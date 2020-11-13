Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria appoints Chioma Mordi as new CEO

The Board of Directors of the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria has announced the appointment of Mrs. Chioma Mordi as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

This announcement was disclosed to Nairametrics in a press release signed by the President and Board Chairman of the institution, Mr. Muhammed. K. Ahmed.

What you should know

Mrs. Mordi had taken over the leadership mantle of the Society on October 7, 2020. She took over from Mrs. Hilda Nkor who is the immediate past CEO of the Society.

Until her appointment, Mrs. Mordi served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria. As COO of the society, she played a crucial role in facilitating key national and international collaborations with prominent institutions such as CBN, NDIC, NSE etc. which further bolstered the reputation of the firm.

What they are saying

Commenting on her appointment, Mr.Muhammed said: “She (Mrs. Mordi) has over 10 years’ experience working in operations, strategic development & execution, programmes curriculum development, partnership engagement, and research experience with a focus on corporate governance and leadership, all at The Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria.

“She has grown through the ranks of the organisation, developing strategic leadership and management capabilities that has prepared her to lead the Society to greater heights of impact and value.”

An elated Mrs. Mordi, while accepting the role said: “Nigeria is a great nation that the Society will continue to craft strategies in repositioning its corporate governance processes especially in this unique and interesting times.”