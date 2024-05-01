The government of Japan says it wants Nigerians and its government to collaborate with Japanese companies to achieve stronger mutual economic growth.

The Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, as part of the fallout of the meeting between Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms Kamikawa Yoko, and Japanese nationals in Nigeria, including representatives from Japanese companies.

Minister Kamikawa described Nigeria as the largest democracy and economic power in Africa that needs the ingenuity of Japanese businesses to thrive.

According to the statement, attendees discussed the challenges and prospects of doing business in Nigeria, but the ministry was silent on the ideas exchanged.

The statement partly read,

“She heard from the participants about the background of why startups, one of the elements she put emphasis during this visit to sub-Saharan Africa, and entrepreneurship by women and youth are active in Nigeria and the possibility of collaboration with Japanese companies.

“Participants explained the prospects and challenges of conducting business in Nigeria and they had a lively exchange of ideas.”

In order to support Japanese companies operating in a wide area like Nigeria, Kamikawa announced that Japanese officials in charge of cross-border economic affairs have been appointed, inviting the participants to make use of the officials actively.

She promised “to actively and proactively support Japanese companies engaging in oversea economic activities more than ever before.”

Earlier on April 30, the Japanese counterpart had held a bilateral meeting with Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Yusuf Tuggar with focus on Nigeria’s full potential growth.

“Further, we shared a view to deepen our cooperation to link Japanese financial resources and technology with Nigeria’s vitality and to create a virtuous circle in which both countries’ businesses and economies can grow together,” the Japanese minister revealed further.

What the federal government is saying

Yusuf Tuggar said Nigeria values Japan as a key partner and looks forward to a continued collaboration.

The minister tweeted,

“Nigeria and Japan have maintained friendly diplomatic relations for six decades, focusing on trade, investments, technical aid, and grants.

“@MofaJapan_en H.E. Ms. Kamikawa Yoko’s choice of Nigeria as her first stop in sub-Saharan Africa highlights our strong bilateral ties.

“Our discussions covered economic cooperation, regional security, and international affairs.

“We emphasized the need to combat terrorism in the Sahel, and address regional crises.

“UN Security Council reform, nuclear disarmament, and the upcoming TICAD Summit were also on the agenda.”