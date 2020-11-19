Business
Reps raise alarm over N200 billion unclaimed dividends in 2020
The House of Representatives has expressed concern over close to N200 million unclaimed dividends in the capital market.
The House Committee on Capital Markets and Institutions has raised alarm over the growing unclaimed dividends in the capital market, projected to cross the N200 billion mark at the close of 2020.
This projection was made by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Capital Markets and Institutions, Babangida Ibrahim, during an investigative public hearing on the “Need to Investigate the Rising Value of Unclaimed Dividends, Unremitted Withholding Tax on Dividends and their Attendant Effects on Nation’s Economy,” which held at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.
According to a news report by NAN, he explained that the projection was not in the best interest of the market as well as market participants, since the problem of huge accumulated unclaimed dividends was a major challenge to the development of the Nigerian Capital market, as it had lingered for so long despite the best efforts of market regulators.
In his statement at the investigative public hearing, he said that in 1999, the value of unclaimed dividends was N2.09 billion, and by 2017 it had risen to N100 billion. In 2018, the value was N120 billion, but at the close of 2019, it had risen to N158.44 billion.
Rep. Babangida Ibrahim disclosed that the problem of the huge volume of unclaimed dividends could adversely affect investor confidence, decrease the availability of long-term capital for economic development, and likely trigger volatility in the regulation of the capital market.
What you should know
Recall that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had attempted to address the issue in 2006, when it sponsored a bill to establish the Unclaimed Dividends Trust Fund (UDTF), but the National Assembly at the time had not passed the bill because of opposition from the body of shareholders.
The Director-General of SEC at the investigative public hearing, Mr Lamido Yuguda, said about N29 billion of unclaimed dividends were, however, claimed by investors through the introduction of regularization of multiple accounts.
He said SEC introduced the regularization of multiple accounts in 2015, where it requested all shareholders with multiple accounts to harmonize them by filling e-dividend mandate forms.
According to him, the commission had begun mulling an initiative, to ensure consolidation of multiple accounts which involved the verification and isolation of the account beneficiaries, with a deadline of the first quarter of 2021, as the commission seeks to bring to an end the issue of unclaimed dividends.
What they are saying
Speaking on the steps taken by SEC to improve the efficiency of dividend payment, the DG of SEC, Mr Lamido Yuguda said:
“Some of these initiatives are the creation of a rule requiring Registrars to make electronic payments of dividends directly into shareholders’ accounts, and engagement with the probate registry to improve the process of obtaining and administering probate.
“All these initiatives are aimed at improving the efficiency of dividend payments, reduce the quantum of unclaimed dividends and, as a consequence, grow and sustain the confidence of existing and potential investors,”
Rep. Babangida Ibrahim said: “We are aware of measures that have been taken by the capital market regulator in the past to address the problem, but we can all see that the problem remains. In fact, the situation is worsening by the day.
“Some of the measures include e-dividend, dematerialization of share certificates, publication of names of owners of unclaimed dividends, among others. All these measures are very commendable, especially the fact that they are primarily aimed at ensuring that the shareholders, who are owners of the dividends, get the benefits of their investments.”
He added: “Dividends are distributions of earnings to shareholders, whether cash dividends or share dividends, also known as bonus shares, belongs to the shareholders and not to the company who distributed them or to the government. Therefore, every effort must be made to ensure that the shareholders gets their dividends from their hard-earned investment.”
Business
Just-in: Lagos to clamp on Tank Farms without planning permit
Lagos to commence Physical Planning enforcement on all Tank Farms illegally operating in the State from next week.
The Lagos State Government is set to commence Physical Planning enforcement on all Tank Farms illegally operating in the State from next week.
This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Lagos on Friday.
The Commissioner expressed displeasure at the unapproved and illegal operations of many Tank Farms in the State, saying that no such facility should operate without Planning Permit.
He said, “The indiscriminate operations of Tank Farms has negatively impacted the host communities and rendered residents helpless.
“In most cases, the road capacity is inadequate for the activities of the Tank Farms, whose operations have led to the collapse of road infrastructure, rendered critical social amenities such as schools and hospitals inaccessible and created urban squalor of the host communities.”
According to Salako, the deliberate neglect of host communities by Tank Farms operating in the State despite unhonoured government overtures, was regrettable, especially when viewed against the backdrop that most of the outfits creating these problems were not only unapproved but also not paying taxes to the State.
“There is no going back on the plan to start enforcing the extant Physical Planning laws on all erring Tank Farms as from next week, since the ultimatum given had lapsed,” he added.
LASG GIVES TANK FARMS MARCHING ORDER ON CSR, PLANNING PERMIT
… Says Enforcement Will Commence Next Week@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @idreezsalako @ud_mpp @gbenga_omo#LASG #ForAGreaterLagos
Read More.. https://t.co/BsiVQ9HTE5 pic.twitter.com/p1BQUlpRNy
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) November 20, 2020
What you should know
The Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development had met with Tank Farm Operators earlier in the year and issued a week ultimatum to regularise their facilities, which was followed by an additional two-week extension, a month after the first ultimatum had expired.
Business
BREAKING: FG agrees to exclude ASUU from IPPIS
After months of negotiations, the Federal Government has agreed to exclude members of ASUU from the IPPIS.
The Federal Government on Friday, November 20, 2020, agreed to exclude members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) after months of negotiations.
The government also shifted grounds, as it agreed to pay outstanding salaries to the university lecturers from February to June, through the old salary payment platform, Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System, as well as resolve other issues for a lasting industrial harmony in the university system.
According to a report from Punch, this was contained in the communique that was read by the Minister for Labor and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, at the end of a 7-hours negotiation with ASUU members in Abuja.
Details later…
Business
FG offers N65 billion to ASUU, N15 billion revitalization fund to end strike
FG and ASUU seem to have reached a compromise as the former has agreed to address earned academic allowances and revitalization of universities.
The Federal Government has offered a cumulative sum of N65 billion to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to address earned academic allowances and revitalization of universities.
In addition, the government has also agreed to pay an additional N15 billion as revitalization fund which is being demanded by the ASUU in its bid to resolve its disagreement with the union. This is in addition to the sum of N20 billion that was paid earlier, bringing the total to N35 billion.
According to a report from Channels Television, this proposal was made by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, on behalf of the Federal Government to the striking lecturers during their meeting on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Abuja.
While briefing the press at the end of the meeting, Ngige described the negotiation as fruitful as the government has decided to shift grounds on the lingering issues that have kept students out of the classroom for several months.
Details later…