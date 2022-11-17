Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun State, has presented a N472.25 billion budget proposal for the 2023 financial year to the State House of Assembly.

The governor presented the budget titled: Budget of Continued Development and Prosperity to the lawmakers on Thursday during plenary.

In the proposed budget, while N201.84 billion was proposed as recurrent expenditure, N270.41 billion was budgeted for capital expenditure.

The budget: The budget, which was presented for possible passage, had over N100 billion more than the 2022 budget, which was N350.7 billion.

While N79.47 billion was proposed for personnel costs, N21.12 billion was proposed for social contribution and social benefits; N39.90 billion for public debt charge, and overhead cost was put at N61.35 billion.

News continues after this ad

The governor’s words: while presenting the budget, he urged lawmakers to thoroughly vet the proposed budget and return for assent.

According to him, the figures represent the wishes of the people of the state at the different budget town hall meetings that had been held.

News continues after this ad

He said, “I would like to implore the leadership of the State House of Assembly to ensure that the budget I lay here today, be thoroughly but expeditiously vetted and returned in earnest for my assent.

“I say this with every sense of responsibility because all the contents emanated from the wishes our people expressed at different budget town hall meetings. It is also an expression of their trust in your government and party. This is what our state is known for and I will appreciate it if we maintain our set standard of signing the Appropriation Law before the 1st of January of the coming year.”