Nigeria’s broadband penetration rate increased by 10% in 2020, hits 43.3%
Minister of Communication and Digital Economy has disclosed that broadband penetration has rapidly increased in recent times.
Nigeria National broadband penetration has increased by 10% in the last one year, from 33.3% to 43.3%.
This was revealed by the Honourable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, via a tweet, as seen by Nairametrics.
Why this matter
The recent announcement is in line with the National Broadband goal aimed at providing broadband penetration for about 90% of Nigerians over the next 5 years. In lieu of this, the recent development is a welcome news given that the country is only 46.7% shy of the target. All things being equal, if the current tempo is sustained, the goal looks achievable.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, Dr. Isa said: ‘’For 19 years, only 33% of broadband penetration was achieved in Nigeria. Within a year in office, we increased it by 10%. As at today, the penetration stands at 43.3%. The National Broadband Plan aims to provide broadband for 90% of Nigerians over the next 5 years.’’
What you should know
The new National Broadband Plan is designed to deliver data download speeds across Nigeria – a minimum 25Mbps in urban areas and 10Mbps in rural areas, with effective coverage available to at least 90% of the population by 2025 – at a price not more than N390 per 1GB of data i.e. 2% of median income or 1% of minimum wage.
In order to achieve these ambitious targets, the plan is focused on recommendations in 4 critical pillars, namely Infrastructure, Policy, Demand Drivers, and Funding & Incentives
CBN promises to sustain FX restrictions on import of food items that can be produced locally
The CBN has reiterated its stance on sustaining FX restrictions on food items that can be produced and consumed locally.
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has promised to sustain FX restrictions on the importation of food items that can be produced locally.
He promised to get even get more aggressive and continue with the drive of diversifying the economy, especially as similar policy initiated by the apex bank yielded a positive result.
This is according to an official video posted by the apex bank via its official Twitter account.
What they are saying
Commenting on the initiative to cut food importation in Nigeria, Mr. Emefiele said, “The Central Bank of Nigeria will get even more aggressive to see to it that food – any or all food items that can be produced in Nigeria and consumed in Nigeria, but currently being imported into Nigeria, are placed on the FX restriction list. Once, we go through our records, and convince ourselves that these products can be produced in Nigeria, the restriction will be effected’’
What this means
The implication of this initiative when implemented is that you cannot source foreign exchange from the Nigerian FX market to import these items into Nigeria.
Why it matters
The initiative is part of the present regime’s policy on diversifying the economy and reducing over-reliance on imports. It can also go a long way to ensure domestic food security by minimizing external risks and help the government to save foreign exchange that would have been used for importation. It will help protect local industries and create more jobs through the process.
We need more police presence in our communities – South-West Governors
In a 13-point communique, leaders of the South-West have called on the Federal Government to provide more police presence in the region.
South-West Governors and Traditional rulers have demanded more police presence in their communities to address the issues of insecurities. The dialogue was at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu; and all the 6 Governors of the Southwest states, as well as top Traditional rulers.
According to the press release, this demand was made in a 13-point communique issued at the end of the Lagos State Government hosted-dialogue, where the Governors and Traditional rulers demanded for the repair of destroyed economic assets in the region.
They also demanded for an immediate adjustment of the security architecture of the country in a bid to address the threats and realities of insecurity.
What they are saying
Governor Rotimi Akeredolu while presenting the 13-point communique signed by the Governor and the Ooni of Ife on behalf of the participants, said,
“Before our very eyes, what started as a peaceful demonstration turned to a different thing that became a threat to all of us, who are regarded as elite. What we witnessed in the violence showed that something needs to be done to address the underlying issues and come out with solutions. We must be able to sustain the peace in our region at all cost.”
However, in a bid to sustain the peace of the region, he made the following demands,
“The security architecture of the country requires adjustment to adequately address the threats and realities of insecurity in the country. There should be more police presence in communities in the Southwest states.”
“A comprehensive programme that addresses youth employment and empowerment should be prioritized. Closer coordination and complementarity between the States and the Federal Government. Curricular of tertiary institutions should be reviewed, with emphasis placed on skills acquisition and entrepreneurship.
On the impact of the social media and unverified news report issued during the peaceful demonstration, he said,
“We recognize the damaging and negative impact of fake and false news, and we worry about its destructive and dangerous potency. We call on Federal Government to use the instrumentality of existing laws and regulations bench-marked from other countries to provide safeguards against the spread of fake news. The 2015 Cyber Act must also be fully used.”
Bottom Line
The recent vandalization of key public assets in the Southwest led to the peace dialogue in which political leaders, traditional rulers and security heads across the region came together to discuss the way forward.
The dialogue was set up to open a new chapter of peace and prosperity in the Southwest, as the agenda of the meeting was to forge a common front with traditional institutions in addressing the issues that led to the recent nationwide youth demonstration.
The session offered traditional rulers a no-holds-barred opportunity to bare their minds on the marginalization of traditional institutions in the process of governance.
Six Nigerians convicted in UAE for funding Boko Haram in 2019
Half a dozen Nigerians have been convicted in the UAE for funding the notorious terrorist group, Boko Haram.
Six Nigerian nationals were convicted by an Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for funding Boko Haram in 2019, according to Daily Trust.
This was disclosed on Monday in an exclusive report by Daily Trust. The media platform revealed that the Nigerians were responsible for laundering the sum of $782, 000 between 2015 and 2016.
“Two of the convicts, Surajo Abubakar Muhammad and Saleh Yusuf Adamu were sentenced to life imprisonment; while the remaining four, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan, AbdurRahman Ado Musa, Bashir Ali Yusuf, and Muhammad Ibrahim Isa were handed ten-year imprisonment respectively,” Daily Trust revealed.
“According to the judgment, all the accused were charged with funding a terror group (Boko Haram) by facilitating transfers of money from Dubai to Nigeria for alleged terror operations.
“Engaging in such an activity is a crime under Article 29, Clause 3 of UAE’s Federal Law No 7 of 2017 with regards to anti-terrorism law, documents seen by this paper showed.”
Also revealed was that Boko Haram uses undercover agents to facilitate its funding, the agents are based in Nigeria.
“One of them, Alhaji Sa’idu, who is allegedly based in Nigeria and said to be a senior undercover Boko Haram member responsible for facilitating the group’s access to funds from its sponsors” they said.
“Also fingered in some of the transitions is one Alhaji Ashiru, said to be a Nigerian government official and a senior undercover Boko Haram member, who facilitated the transfer of misappropriated public funds to the group.
The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said Nigeria is aware of the convictions and has written to the UAE to know who was involved.
“Nigerian government has written firstly for copies of the proceedings, which will give us the opportunity to see whether justice was done or not. And on whether they have committed the crime, we requested to know who and who are involved, so that the Nigerian government will know what to do next.
“Nigerian government is working but it doesn’t have the exclusive control, it has to rely on the information provided by UAE. So, it is not in control of the speed of response or action.
“We are working on both the issues that they did not receive a fair hearing and that they were alleged to have supported Boko Haram activities,” Malami said.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in 2016 that Boko Haram started a form of microfinance by providing or promising capital and loans to young entrepreneurs and business owners in northeast Nigeria, as a ploy to get them to join the group.
According to aid agency – Mercy Corps, Boko Haram was exploiting the poverty facing most small business owners from butchers and beauticians to tailors and traders, to get them to accept the loans in exchange for joining Boko Haram.
In a 2015 survey of academic, governmental and journalistic accounts, it was reported that Boko Haram funds its escalating acts of terror through black market dealings, local and international benefactors, and links to al-Qaeda and other well-funded groups in the Middle East, such as ISIS – the most dangerous fundamental group in the world today.
Why it matters
Tracing terrorism funding is a problem globally and also a problem in Nigeria. The reports from the UAE show that terrorist groups work with some government agencies to hide from suspicion. The report also revealed Boko Haram has their money laundered through Bureau de Changes. This could lead to tighter currency transfer regulations from the CBN and demands for more transparency into dealings and the sources of funds.