UN to support Nigeria, Burkina Faso and others with $100 million to prevent famine

The United Nations has announced that it will support Nigeria, Yemen, Afganistan, Burkina Faso, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo with the sum of $100 million to prevent possible famine, which it says is caused by insecurity, climate change, and poor economic environment.

This was revealed by Mark Lowcock, Head of UN Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief, on Tuesday. He said the UN would disburse the financial aid from its Central Emergency Response Fund.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported last week that the United Nation’s World Food Programme, with the Food and Agriculture Organization, had warned that Nigeria could face a “major (food) emergency… or series of emergencies” in the next three to six months, alongside Burkina Faso, South Sudan, and Yemen.

The UN said Nigeria’s funds would be directed to the North-Eastern region at risk of famine and the country would receive the aid of $15 million alongside Afghanistan. Yemen would receive the highest aid at $30 million, and $7 million each would be given to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with $6 million to Burkina Faso.

“An extra $20 million has been set aside for anticipatory action to fight hunger in Ethiopia, where droughts could exacerbate an already fragile situation.

“The prospect of a return to a world in which famines are commonplace would be heart wrenching and obscene in a world where there is more than enough food for everyone. Famines result in agonizing and humiliating deaths,” Lowcock said.

“They fuel conflict and war. They trigger mass displacement. Their impact on a country is devastating and long-lasting.

“No one should view a slide into famine as an inevitable side effect of this pandemic. If it happens, it is because the world has allowed it to happen. Famine can be prevented. But we have to act in time to make a difference. Right now, more money for the aid operation is the quickest and most efficient way to support famine-prevention efforts,” he added.

The U.N. Central Emergency Response has received $500 million so far, in funding in 2020. According to the UN. Since it was established in 2005, the fund has provided close to $7 billion for life-saving humanitarian actions that have helped hundreds of millions of people across more than 100 countries and territories.