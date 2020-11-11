Business
Automakers need to create greater value for Nigerians – GAC
GAC Motors has tasked automakers operating in Nigeria to come up with initiatives that would boost the lifestyles of Nigerians.
This was disclosed by Chief Diana Chen, Chairman of CIG Motors, (authorized distributor of GAC Motor in Africa), recently in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics in Lagos.
According to her, having gone through Coronavirus pandemic and #EndSARS protests all in one year have affected several businesses of Nigerians, which have made a great number of them to cut down on their expenses and desired lifestyles.
To ensure Nigerians still access their desired lifestyles and live within their means, Chen explained that GAC has partnered Access Bank, Ecobank, Wema Bank, Globus Bank and Sunu Assurance in its ‘Drive cars and pay later.’
She said, “The initiative was designed to empower upwardly mobile Nigerians to have access to personal and emergency mobility, achieving economic and personal needs with ease.
“It affords Nigerians to own cars with ease by accessing an auto facility with these institutions. This easy buy partnership amongst other things enables young Nigerians to purchase a brand new car through a credit facility, offering them convenience, latest technology features, warranty coverage and peace of mind.”
Team Lead, Transport and Logistics, Access Bank Plc, Anthony Eke, explained that the financial institution agreed to the initiative to enable its customers to acquire new vehicles in a financially convenient manner.
With the easy buy agreement, he is optimistic that Nigerians would not need to cough out the entire cost of a vehicle at once.
He said, “There are several benefits to owning a car and Access Bank is delighted to making its customers privy to these benefits with GAC cars. The cars boast unbeatable performance, sportiness, luxury and much more.”
What you need to know
In other countries such as the United States of America, United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of the world, young adults own their personal cars which enable them to meet their personal mobility and economic needs with ease.
This is however not the same, spurring the GAC brand to design cars specifically for the upwardly mobile young adults in Nigeria.
This comes as a timely intervention following recent data by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that revealed that to one private vehicle, there are 41 Nigerians dependent on it, which is one of the lowest among other emerging markets.
This GAC partnership with the financial institutions is expected to enable the country to scale up the pool of private vehicle ownership.
Seplat Petroleum announces retirement of 2 directors
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has announced the retirement of two of its directors.
The board of indigenous upstream oil exploration and production firm, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, has announced the retirement of Mr. Michael Alexander and Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui Okauru as directors, with effect from January 31, 2021.
This disclosure was made in a notification sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by Seplat and signed by its Company Secretary and General Counsel, Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa, on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
According to the statement from Seplat, which is titled “Corporate Announcement on Retirement of Two Board Directors”, Mr. Michael Alexander, who is a Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, was appointed to the board in June 2013, while Mrs. Ifueko Okauru, who is an Independent Non-Executive Director, was appointed to the board in March 2013.
While stating that for the past 7 years, the 2 outgoing directors had served the board meritoriously, deploying their multi-facetted experiences towards the growth of the organization, Seplat said that it remains grateful for their immense contributions to the board and the company.
Also in a related development, the statement disclosed that the Board of Directors of Seplat is pleased to announce that Mr. Basil Omiyi, who is an Independent Non-Executive Director, will become the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from February 1, 2021.
The notice read, “Omiyi joined the Seplat Board in 2013 after a 40-year career at Royal Dutch Shell, during which time he occupied a number of senior roles in Nigeria and Europe including Managing Director, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd., and Country Chairman of Shell Companies in Nigeria.’’
“This announcement is being made in accordance with Rule 4 of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Amended Listing Rules and Rule 9.6.11 of the UK Listing Rules.”
2021 Budget Review: 5 key sectors to invest in
Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu has offered insights into some of the sectors of the economy that are expected to succeed in 2021.
Without mincing words, the year 2020 has been an eventful one, from the coronavirus pandemic to the #EndSARS protest that shut the economies of the nation’s commercial cities, which was later hijacked by hoodlums and culminated in the destruction of public and private properties including loss of lives, the year would not be forgotten anytime soon.
In the midst of all these developments, many have found their diamonds in the rubble – and many more will. These people, however, will be those who are willing to adapt to the changing times by repositioning themselves to leverage the opportunities that will arise, especially in the year 2021.
With respect to the nation’s 2021 N13 trillion budget, there are different opportunities across several sectors in the Nigerian economy and that is based on what experts have seen now.
At the Quarterly Economic Outlook Webinar recently hosted by Nairametrics, the founder of Nairametrics, Ugochukwu ‘Ugodre’ Obi-Chukwu, offered insights into some of the industries that are expected to succeed in 2021 given the changing times and which you can take advantage of.
Construction & real estate
Ugodre said, “We’ve seen the devastating effects that the hoodlum-hijacked-protest did for Nigeria in general, not just in Lagos, but across the country.
“Government also plans to spend big in terms of Construction and real estate, and so I see value-driven opportunities here for people who are in the furniture and fittings business, paintings, steel, sanitary.
“If you also go by some of the results that we’ve seen, particularly on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, I have seen a lot of opportunities that have presented itself for businesses in that sector, particularly in the industrial sector.”
He added that there are opportunities for consultancy jobs as well, whether you are an architect, quantity surveyor, or evaluator, you have to plug in and position yourself well to seize some of the opportunities that this sector will spring up.
“If there is anything that will drive economy in Nigeria, it’s got to be construction. One of the reasons we’ve also seen Nigeria’s GDP contracting and also with tepid growth in other cases is because the real estate and trade sectors are down. So, you’ve got to move to construction, real estate, trade a little bit better for Nigeria to start to see the dividends of economic development,” he added.
Transportation and logistics
“Although a lot of people are not happy with the tolling and ticketing, and that’s what is going to happen, as at some point, there will be private sector investment in this space and it’s just going to happen as government can’t build all the roads and they can’t close all the infrastructural gaps and deficits in the country.
“So there is plenty of opportunities in this area. However, road maintenance is going to be huge in this space, as the more roads the government constructs, the more they are going to have to spend on maintenance and other services, “Ugodre opined.
He predicts that there is going to be a lot going to road maintenance and services too. According to him, filling stations and fast-food restaurants are going to open up when you have major roads like expressways and interstate roads, which would need these services.
“They would need fast-food restaurants and ancillary services for this infrastructural development. So make no mistake about it, as there are opportunities here for anyone who is in the transport and logistics sector.”
Food and water
Ugodre explained that about 65-70% of Nigerians spend their income on food and water, and this is always going to be big for the nation.
“It appears that you can’t get it wrong if you are in the food business. If you sell good food, people will always eat and there is food for everyone, no matter where you find yourself. Even the local ‘mama put’ person will find opportunities here. As we continue to build more roads and continue to open markets, and people continue to strive for survival, they are going to need food.
“Nigeria is one of the top consumers of water in the world. So I think that packaged and bottled water will continue to be significant this year and beyond.
“For 2021, people who are in the field of food and water business should remain in that business because opportunities there would only continue to expand and the interesting thing is that the barrier to entry is not that high, all you need to look for is a very good market and look for the right type of food, and people would come in there.”
Agriculture
With the Federal Government’s continued emphasis that Agriculture would be a priority, Ugodre insists that that sector would be a good place to invest in 2021.
He said, “Investors are going to see a lot of funds pumped in here. I have a friend who just came into Nigeria recently and he is around for farming, with his land in the Lekki area of Lagos.
“You will see a lot of people going into this space, because so long as this is where the government is pointing it’s direction to, you are going to see a lot of funds roaming in that sector and it’s only an opportunity for you.
Healthcare
Ugodre believes this sector needs no introduction, as the nation has seen the impact of COVID-19, which has once again brought healthcare to the fore.
“Over the last few years, a lot of people have been talking about healthcare as probably one of the next big things in Nigeria, but COVID-19 has basically just fast-tracked how important healthcare is.
“A lot of investors have told me that this is one space that they think they can actually channel into. Now the most difficult part of healthcare is health insurance, and not just in Nigeria but across the world,” he added.
NIPC grants tax holiday to Honeywell, Savannah Sugar, 4 others with N175.28 billion investments
6 additional companies with an investment value of N175.28 billion were granted Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI) by the NIPC.
The Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has disclosed that 6 additional companies with an investment value of N175.28 billion were granted Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI) for the third quarter (Q3) ended September 2020. These companies include:
- Savannah Sugar Company Limited with N7.78 billion investments, granted tax-exempt to manufacture sugar.
- Daily Need Industries Limited with N4.91 billion investment value, granted the tax holiday for the manufacture of some pharmaceutical products.
- Tribute Lifestyle Global Concept Limited – an e-commerce player with N121 million investment, granted PSI for sales done predominantly or exclusively online.
- Others are Kalambaina Cement Company with N107.54 billion investment value, granted PSI for manufacturing of cement.
- Wells Hosa Greenhouse Farms with N5.47 billion investment value, granted PSI for Crop production.
- Honeywell Flour Mills Nigeria Plc with N49.45 billion investment value, granted PSI for manufacturing of Wheat (pasta – macaroni, spaghetti and sorghum).
The disclosure is contained in the report on PSI applications for third quarter 2020, issued by NIPC on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
The report states that NIPC received new pioneer status applications from 28 companies, currently have 37 companies who are benefitting from the PSI. It also discloses that there are 102 pending applications for the PSI, with 60 companies abandoning their PSI applications.
Pioneer Status Incentive (PSI) is a tax holiday provided under the Industrial Development (Income Tax Relief) Act, that grants qualifying industries, products relief, from the payment of corporate income tax for an initial period of three years, renewable for one or two additional years.
The report shows that Lafarge Africa Plc, Honeywell Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, Dangote Sinotrucks West Africa, Crown Flour Mills Limited, Maryland Mall Limited and 32 other companies are currently enjoying the PSI of the FG.
It also shows that 3 companies – Pan Africa Towers Limited, Aarti Rolling Mills Limited and Princess Medi-Clinics Nigeria Limited – were granted approval-in-principle for colocation/infrastructure hosting and sharing facility, manufacture of cold-rolled and flat-rolled products of steel and for construction and operation of non-residential buildings (specialized hospital).
Also, 3 extension applications were received during the period, while one extension application was approved. No approvals were denied during the period. The report further revealed that three companies had their production date certificate confirmed.