GTBank, Zenith Bank, Stanbic drop, Bears stage a comeback

Nigerian bourse ended Thursday’s trading session on a bearish note. The All Share Index dropped by 0.50% to close at 34,643.65 points, as against +1.68% appreciation recorded on Wednesday.

Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +29.06%. Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization presently stands at N18.102 trillion.

Nigerian Stocks trading turnover on Thursday also plunged, as volume dipped by 44.80% compared to 92.94% downtick recorded on Wednesday.

TRANSCORP , FBNH, and ACCESS were the most active to boost market turnover.

ZENITHBANK and STANBIC topped the market value list.

MANSARD leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.

MANSARD leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session. Market breadth closed negative as BOCGAS led 19 Gainers, as against 28 Losers topped by PRESCO at the end of today’s session — an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.

Top gainers

BOCGAS up 9.90% to close at N6.77 ETERNA up 9.89% to close at N4.78 PZ up 9.28% to close at N5.3 NB up 4.31% to close at N60.5 WAPCO up 4.15% to close at N25.1

Top losers

PRESCO drop 9.97% to close at N71.8 DANGSUGAR drop 4.72% to close at N21.2 STANBIC drop 4.12% to close at N43 GUARANTY drop 3.24% to close at N35.8 ZENITHBANK drop -2.43% to close at N26.05

Outlook

Nigerian bourse at the fourth trading session of the week was negatively impacted by losses recorded in large and medium capitalized stocks, amongst which includes Nigeria’s blue-chip banks – GTBank, Zenith Bank, Stanbic.

Nairametrics envisages cautious buying amid renewed profit-making seen across the market spectrum.