Market Views
Uber, JP Morgan Chase, Moderna gain, COVID-19 vaccine triggers U.S Stocks Up
Leading U.S stocks rallied higher at the opening of the U.S trading session. The bullish run is largely attributed to Moderna reports on positive results from its latest COVID-19 vaccine trial, raising investors’ hopes for a quicker global economic recovery.
- At the time of filing this report, Moderna Inc gained about 15% in premarket trading, as it said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective in stopping COVID-19, based on interim data from a late-stage trial.
- Also, the world’s largest online car-sharing company, Uber Technologies, saw its shares rise more than 3% after reports on plans to sell its autonomous driving unit to self-driving car startup, Aurora.
- Big U.S. banks that include JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, gained between 2.5% and 3.3%, while Boeing Co and Chevron Corp jumped more than 3%.
What they are saying
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on the market reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, amid significant sell-offs seen in safe-haven assets lately.
“The news on Moderna’s vaccine seems positive, both in terms of the 94.5% efficacy rate, but also the news that the vaccine has a longer shelf life at refrigerated temperatures. If confirmed, that could make it easier to distribute, as some of the other vaccine candidates need to be stored at much lower temperatures. The company statement on efficacy is here and storage is here.
“As to be expected, traders have sold traditional safe-haven currencies XAU/JPY/CHF, but the Moderna news is not even coming close to triggering a circuit breaker for risk this time around.”
Bottom-line
The initial market impact might be more cautious than after the Pfizer news, given that it’s just ‘more of the same’, but the medium-term economic outlook should once again look better now, which in my view should support a sustained macro reassessment.
Market Views
Profit-taking Persists, Nigerian Breweries, Zenith Bank tumble
The market breadth index was negative with 43 losers against 11 gainers. BOCGAS (+9.92%) led the gainer’s chart today.
Nigerian bourse started the first trading week unsurprisingly on a bearish note.
Key metrics
- The All Share Index (ASI) opened the week on a negative note by -0.75% to close at 34,774.08 points.
- A total volume of 668.5 million units of shares, valued at N7.84billion exchanged hands in 10,319 deals.
- FBNH was the most traded shares by volume and value at 94.0million units and N2.50billion respectively.
- The market breadth index was negative with 43 losers against 11 gainers. BOCGAS (+9.92%) led the gainer’s chart today, while DANGSUGAR (-9.91%) was the top loser.
- Across sectors, four of the indexes under our coverage closed south. The Banking and Consumer Goods sectors recorded the largest decline depreciating by -4.43% and -3.75%. Likewise, the Oil & Gas and Insurance sectors trailed by -3.09% and -1.71% respectively.
Sector performance
- NSE Banking Index: Down by -4.43%, as profit taking and sell-offs persists in ETI (-9.56%), STERLNBANK (-9.63%), UBA (-8.70%), and ACCESS (-4.72%).
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Declined by -3.75%, as DANGSUGAR (-9.91%), FLOURMILL (-6.34%), and GLAXO (-5.56%) closed south.
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Dipped by -3.09%, due to price decline in OANDO (-10.00%), ETERNA (6.12%), and JAPAULOIL (-6.06%).
- NSE Insurance Index: Fell by -1.71%, on price depreciation in CHIPLC (-8.82%) and MANSARD (-6.52).
- NSE Industrial Index: Up by 2.09%, to close as lone gainer, due to price appreciation in BOC GAS (+9.92%) and BUACEMENT (+7.69%
Top 5 gainers
- BOCGAS up 9.92% to close at N5.32
- NEIMETH up 8.99% to close at N2.91
- ARDOVA up 8.11% to close at N16
- BUACEMENT up 7.69% to close at N56
- AIRTELAFRI up 2.06% to close at N500
Top 5 losers
- DANGSUGAR down 9.91% to close at N20
- WAPCO down 8.71% to close at N22
- NB down 8.08% to close at N58
- FLOURMILL down 6.34% to close at N28.05
- ZENITHBANK down 4.24% to close at N26
Outlook
Nigerian bourse ended the first trading session on a negative note, amid soaring crude oil prices. The reduced influence of Foreign portfolio investors is partly responsible for the reduced liquidity relatively seen in the Nigerian bourse YTD, especially in the era of COVID-19, amid the bullish run prevailing relatively as local investors cash out some of their gains.
- Darlington Morsi Onyemaka, Co-Founder of Quba Exchange, attributed such rationality to treatment for securities classified in the MSCI Nigerian index, as highly attributed to the low level of liquidity recorded in the Nigerian financial market, which has been recently affected by the COVID-19 crisis, as the index maintenance methodology used by MSCI requires liquidity screening in a bid to ensure efficiency and replicability of the MSCI indexes.
- Selling pressure by top NSE30 Stocks weighed heavily on the Sub Saharan Exchange. Nairametrics envisage caution when buying, as recent price action anticipates more profit-taking moves.
Commodities
Oil prices drop 1% on soft energy demand & COVID-19 attacks
Crude oil prices dropped at the last trading session of the week amid fears of a slow recovery in the global economy due to the viral attacks presently going on in the international market
What we know: At the time of drafting this report, Brent crude was down over 1% to trade at $43.11 a barrel, not forgetting the U.S based oil contract. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures (CLc1) dropping almost 2% in trading at $40.46 a barrel.
The macro also weighing on oil prices is the recent report coming to the U.S government data from the government data revealing U.S crude inventories gained by 4.3 million barrels last week, compared with an expected fall of 913,000 barrels.
That said, Crude oil prices are still on track for a second straight weekly gain, helped by hopes for a vaccine.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a keynote to Nairametrics spoke on key fundamentals pushing down oil prices as seen in its recent price action.
“It is hard to bid in the market this morning as the virus’ 3rd wave spread is ravaging the US and forcing tighter lockdown restriction.
“The oil market had a troubling day as the slide started on the IEA comment that demand will not recover until well into 2021. This was compounded by the huge divergence between the API stats earlier in the week.
“The Department of Energy (DOE) oil stocks total was an absolute shocker that saw oil sell off quickly. The DOE saw a large build rather than a huge draw as estimated earlier in the week by the API. This has all put to bed the vaccine-inspired short squeeze rally.”
What to expect; Oil traders look to buy dips ahead of the critical WTI 40 level on the OPEC + backstop, but a nervy trade with de-risking transpiring across the board in thinly traded markets.
Market Views
Ant Group could see its value drop by $150 billion
Ant Group could see its valuation dropping as much as $150 billion after its public listing was postponed.
The world’s biggest fintech startup – Ant Group, which was earlier planning for the world’s biggest IPO, could see its valuation drop by $150 billion after its public listing was postponed, according to experts.
In a report credited to CNBC, the experts disclosed that ever since its home country – China, disclosed that there will be tighter regulations as regards to micro-lending, it could trigger the fintech company to hold more capital and make Ant group look a bit more like a traditional bank rather than a tech startup.
“The biggest risk for Ant will be shifting from a fintech to a capital intensive regulated bank and not losing its competitive connection with consumers,” Eric Schiffer, CEO of private equity firm, The Patriarch Organization, told CNBC by email.
“The proposed regulation decimates Ant’s valuation to more than 1/2, taking it under $150 billion.”
Some days ago, Ant Group suspended its world record-setting IPO scheduled to hold in Hong Kong and Shanghai. A spokesperson for Ant Group apologized for the delay of its initial public offering and further disclosed that the Group was working through regulatory concerns with the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges.
What you should know
The world’s payment juggernaut, Ant Group, was hoping to raise $34.5 billion in its dual initial public offering (IPO), after setting the price for its shares today, making it the biggest listing of all in modern history.
The Chinese financial powerhouse had earlier disclosed previously that it would divide its stock issuance equally across Chinese major stock exchanges, which include Shanghai and Hong Kong, issuing 1.67 billion new shares at each of those exchanges.
