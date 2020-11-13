SEPLAT Group partners NNPC to build multi-billion naira gas plant in Imo State

SEPLAT Group has partnered with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to site a multi-billion naira gas plant at Asaa, Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo state.

This is according to a disclosure by the Executive Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, during the commissioning of the project.

1/I was at the multi-billion Naira Gas Project sited at Asaa, Ohaji/Egbema, alongside the Seplat chairman, Dr. A.B.C Ojiako and his management team. pic.twitter.com/liy0kIUNu7 — Hope Uzodimma (@Hope_Uzodimma1) November 13, 2020

Governor Uzodinma assured the residents that the recent development in their community will lead to massive employment of both unskilled and skilled workers, ensuring a win-win situation for all.

He further allayed fears of government neglect and possible collusion with oil companies to the detriment of the community

What you should know

According to the Managing Director of Seplat Group, Dr. A.B.C Ojiako, the joint project is a signature gas project executed 50% by SEPLAT Group and 50% by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) at Asaa, Ohaji/Egbema, Imo State.

What they are saying

Commenting on the recent development, the Governor said, “I was at the multi-billion Naira Gas Project sited at Asaa, Ohaji/Egbema, alongside the Seplat chairman, Dr. A.B.C Ojiako and his management team.

“I assured the people of Asaa community that my administration will stand as a referee to make sure that dev. is brought to the people by the Seplat Group. Gone are the days when Oil Companies collude with a few community leaders to exploit the rest of the host communities.

“The Imo State Government will not encourage a situation where oil companies doll out monies to the leaders of their host communities, but will ensure that developmental projects such as hospitals, good roads and schools are provided as part of the company’s community relations services.

“I informed the people that I have the assurances of the company to ensure that they employ both skilled and non-skilled workers in their company, however, urged the community to be a good host to the company in order to ensure a win-win situation for both parties.

“Furthermore, I commend the Managing Director, Seplat Group, Dr. A.B.C Ojiako, for his humanitarian efforts in bringing developments to the host community, the State, and the Country at large.”