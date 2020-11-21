Business
Buhari has never controlled what we want to do – NNPC boss
NNPC boss has disclosed that President Buhari does not control the operations of the corporation.
The Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari does not interfere in the operations of the corporation.
Kyari stated via NNPC’s Twitter handle on Saturday, that though he had been around NNPC for 29 years, he had not seen any President like Buhari.
He said, “I have been around in this company for 29 yrs & have worked closely with top management of the #NNPC for about 15 yrs.
“This is the only President who has never asked #NNPC to do something. Under no circumstances has President @MBuhari controlled what we want to do.”
“NNPC has never published its audited financial statement in 43 yrs. We came & started doing that & released the 2018 financial statement.We were not afraid of doing that & there were a lot of criticisms that we lost money in refinery operations & pipeline business,” he added.
The economy may end up weaker if inflation rate is not controlled – CBN report
62.1% of respondents of a CBN survey have said that the economy may end up weaker if the inflation rate is not promptly addressed.
The Nigerian economy may end up weaker on the short term if the current inflation rate is not appropriately curbed.
This was disclosed in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Inflation Attitudes Survey Report for the third quarter of 2020(Q3 2020).
The survey was conducted by the Statistics department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
Highlights of the survey report:
- 62.1% of the respondents strongly believe that the economy may end up weaker than it was at the beginning of the year, if the prevailing high inflation rate is not promptly addressed.
- A majority of the households had no idea on the direction of interest rates in the past 12 months. For example, those who believe that interest rates had risen in the last 12 months are 35.3%, 8.3% of the respondents believe that interest rates had fallen, and 43.4% had no idea of what happened in the last 12 months.
- On the expectations about how the interest rates on bank loans and savings would behave over the next 12 months, 29.8% are of the opinion that the rates will rise, while 16.7% believe that the rates will fall, and 40.6% had no idea of what would happen.
- In deciding which one is better, more of the respondents still prefer higher interest rates than higher inflation. For example, 25.6% prefer interest rates to rise to keep inflation down, 43.3% opined that they prefer interest rates to rise faster, and 31.1%of the respondent had no clue at all.
What you should know
- The Statistics department of the Central Bank of Nigeria, on quarterly basis, conducts surveys to articulate the views of households on changes in prices of goods and services, including interest rates in the last twelve months and their expectations of changes over the next twelve months
- The Q3 2020 Inflation Attitudes Survey was conducted between September 21 and 30th with a random sample size of 2,070 Households from 207 Enumeration Areas (EAs) across the country and had a response rate of 98.1%.
- The opinions of the respondents are vital in appreciating the level of understanding of the general public regarding the country’s monetary policy framework and useful for effective monetary policy formulation.
- Recently, Nairametrics had reported that Nigeria’s inflation rate has risen to 14.23% in October 2020 as against 13.71% recorded in September 2020, according to NBS report.
AfCFTA: States should take advantage of continental free trade – FG
FG has advised States to attract investments by taking advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area.
The Federal Government has asked states across the nation should take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement in a bid to attract investments to the states for economic productivity.
This was disclosed by Francis Anatogu, Secretary, National Action Committee (NAC) on AfCFTA, while on a courtesy visit to Mr. Asishana Okauru, the Director-General, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) on Friday in Abuja.
Anatogu said the FG wants states and private stakeholders to maximize the trade deal to ensure Nigeria takes full opportunity of the African Market.
He added that the FG’s Committee on AfCFTA implementation wants the Governors to implement regional and local policies to integrate the AfCFTA in their states through sponsorship and participation in AfCFTA sensitization programmes.
“It is no longer news that we have been clamoring for the diversification of our economy over the years.
“As a committee, we are now working toward how we as a nation can properly utilize business doors being offered by AfCFTA. The NGF represents the states as good channel to reach out to the state government and that is why we have reached out to it.
“We want them to take advantage of AfCFTA because as a nation, we need to produce what we sell; we need to invest and attract investors. To attract investors, we need good policies, infrastructure, and good conditions for ease of doing business.”
He added that free trade is important to diversify Nigeria’s economy and all necessary leaders need to be on board. He urged that Governors must provide partnership for coordination at local levels.
“Trade and all the things around it are very important for the development of our country, so we have to get our principals involved in this project.
“To make any meaningful impact from this project, the sub-national leaders must be involved and the forum we will provide that platform for easy coordination.
“They all know that we have signed this agreement but how to get them involved is very important for the benefit of all,” he said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last week that the FG announced that it ratified Nigeria’s membership to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), ahead of the December 5, 2020 deadline. The agreement goes into effect from the 1st of January 2021.
Yewande Sadiku, CEO of Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), said in September that Nigeria was more ready for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), due to her domestic market manufacturing value addition capacity, which is 7 times the average of the top 20 economies in Africa and others.
Mr. Francis Anatogu, stated earlier that the agreement would reduce the erosion of the naira, which has suffered nearly 90% devaluation since 2016, through exports of Nigerian-made goods and services, and give the naira exposure to other currencies.
Building an enabling environment is key to attracting local investment – Osinbajo
The Vice President says creating an enabling environment is key to boosting local investment in the country.
The Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has stated that the country must create an enabling environment, post Covid-19, to attract local investments across the country.
Prof. Osinbajo said this at the virtual Nigerians in Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS), organised by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) on Friday in Abuja, themed: “Post-COVID-19 Economic Resurgence: Targeting Diaspora Investment.”
He said that the FG was committed to improving Nigeria’s economy as the pandemic has hit the GDP, with Nigeria reporting -6% GDP growth in the last report. He added that the FG had already come up with programmes to tackle the GDP slide, citing an agricultural policy to create 5 million farmers.
“Our Diaspora is one of the vital resources that we have…literally, diaspora is an endless reservoir of talents, trade and investment opportunities in tourism, education, culture and sports,” he said.
“But, even more important is the shared range of well trained and experienced talent that the Diaspora represents. It is that potential that makes our Diaspora network an endless source of economic hope and social aspirations.
“When we met last year little did we know that the world will be afflicted by possibly the worst health crisis and the most devastating economic downturn in a generation.
“For us in Nigeria, as with many developing countries, it means as of this quarter, a minus six per cent slow-down in GDP. It is a sad development, especially after 12 conservative quarters of growth.
“So, in response, we designed a plan and the focus is on creating jobs, first via agriculture programmes where we have already enumerated five million farmers,” Osibanjo added.
The Vice President also disclosed that the FG had commenced a mass housing programme with the aim of constructing 300,000 homes across the nations, using locally resourced tools and creating construction-related jobs.
“For this housing project, we have block makers and producers of panel and windows, all from local companies. The whole idea is to generate job opportunities and income in every locality,” he said.
He added that the FG had launched a solar project to service over 20 million Nigerians with the partnership of the CBN to extend credit to solar parts retailers and assemblers.
“We also have a solar programme to makes five million connections across the country to service 25 million indigenous people.
“All our pragrammes are supported by credit facilities which CBN is offering. We have N1.3 trillion in all, so the whole idea is that the CBN is offering these credit facilities through the commercial banks to support our housing programme, solar home system and the agriculture programmes,” he said.
Mr. Osinbajo stated that with the effect of the pandemic on the economy, Nigeria was working to improve the physical environment to make local investments attractive for investors.
“What we try to do in response to COVID-19 and also improvising our own economy policy is to attempt to make the physical environment as attractive as possible.
“This is important to us because the only way to attract local investment is to ensure that we have physical environment that is attractive and make sense for people to invest in,” he added.