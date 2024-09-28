The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has revealed that the Federal Government will prioritize the completion of four key road projects per geopolitical zone in 2025, focusing on finishing ongoing projects rather than launching new ones.

This decision, Umahi revealed during an event televised by Channels Television, is in response to economic challenges such as inflation, the floating of the naira, and the removal of fuel subsidies, all of which have significantly raised infrastructure costs.

He further explained that the Tinubu-led administration inherited 2,600 road projects valued at N13 trillion, highlighting the need to streamline resources and focus on completing four key projects per zone to ensure efficient delivery of critical infrastructure.

“This administration inherited 2,600 projects with a total cost of N13 trillion. With the floating of the naira and the fuel subsidy removal, inflation has had a significant impact.

“What we are doing is to select a number of projects in 2025 that are ongoing. We do not intend to start new projects. So, four projects are going to be selected per zone and then put money that will see these projects completed,” Umahi said.

The Works Minister’s announcement means that in 2025, 24 road projects, four from each of Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, will be selected for completion, ensuring a more focused use of resources.

Plan to toll major roads nationwide

The Minister of Works further elaborated that the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI) has been crucial in mobilizing the private sector to take part in Nigeria’s road infrastructure development.

He emphasized that, under this initiative, 63 roads have already been engaged, with private companies financing and constructing the roads, which will then be tolled for cost recovery.

Umahi noted that the Keffi-Makurdi Road is fully completed but has not yet been opened for tolling, as the government is working closely with the Federal Ministry of Finance to implement a paperless, cashless tolling system. This modern approach to toll collection is aimed at ensuring seamless transactions and minimizing disruptions for road users.

In addition to this, the Minister confirmed that several other key road projects, including the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Makurdi to Ninth Mile Road, and the Abuja to Kano Road, will also be tolled upon completion, ensuring these roads are properly maintained and sustained through the revenue generated from tolling.

Moreover, he highlighted that beyond the HDMI initiative, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which is expected to see its first section completed by May 2025, along with sections 2A and 2B of the Second Niger Bridge, will also be tolled once construction is completed, ensuring continued maintenance and financial sustainability.