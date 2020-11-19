Business
FG to complete Abuja-Lokoja-Benin road dualisation by December 2021
The Ministry of Works said the ongoing dualisation of Abuja-Lokoja-Benin highway would be completed before December 2021.
The Federal Government has disclosed that it plans to complete the dualisation of the Abuja-Lokoja- Benin highway. The project would be funded by instruments like the Sukuk Fund.
This was disclosed by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH) on Wednesday.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported this month that the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, stated that the Ministry’s priority in its 2021 budget is to complete already ongoing road and bridge projects across the nation. He added that 711 road projects had been shortlisted for infrastructure Funding Mechanisms, which are projects to be financed through initiatives including Sovereign Sukuk Fund.
The Federal Executive Council approved N87 billion to upscale the country’s road infrastructure in the North-Central, South-west, middle belt and South-South geo-political zones.
Nairametrics reported in July that The Federal Government will fix 44 roads with the Sukuk funds raised in the bond market. Fashola disclosed a sovereign Sukuk Symbolic cheque of N162.55 billion was presented to him by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed in Abuja.
Engr. Yusuf Jimoh-Adekunle, Director Highways, disclosed that Sukuk bond is an alternative means to fund infrastructure projects in Nigeria.
“We now have the SUKUK, we have Tax Relief, we have loans that we got from China NEXIM on some other projects.
“This particular project is enjoying the SUKUK loan apart from the budgetary provisions,” he said.
The Ministry added that the dualisation of section 1 of the Lokoja-Benin road will go through 2 phases.
“We are on phase II now and it is about 41 kilometres. The total length of both phase one and phase two is about 58.15 km.
“The contractor, CGC Nig. has partially completed phase one which included about 14km Okene by-pass virgin dual carriageway, except for some little issues which will be cleared, although it has been opened to traffic for more than two years now.
“So, it is now left for the contractor to work harder to be able to access the provisions made for them within budget and from SUKUK funding, We have about N2.5 billion to access this year 2020,” he said.
Just-in: Lagos to clamp on Tank Farms without planning permit
Lagos to commence Physical Planning enforcement on all Tank Farms illegally operating in the State from next week.
The Lagos State Government is set to commence Physical Planning enforcement on all Tank Farms illegally operating in the State from next week.
This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Lagos on Friday.
The Commissioner expressed displeasure at the unapproved and illegal operations of many Tank Farms in the State, saying that no such facility should operate without Planning Permit.
He said, “The indiscriminate operations of Tank Farms has negatively impacted the host communities and rendered residents helpless.
“In most cases, the road capacity is inadequate for the activities of the Tank Farms, whose operations have led to the collapse of road infrastructure, rendered critical social amenities such as schools and hospitals inaccessible and created urban squalor of the host communities.”
According to Salako, the deliberate neglect of host communities by Tank Farms operating in the State despite unhonoured government overtures, was regrettable, especially when viewed against the backdrop that most of the outfits creating these problems were not only unapproved but also not paying taxes to the State.
“There is no going back on the plan to start enforcing the extant Physical Planning laws on all erring Tank Farms as from next week, since the ultimatum given had lapsed,” he added.
LASG GIVES TANK FARMS MARCHING ORDER ON CSR, PLANNING PERMIT
What you should know
The Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development had met with Tank Farm Operators earlier in the year and issued a week ultimatum to regularise their facilities, which was followed by an additional two-week extension, a month after the first ultimatum had expired.
BREAKING: FG agrees to exclude ASUU from IPPIS
After months of negotiations, the Federal Government has agreed to exclude members of ASUU from the IPPIS.
The Federal Government on Friday, November 20, 2020, agreed to exclude members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) after months of negotiations.
The government also shifted grounds, as it agreed to pay outstanding salaries to the university lecturers from February to June, through the old salary payment platform, Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System, as well as resolve other issues for a lasting industrial harmony in the university system.
According to a report from Punch, this was contained in the communique that was read by the Minister for Labor and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, at the end of a 7-hours negotiation with ASUU members in Abuja.
Details later…
FG offers N65 billion to ASUU, N15 billion revitalization fund to end strike
FG and ASUU seem to have reached a compromise as the former has agreed to address earned academic allowances and revitalization of universities.
The Federal Government has offered a cumulative sum of N65 billion to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to address earned academic allowances and revitalization of universities.
In addition, the government has also agreed to pay an additional N15 billion as revitalization fund which is being demanded by the ASUU in its bid to resolve its disagreement with the union. This is in addition to the sum of N20 billion that was paid earlier, bringing the total to N35 billion.
According to a report from Channels Television, this proposal was made by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, on behalf of the Federal Government to the striking lecturers during their meeting on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Abuja.
While briefing the press at the end of the meeting, Ngige described the negotiation as fruitful as the government has decided to shift grounds on the lingering issues that have kept students out of the classroom for several months.
Details later…