Polio: WHO approves new vaccine for emergency use
WHO has approved an Indonesian-manufactured vaccine for emergency use against polio outbreak.
The World Health Organization announced the approval of a new Polio vaccine for emergency use – to curb global outbreaks. The vaccine is manufactured by Indonesia’s Bio Farma PT.
This was disclosed in a report by Bloomberg on Saturday.
WHO said the approved vaccine is to prevent circulating vaccine-derived polio viruses in several African and East Mediterranean countries.
The WHO disclosed that the weakened strains of polio can circulate in under-immunized societies for a long time. The Emergency listing will give vaccines the catalyst to be produced faster if there is a threat of a pandemic.
“The assessment essentially weighs the threat posed by the emergency against the benefit that would accrue from the use of the product based on a robust body of evidence,” the WHO said.
What you should know
UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO) warned last week of a need to avert major measles and polio epidemics as COVID-19 continues to disrupt immunization services worldwide, leaving millions of vulnerable children at heightened risk of preventable childhood diseases.
The World Health Organization (WHO) announced in August that polio is no longer endemic in Nigeria, leaving the devastating disease endemic in only two countries and bringing the world one major step closer to achieving its goal of ending polio for good.
AfDB: AAA rating by Moody’s validates the strength of the bank – Adesina
Adesina says the AAA rating from Moody’s validates the bank’s strength in prudent financial and strong governance systems.
The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has announced that the AAA rating from ratings agency, Moody’s, validates the strength of the bank’s prudent financial and risk management and strong governance systems.
Adesina disclosed this in an AfDB statement on Saturday titled: “Moody’s Investor Service Has Affirmed The African Development Bank’s AAA Credit Rating, With a Stable Outlook.”
What they are saying
Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, said the Triple A rating by Moody’s is a sign of the bank’s strength in prudent financial and strong governance systems and urged that the AfDB will continue its capital requirements to build African economies.
“The AAA rating by Moody’s validates the strength of the Bank’s prudent financial and risk management and strong governance systems even in the face of tough challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The extraordinary support of the Bank’s shareholders boosts our capacity to finance African countries. We will continue to manage risks and capital requirements adequately to help African countries to build their economies back better and faster, while assuring economic, health, and climate resilience.”
Swazi Tshabalala, Acting Senior Vice President and Chief Finance Officer at the African Development Bank, pegged the ratings to the bank’s solid financial profile.
“Thanks to the solid backing of its shareholders and strong financial profile, the African Development Bank is rated triple-A with stable outlook by all the major international rating agencies.”
What you should know
The Multilateral bank has already achieved Triple A ratings from major ratings agencies this year.
Nairametrics reported in June that S&P Global, a rating agency, affirmed its ‘AAA/A-1+’ long- and short-term issuer credit assessment of the African Development Bank (AfDB) with a stable outlook.
In July, The African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) was rated AAA with a stable outlook by a global credit rating agency – Fitch.
Moody’s said in a credit analysis last month that AfDB’s credit profile is supported by robust capital buffers and excellent risk management.
“The credit profile of African Development Bank (AfDB) is supported by the bank’s robust capital buffers and superior risk management, which mitigate risks,” Moody’s said on October 27th.
“An ample liquidity buffer and unfettered access to international capital markets also support its ability to meet its debt-service obligations. Moreover, the bank has a long track record of being the premier development institution in Africa and benefits from shareholders’ ability and willingness to support its development objectives, exemplified by the significant contributions of highly rated non-regional member countries,” they added.
FG to hire teachers with First Class or 2.1 as minimum requirement
FG says it plans to hire teachers with First Class or Second Class Upper (2.1) as a minimum requirement.
The Federal Government announced its plans to hire teachers with First Class or Second Class Upper (2.1) as a minimum requirement, in a new career path policy for Nigerian teachers.
This was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Sonny Echono, during the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), organised by Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) on Saturday.
Mr Echono disclosed that the FG will set up an implementation committee for the policy, which would see standard requirements for teachers’ employment be as high as a First Class.
“We are planning to lead entry for those with First Class or Second Class Upper as minimum, as we are serious about implementing the policy.
“Whether you are in the private sector, government, community or faith-based school, we will enforce this policy to the fullest.
“The first thing that is going to happen is that TRCN and NTI are compiling a database of qualified teachers.
“That is, those that have been certified and those who have taken this examination who are unemployed,” Echono said.
He revealed that the FG is working on a special salary for teachers, and also a remuneration package for teachers in certain disciplines.
“We are arranging an enhanced remuneration package for such teachers, those teaching sciences and peculiar allowances for teachers taking students with special needs.
“We are currently working on a special teachers’ salary scale.
“We are finalizing the figure with national salaries income and wages commission and as we speak, some of them have been proposed.
“We are working with stakeholders on making a presentation with NUT. We are also considering views of employers like state governments and private school owners,” he added.
Terrorism: Nigeria and USA committed to defeating ISIS, Boko Haram and others – NSA
The Office of the National Security Adviser has disclosed of concerted plans with other countries to combat terrorism.
The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) announced that Nigeria and the United States of America are committed to leading a global coalition in the fight against terrorism.
This was disclosed by the ONSA in a virtual meeting held on Saturday.
The virtual meeting was co-hosted by Nigeria and the USA, with the Africa Union, European Union, ECOWAS, and G5 Sahel in attendance.
“The session, moderated by U.S. Special Envoy for the Sahel, Ambassador J. Peter Pham, had panelists from Global Coalition members – Cameroon, Chad, Guinea, Niger, and co-host Nigeria, providing key perspectives on the evolution of ISIS affiliates and their troubling activities in West Africa,” ONSA said.
“The panelists also provided useful ways the Global Coalition could enhance efforts to curb the expanding influence of ISIS in the West Africa and the Sahel.
“Discussions also centered on lessons learnt from the fight against ISIS in Iraq and Syria and reviewing of potential lines of efforts, including the use of battlefield evidence and border security measures and how these lessons and lines of efforts could be applied in West Africa and the Sahel,” it stated.
ONSA disclosed that the meeting revealed terrorists globally exploit metrics like economic inequality and ethnic marginalisation to recruit youths to their cells and that the meeting ended with Nigeria and USA confirming their commitment to fighting terrorism.
“It was stressed that terrorists across the globe exploit some drivers, including economic imbalance and marginalization, amongst other local grievances to penetrate the local population.
“The meeting called for more measures to counter radicalization, recruitment of gullible individuals, and concerted global efforts to defeat ISIS.
“At the end of the meeting, the co-host, Nigeria and USA, as well as the 82-member global coalition, reaffirmed full commitment to defeating ISIS and other terror groups including ISWAP and Boko Haram in Nigeria.
“Nigeria also expressed her readiness to seek for more support and partnership within the activities and mandates of the Global Coalition against ISIS to enhance its ongoing operations against terrorism in the North East and efforts in preventing and countering violent extremism in the country.”