Tech News
Orange launches high speed internet network in Nigeria, Ghana, and 6 others
Orange has launched high-speed internet broadband that will cut across several West African countries.
French telecoms giant, Orange, announced it has launched a high-speed fiber-optics network across West Africa. The network named Dioloba will pass through Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Liberia, and Mali, with the aim of delivering high-speed internet broadband in the region.
This was disclosed in a report by Reuters on Wednesday evening.
Orange said the network is part of a 10,000 km cross-border terrestrial fibre optic network with 10,000 km of undersea cables, which would be used to transmit high-speed internet services to West Africa.
“Orange is actively contributing to the development of undersea and terrestrial infrastructure, which enables the African continent’s digital transformation, by investing 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) each year,”Alioune Ndiaye, Orange CEO for the Middle East and Africa said on Wednesday.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in 2019 that Nigeria ranks 7th in terms of countries with the highest number of internet users in the world. As at the end of August 2020 and according to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), subscriptions to broadband or high-speed internet services in Nigeria increased significantly to a peak of 82.7 million.
Nairametrics also reported in June that Orange may enter the Nigerian telecoms space soon. “It could make sense to be in economies such as Nigeria and South Africa. If one considers there are things to do, the time frame I am considering is rather a few months than a few years,” said CEO Stephane Richard.
Tech News
Sony PlayStation 5 sold out hours after launch
Sony Corp, today launched its long-awaited PlayStation 5 console amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sony Corp, the maker of top-selling video game, PlayStation 5 (PS5) console, has launched its long-awaited console today amid COVID-19 pandemic and reportedly sold out on the first day of its launch, according to a report credited to Reuters.
This sell-out is based on the bias that a lot of people are spending more time at home playing games due to the COVID-19 onslaught reducing social mobility globally.
Sony had earlier launched a website for its PS5 sales in order to maintain social distancing, calling for it to “be safe, stay home, and place your order online,”
What you should know
Sony’s next-generation console retails at $400 without a disk-drive and $500 with a hard drive option. It recorded impressive sales at its home country – Japan, which in some cases had to conduct lotteries to distribute the limited consoles.
The high notch demand console PS5, provides cutting-edge graphics, faster uploading times, and a better-designed controller with incredible feedback, which has attracted a high influx of gamers.
- Sony Corporation is a Japanese multi-national company that produces communications, key devices, and information technology products audio, home video game consoles, for the consumer and professional markets.
- The Company’s other businesses include music, pictures, computer entertainment, and online businesses.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 11th of November 2020, 180 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 64,516 confirmed cases.
On the 11th of November 2020, 180 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 1,567 samples across the country.
To date, 64,516 cases have been confirmed, 60,737 cases have been discharged and 1,162 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 687,952 tests have been carried out as of November 11th, 2020 compared to 686,385 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 11th November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 64,516
- Total Number Discharged – 60,737
- Total Deaths – 1,162
- Total Tests Carried out – 687,952
According to the NCDC, the 180 new cases were reported from 9 states- Lagos (74), Oyo (41), FCT (19), Kaduna (19), Bauchi (12), Ogun (7), Rivers (4), Cross River (2) and Edo (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 22,127, followed by Abuja (6,303), Plateau (3,679), Oyo (3,581), Rivers (2,881), Kaduna (2,725), Edo (2,680), Ogun (2,082), Delta (1,816), Kano (1,756), Ondo (1,700), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,083), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (953), Gombe (938). Osun (932), Abia (926), Borno (745), and Bauchi (739).
Imo State has recorded 622 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (483), Bayelsa (414), Ekiti (338), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (319), Anambra (282), Niger (281), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (165), Taraba (152), Kebbi (93), Cross River (89), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Tech News
Nigeria’s Kuda raises Africa’s all-time seed round of $10 million
Kuda joins the list of other notable startups like Paystack (which was recently acquired by Stripe) and Interswitch that crossed the $1billion valuation benchmark.
Despite the impact of the pandemic on businesses and income, fintechs in Africa have been in the spotlight recently, due to news of recent growth, acquisition and merger.
In a recent development, Kuda, a Nigerian startup that operates a popular mobile-first challenger bank consumers, has announced raising $10 million. This is the biggest seed round ever to be raised in Africa, according to reports by Tech Crunch
The recent announcement is a sequel to an upsurge in the demand for the firm’s services and its ambition of becoming the ‘go-to bank’ not just in the continent, but for Africans living in the diaspora also.
Kuda joins the list of other notable startups like Paystack (which was recently acquired by Stripe) and Interswitch that crossed the $1billion valuation benchmark in the list of startups that make the continent proud.
What you should know
• The $10 million is being led by Target Global, Entrée Capital and SBI Investment, in addition to a host of reputable individual fintech founders and angels.
These individuals include; Raffael Johnen (founder of Auxmoney), Johan Lorenzen (founder of Holvi), Brandon Krieg/Ed Robinson (founders of Stash), and Oliver and Lish Jung (angel investors in Nubank, Revolut, and Chime).
• Prior to this, Kuda had earlier announced that it had raised $1.6 million in a pre-seed round to launch a beta of its services, with one of its founders, Ogundeyi announcing that he is already working on a much bigger series A.
• Following the license of microfinance granted to Kuda by CBN, unlike other fintechs, it manages payment transfers, issues debit cards (in partnership with Visa and Mastercard). It also has partnerships with the incumbent banks’ Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust and Access Bank for people to come in for physical deposits and withdrawals when needed.
Why it matters
Experts have attributed the recent upsurge and remarkable performance of fintech in Africa to the growing population, as Africa is one of the most populous continents in the world.
In addition, digital inclusion has become intertwined with financial inclusion. So, as the population begins to adopt mobile technology in fullest, those users represent a big potential or market.
There is pent-up demand, and competition is relatively sparse. This has resulted in a number of innovative efforts which leveraged on the growing number of mobile phone users to adapt high demand technological services which make financial transactions cheaper, easier and more efficient.
Lastly, Nigeria being one of the biggest single economies in Africa — has also been at the centre of a lot of fintech activity, and Kuda has been taking that opportunity by the horns.