UN to support Nigeria, Burkina Faso and others with $100 million to prevent famine
The UN has allocated the sum of $100 million to Nigeria and other countries most at risk from the growing hunger.
The United Nations has announced that it will support Nigeria, Yemen, Afganistan, Burkina Faso, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo with the sum of $100 million to prevent possible famine, which it says is caused by insecurity, climate change, and poor economic environment.
This was revealed by Mark Lowcock, Head of UN Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief, on Tuesday. He said the UN would disburse the financial aid from its Central Emergency Response Fund.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last week that the United Nation’s World Food Programme, with the Food and Agriculture Organization, had warned that Nigeria could face a “major (food) emergency… or series of emergencies” in the next three to six months, alongside Burkina Faso, South Sudan, and Yemen.
The UN said Nigeria’s funds would be directed to the North-Eastern region at risk of famine and the country would receive the aid of $15 million alongside Afghanistan. Yemen would receive the highest aid at $30 million, and $7 million each would be given to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with $6 million to Burkina Faso.
“An extra $20 million has been set aside for anticipatory action to fight hunger in Ethiopia, where droughts could exacerbate an already fragile situation.
“The prospect of a return to a world in which famines are commonplace would be heart wrenching and obscene in a world where there is more than enough food for everyone. Famines result in agonizing and humiliating deaths,” Lowcock said.
“They fuel conflict and war. They trigger mass displacement. Their impact on a country is devastating and long-lasting.
“No one should view a slide into famine as an inevitable side effect of this pandemic. If it happens, it is because the world has allowed it to happen. Famine can be prevented. But we have to act in time to make a difference. Right now, more money for the aid operation is the quickest and most efficient way to support famine-prevention efforts,” he added.
The U.N. Central Emergency Response has received $500 million so far, in funding in 2020. According to the UN. Since it was established in 2005, the fund has provided close to $7 billion for life-saving humanitarian actions that have helped hundreds of millions of people across more than 100 countries and territories.
Just-in: Lagos to clamp on Tank Farms without planning permit
Lagos to commence Physical Planning enforcement on all Tank Farms illegally operating in the State from next week.
The Lagos State Government is set to commence Physical Planning enforcement on all Tank Farms illegally operating in the State from next week.
This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Lagos on Friday.
The Commissioner expressed displeasure at the unapproved and illegal operations of many Tank Farms in the State, saying that no such facility should operate without Planning Permit.
He said, “The indiscriminate operations of Tank Farms has negatively impacted the host communities and rendered residents helpless.
“In most cases, the road capacity is inadequate for the activities of the Tank Farms, whose operations have led to the collapse of road infrastructure, rendered critical social amenities such as schools and hospitals inaccessible and created urban squalor of the host communities.”
According to Salako, the deliberate neglect of host communities by Tank Farms operating in the State despite unhonoured government overtures, was regrettable, especially when viewed against the backdrop that most of the outfits creating these problems were not only unapproved but also not paying taxes to the State.
“There is no going back on the plan to start enforcing the extant Physical Planning laws on all erring Tank Farms as from next week, since the ultimatum given had lapsed,” he added.
What you should know
The Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development had met with Tank Farm Operators earlier in the year and issued a week ultimatum to regularise their facilities, which was followed by an additional two-week extension, a month after the first ultimatum had expired.
BREAKING: FG agrees to exclude ASUU from IPPIS
After months of negotiations, the Federal Government has agreed to exclude members of ASUU from the IPPIS.
The Federal Government on Friday, November 20, 2020, agreed to exclude members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) after months of negotiations.
The government also shifted grounds, as it agreed to pay outstanding salaries to the university lecturers from February to June, through the old salary payment platform, Government Integrated Financial and Management Information System, as well as resolve other issues for a lasting industrial harmony in the university system.
According to a report from Punch, this was contained in the communique that was read by the Minister for Labor and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, at the end of a 7-hours negotiation with ASUU members in Abuja.
FG offers N65 billion to ASUU, N15 billion revitalization fund to end strike
FG and ASUU seem to have reached a compromise as the former has agreed to address earned academic allowances and revitalization of universities.
The Federal Government has offered a cumulative sum of N65 billion to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to address earned academic allowances and revitalization of universities.
In addition, the government has also agreed to pay an additional N15 billion as revitalization fund which is being demanded by the ASUU in its bid to resolve its disagreement with the union. This is in addition to the sum of N20 billion that was paid earlier, bringing the total to N35 billion.
According to a report from Channels Television, this proposal was made by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, on behalf of the Federal Government to the striking lecturers during their meeting on Friday, November 20, 2020, in Abuja.
While briefing the press at the end of the meeting, Ngige described the negotiation as fruitful as the government has decided to shift grounds on the lingering issues that have kept students out of the classroom for several months.
