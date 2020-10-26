Stock Market
Dangote Cement, Ecobank up, investors gain N42.3 billion
Nigerian bourse continued its bullish run as seen in the first trading session of the week. The All Share Index ticked up by 0.28%, to close at 28,777.96 points, with the year-to-date return at +7.19% and market capitalization at N15.04 trillion. Investors were up by N42.28 billion
- A total volume of 340.8 million units of shares, valued at N5.56billion exchanged hands in 4,235deals. GUARANTY was the most traded shares by volume and value at 56.7million and units and N1.73billion, while ZENITHBANK followed with 47.7million units and N1.01 billion respectively,
- The market breadth index was positive with 27 gainers against 15 losers. CUSTODIAN (+5.50%) led the gainer’s chart today, while NASCO (-8.39%) topped the laggards.
- Sector performance
- NSE Banking Index: Up by +1.01%, due to price appreciation in ETI (+7.69%), STERLNBANK (3.57%) and UBA (+2.13%).
- NSE Industrial Index: Up by +0.38%, on gains in DANGCEM (+0.66%) and WAPCO (+0.56%)
- NSE Oil & Gas Index: Improved slightly by +0.07%, as OANDO advanced by (+0.87%).
- NSE Insurance Index: Down by -0.99%, on price depreciation in CHIPLC (-8.82%) and WAPCO (-7.50%).
- NSE Consumer Goods Index: Down by -0.34% price decline in INTBREW (-4.60%).
Top gainers
- CUSTODIAN up 10.00% to close at N5.5
- ETI up 7.69% to close at N4.9
- FLOURMILL up 5.22% to close at N24.2
- GLAXOSMITH up 4.63% to close at N5.65
- DANGCEM up 0.66% to close at N152
Top losers
- MORISON down 10.00% to close at N0.54
- NASCON down 8.39% to close at N13.1
- INTBREW down 4.60% to close at N6.01
- NAHCO down 2.38% to close at N2.05
- DANGSUGAR down 0.72% to close at N13.7
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks recorded impressive gains amid falling crude oil prices.
- Investors increased their buying pressure on notable blue-chip stocks, most prevalently seen in Dangote Cement, Ecobank, and Flour mills.
- Investors are rushing into Nigerian Stocks on the hunt for alpha-yielding investments in the face of increasingly negative real returns in the debt market remain positive for Nigerian equities.
- That said Nairametrics advise investors to trade stocks that exhibit good fundamentals amid growing political uncertainty in spite of the fact that investors await Q3 earnings across the market spectrum.
Bulls keep Nigerian Stocks fired up W/W amid #EndSARS
Twenty-eight (28) equities appreciated at price during the week, lower than thirty-five (35) equities in the previous week.
Nigerian bourse against all odds remained resilient last week, as it recorded impressive gains. The Nigerian All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.13% to close the week at 28,697.06 and N14.999 trillion respectively.
- A total turnover of 1.505 billion shares worth N19.668 billion in 20,552 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.955 billion shares valued at N22.978 billion that exchanged hands last week in 22,844 deals.
- The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.196 billion shares valued at N14.950 billion traded in 11,318 deals; thus contributing 79.47% and 76.01%to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- The Conglomerates Industry followed with 97.167 million shares worth N269.045 million in 516 deals. The third place was the Consumer Goods, with a turnover of 77.588 million shares worth N1.928 billion in 3,461 deals.
- Trading in the top three equities namely Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc, and United Bank for Africa Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 633.527 million shares worth N10.006 billion in 3,887 deals, contributing 42.08% and 50.87% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.
- Twenty-eight (28) equities appreciated at price during the week, lower than thirty-five (35) equities in the previous week. Thirty-five (35) equities depreciated in price, higher than twenty-three (23) equities in the previous week, while ninety-nine (99) equities remained unchanged, lower than one hundred and four (104) recorded in the previous week.
Top gainers
- INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC. up 18.20% to close N6.30
- CUTIX PLC. up 17.28% to close N1.90
- NASCON ALLIED INDUSTRIES PLC up 10.00% to close N14.30
- JAPAUL OIL & MARITIME SERVICES PLC up 10.00% to close N0.22
- IKEJA HOTEL PLC up 9.90% to close N1.11
- CONOIL PLC up 9.72% to close N15.80
- NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC up 6.49% to close N1.97
- LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC. up 6.35% to close N0.67
- FIDSON HEALTHCARE PLC up 6.29% to close N3.72
- FLOUR MILLS NIG. PLC. up 6.24% to close N23.00
Top losers
- N NIG. FLOUR MILLS PLC. down 9.89% to close N4.19
- LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC down 9.09% to close N0.40
- ETERNA PLC. down 8.98% to close N4.46
- REGENCY ASSURANCE PLC down 8.33% to close N0.22
- ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC. down 8.00% to close N0.23
- MAY & BAKER NIGERIA PLC. down 7.69% to close N3.00
- LASACO ASSURANCE PLC. down 7.14% to close N0.26
- ACADEMY PRESS PLC. down 6.90% to close N0.27
- CADBURY NIGERIA PLC. down 6.83% to close N7.50
- HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL PLC down 6.19% to close N0.91
Outlook
Nigerian Stocks remained resilient W/W amid EndSARS protest, falling oil prices W/W, and most importantly looting and destruction of properties carried out by hoodlums at Nigeria’s major economic hubs
- Sequel to the carnage recorded at Nigerian urban areas the first two trading days of the week ended flat, as investors remained on the sidelines, and mid-week sessions saw investors losing over N100 billion.
- However, the bulls strengthened their resolve and overturned previous losses recorded as many NSE30 Stocks exhibit good fundamentals and remained undervalued with respect to other Sub Sahara listed stocks, thereby leading to impressive gains across the market spectrum on Thursday and Friday’s trading sessions.
- That said, Investor sentiments as measured by market breadth remains impressive amid relatively thin market liquidity that has become the norm since the COVID-19 pandemic took a hit on Africa’s largest economy.
- Nairametrics, envisage cautious buying amid growing geopolitical uncertainty across Nigerian borders, which continue to put pressure on Nigeria’s major export earning product, crude oil..in spite of OPEC compliance effort in recent weeks.
Market Views
GTBank, Dangote Cement keep Bulls roaring high
Market breadth closed positive as NASCON led 20 Gainers as against 6 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian stock market ended its last trading session on an impressive note. The All Share Index gained 0.47% to close at 28,697.06 points as against +0.40% appreciation recorded on Thursday.
Nigerian Stock Exchange market capitalization now stands at N14.99 Trillion. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +6.91%.
- However, the Nigerian bourse trading turnover fell short of expectation as volume moved dipped by 9.11% as against -4.67% downtick recorded on Thursday. ACCESS, GUARANTY, and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover.
- AFRINSURE leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
- Market breadth closed positive as NASCON led 20 Gainers as against 6 Losers topped by NNFM at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- NASCON up 10.00% to close at N14.3
- PZ up 7.32% to close at N4.4
- ZENITHBANK up 1.69% to close at N21
- GUARANTY up 1.50% to close at N30.45
- DANGCEM up 0.67% to close at N151
Top losers
- NNFM down 9.89% to close at N4.19
- NPFMCRFBK down 4.29% to close at N1.34
- HONYFLOUR down 4.21% to close at N0.91
- UNIONDAC down 3.70% to close at N0.26
- VITAFOAM down 3.23% to close at N6
Outlook
Nigerian bourse continued its bullish run amid a shutdown of economic activities at Nigeria’s economic nerve center Lagos and Rivers amid ongoing curfew put in place in order to calm hostilities prevalent in some areas.
- Bulls seem to be rallying high amid soaring crude oil prices, and high buying pressure noticed in some Nigerian blue-chip stocks like Dangote Cement and GTBank.
- However, Nairametrics expects you to seek the advice of a certified stockbroker when choosing stocks to buy, as some of these stocks exhibit cyclic returns in principle.
Market Views
#EndSARS Bull return to Nigerian Stock Market amid Looting
The market breadth index was positive with 20 gainers against 10 losers.
Nigerian bourse advanced today by 0.40%, to close at 28,563.87 points. The All Share Index was up by 0.40%, with the year-to-date return at +6.39% and market capitalization at N14.92 trillion. Investors gained N59.78 Billion.
- A total volume of 311.3 million units of shares, valued at N469billion exchanged hands in 3,375deals. GUARANTY was the most traded shares by volume and value at 77.8million units and N2.33billion.
- The market breadth index was positive with 20 gainers against 10 losers. UACN (+8.33%) led the gainer’s chart today, while GLAXOSMITH (-3.57%) topped the laggards.
- All sectors were bearish – Insurance, Oil & Gas, Consumer Goods, and Banking were lowered by 0.93%, 0.07%, 0.06%, and 0.03%, respectively save for the Industrial sector index which appreciated by +0.15%.
Top gainers
- UACN up 8.33% to close at 8.33%
- STANBIC up 2.33% to close at 2.33%
- DANGSUGAR up 2.22% to close at N13.8
- WAPCO up 2.02% to close at N17.65
- MTNN up 1.45% to close at 1.45%
Top losers
- GLAXOSMITH down 3.57% to close at N5.4
- INTBREW down 2.95% to close at N6.25
- CAP down 1.07% to close at N18.5
- FBNH down 0.82% to close at N6.05
- ZENITHBANK down 0.72% to close at N20.65
Outlook
Nigerian bourse against all odds recorded impressive gains. The gain was recorded amid, falling crude oil prices, and significant records of looting at a number of Nigerian urban areas triggered by the ongoing political unrest in Nigeria.
- Buying pressure from NSE30 stocks like MTN Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Dangote Sugar, UACN lifted the All Share Index value upward.
Investors maid the prevailing macro are repositioning their portfolio for Q3 earning results amid a drop in market liquidity at Thursday’s trading session.
- Nairametrics, still envisage readers to be cautious about choosing stocks to buy, on reports coming from the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) revealing Nigeria had lost more than N700 billion in economic value since the #EndSARS protests started a few weeks ago.