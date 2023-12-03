The Ogun State Government has shut down three industries in the state for flouting various environmental infractions that go against the environmental best practices in the state.

The affected companies are Ruili Recycling Limited, Mowe, Robust International PTE Limited also in Mowe, and Star Pipe Limited, Sagamu.

The Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya gave the order for the closure of these companies, according to a press release published on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Ogun State Government.

Environmental infractions of the affected companies

Oresanya revealed that the infraction of Ruili Recycling Company was discharging its wastes and stormwater into their immediate environment, especially on the premises of Christopher University which exposed the students to avoidable danger.

Furthermore, the commissioner noted that the pet bottle recycling company was guilty of refusing to obtain drainage approval to properly channel the unwanted water to the appropriate place, as well as burning all its solid wastes within its premises contrary to the state’s Environmental Laws.

For Robust International PTE, the commissioner cited the illegal demolition of a fence bounding the company and Christopher University to reclaim some portion of land and subsequently divert stormwater into the premises as part of the infractions levelled against them.

Furthermore, Oresanya said Robust International PTE also failed to heed the government’s directives for proper remediation.

Star Pipe Limited located in Sagamu, Oresanya said the company failed to install effluent treatment plants in their facilities as they discharge raw and hydraulic acid into their immediate environment. This, according to the commissioner, has led to contamination of the groundwater of these communities which has made the water unsafe and unhygienic.

Oresanya declared that the three companies will remain shut until they correct all the lapses detected and adhere to the best global environmental standards that the state government has adopted.