they declared an indefinite strike over the alleged refusal of the state government to pay their 21-month salary deductions.