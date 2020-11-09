Business News
SEC extends deadline for filing quarterly financial statement due on October 30, 2020
SEC has extended the deadline for the filing of the quarterly statement for the period ending September 30, 2020.
The Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced the extension of the deadline for the filing of the quarterly statement for the period ending September 30, 2020, due to the recent general disruptions to business operations across the country.
In the extension, SEC grants public companies, capital market operators, and other regulated entities a 30-day grace period for the submission of their quarterly financial statements. This means that quarterly financial statements that were due to be filed by October 30, 2020, are now due for submission by Monday, November 30, 2020.
The disclosure was made in a circular which was issued by SEC to public companies and capital market operators on November 5, 2020.
The capital market operator noted that these disruptions may have prevented public companies, capital market operators, and others from convening meetings for the purpose of considering quarterly financial statements that were due to be filed/released.
SEC in its statement said, “The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has noted the recent general disruption to business operations across the country and the challenges this may have posed on businesses.’’
‘’The SEC is also aware that the disruption to business operations may have prevented public companies, capital market operators and other regulated entities from convening meetings for the purpose of considering quarterly financial statements that were due to be filed/released by October 30, 2020.’’
‘’In view of the above, the SEC hereby grants public companies, capital market operators and other regulated entities, a thirty-day grace period for the submission of their quarterly financial statements. The quarterly financial statements are now due for submission by Monday, November 30, 2020.’’
What you should know
It can be recalled that businesses and socio-economic lives were negatively impacted by the #EndSARS protests against police brutality and extra-judicial killings, which went on across the country for about 2 weeks.
Exclusives
Banks, Unions have key roles to play in Aviation growth – Capt. Olubadewo
The one-time youngest pilot in Nigeria discusses the current ailing state of the aviation sector and proffered solutions for its revival.
Capt. David Olubadewo is the Managing Director, Starburst Aviation Limited. Though he is based in the United Kingdom, he understands the Nigerian aviation sector like the back of his hand. In this interview, the one-time youngest pilot in Nigeria, who started his career at the age of 18, discussed the current ailing state of the aviation sector and proffered solutions for its revival.
Recently, the Federal Government signed the Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA) with the US, Rwanda, and India. Several industry stakeholders have picked holes in the agreement. What is your take on the development?
The nation does not have the capacity or equipment to compete favorably with the countries that it signed the deal with. In most cases, BASA entails a specific agreement between two partners, where the parties involved will agree on the exchange of flights.
It could be 10 flights weekly from Country A and the same from the other Country. So, if the US for instance, has done 10 flights to Nigeria as agreed and Nigeria has not, it will not affect the US in any way.
A few years back, the government took over the management of Arik Air and Aero. So far, do you think the companies are better now?
I believe the airlines are trying since they are still operating years after the development. It is not really easy to do business in Nigeria.
In that case, how will you assess the Nigerian aviation sector?
Aviation in Nigeria is a very difficult business because the environment is unfriendly. I won’t say it is because the government has not provided an enabling environment and will not also say that it is because there are problems. It is not something that has to do with this government.
A lot of analysts have argued that the sector lacks the required structure. What is your take?
The industry has always been given a bad name in that light. It is not that we don’t have the people to fix it, but there are different aspects that have been compounded over the years. That is why we are where we are today. We have lots of very qualified people, there are lots of engineers in the United Kingdom and the United States who are Nigerians. We have people that are overqualified, but we lack the skills to execute the right policies to grow the sector.
Who is not doing the needful?
Government, banks, and union leaders have their own bit to do, but for it to work, one must work in tandem with others. Banks believe that aviation is too difficult to invest in, but that is wrong. It is not different from other sectors. We are all in it to make profit at the end of the day. I don’t obtain loans from Nigerian banks, because I will end up with -25% loss or more, but that is not happening in the UK where I pay far less interest rate. If I take such a loan in Nigeria, it means I am -28 per cent (interest rate) in red, and by the time you get to the top, you are owing millions. I cannot approach any of the banks to give me local money to do business in Nigeria.
Where did we get it wrong in the Nigerian Aviation sector?
Here, we castigate investors in the aviation sector. We have forgotten that those people have invested immensely in the sector and they will never let it die. To an extent, we run down our economy with our mouth, but in the UK, they always say good things about the economy, even when it is in debt. We are not giving credit where it is due. In the last 13 years, we have not appreciated what we have.
We have a hub here that is waiting to be tapped. From anywhere in the world, you can get a flight to Lagos, but you can’t get such to Ghana from anywhere in the world, and that is an indication that we have a hub in Nigeria.
You said the union leaders also have roles to play. How?
Irrespective of what you sell, we are all in the business to make profit. I am not a friend of labour, because I believe in collective bargaining. But union leaders in this country are basically operating for themselves and not in the interest of the common good of the common man.
I am not a union person, because I am a conservative. I believe the government cannot do everything for us. Union should intervene on a realistic basis. An industry is failing and union is asking for more money. Where will the investor/owner of the airline get the money from?
Energy
Tank farm Fire: Incident will not disrupt product supply – MOMAN
MOMAN has announced that the petrol tank farm fire that affected the OVH Energy Depot will not affect the supply of petroleum in Nigeria.
The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) announced that last week’s petrol tank farm fire that affected the OVH Energy Depot (Oando licensee) in Lagos, will not affect the supply of petroleum in Nigeria.
This was disclosed on Sunday by the Executive Secretary, MOMAN, Mr. Clement Isong, in Lagos.
READ: A wealthy investor moves $838 million worth of Bitcoins
MOMAN said it had taken steps in partnership with petroleum marketers to ensure supply of fuel nationwide.
“MOMAN, in collaboration with Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), has taken steps to ensure continuous supply of product to Lagos, its environs and across the country.
“We wish to assure members of the public that there shall be no product supply disruptions because of this event,” Isong said.
READ: The new PIB may scrap DPR, PPRA, others
He added that the group lobbies for the deregulation of Nigeria’s downstream sector to ensure profitability needed to upgrade fuel depot safety standards.
“One of the major reasons MOMAN advocates for the deregulation of the petroleum downstream sector is to ensure adequate margins to finance depot safety upgrades.
READ: Lagos issues ultimatum to Tank Farm Operators over planning permit
“Nonetheless, MOMAN as an association insists on internationally accepted safety standards and shared best practices in their self-regulation drive and cross-inspecting members’ facilities and installations to meet these standards.
“MOMAN members have, therefore, continued to invest in and upgrade safe practices, firefighting and other equipment to meet the country and the jointly set standards.”
READ: KPMG, PwC, Accenture prepare to become Crypto auditors
What you should know
Nairametrics reported on the 5th of November that a petrol tank farm by Tego Barracks, Iseri-Iganmu, Lagos was on fire, with an eyewitness revealing that the fire might be due to welding work going on around the farm.
READ: FG gives reasons for fuel subsidy removal, discloses alternative to kerosene
The affected tank farm had a storing capacity of 7.5 million liters.
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) stated that it successfully localized the fire and prevented it from spreading to other sites on the 6th of November.
Economy & Politics
WTO members have ensured support for Okonjo-Iweala’s candidacy – Garba Shehu
Garba Shehu said President Buhari has reached out to multiple WTO leaders who have ensured their support for Okonjo-Iweala.
Mr. Garba Shehu, the Media Aide to the President Muhammadu Buhari, said the President reached out to multiple WTO leaders, who have ensured their support for Nigeria’s WTO candidate, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, despite the postponement of the announcement date for a new DG.
Garba Shehu disclosed this on Sunday in an interview with Channels TV.
READ: Presidency denies building rail line from Nigeria to Niger Republic
He said President Buhari has discussed with multiple leaders, to thank them for their support and also maintain support for Nigeria’s candidate which he says is bearing results.
READ: WTO: Nigeria to persuade the US to join the consensus on Okonjo-Iweala – Trade Ministry
“President Buhari has been talking to all world leaders. At some point, Ngozi Iweala had a list of those to be talked to, so President Buhari talked to them; some to thank for being so strong in their support, others maybe to be encouraged to firm up their support for her candidacy and we are seeing the result of this.”
READ: WTO: Okonjo-Iweala says she is positive despite hiccups
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that the World Trade Organization (WTO) announced that it postponed the planned November 9th meeting to discuss the appointment of Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General.
READ: Facebook to award $3 million in Community Accelerator program
This comes after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement last month that Okonjo-Iweala, secured the support of the majority of the member nations – but was yet to be declared and returned the winner, as the United States was opposing the consensus.