Nigeria’s broadband penetration rate increased by 10% in 2020, hits 43.3%

Nigeria National broadband penetration has increased by 10% in the last one year, from 33.3% to 43.3%.

This was revealed by the Honourable Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, via a tweet, as seen by Nairametrics.

For 19 years, only 33% of broadband penetration was achieved in Nigeria. Within a year in office, we increased it by 10%. As at today, the penetration stands at 43.3%. The National Broadband Plan aims to provide broadband for 90% of Nigerians over the next 5 years. @DrIsaPantami pic.twitter.com/YIkATWTs61 — Fed Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy (@FMoCDENigeria) November 9, 2020

Why this matter

The recent announcement is in line with the National Broadband goal aimed at providing broadband penetration for about 90% of Nigerians over the next 5 years. In lieu of this, the recent development is a welcome news given that the country is only 46.7% shy of the target. All things being equal, if the current tempo is sustained, the goal looks achievable.

What they are saying

What you should know

The new National Broadband Plan is designed to deliver data download speeds across Nigeria – a minimum 25Mbps in urban areas and 10Mbps in rural areas, with effective coverage available to at least 90% of the population by 2025 – at a price not more than N390 per 1GB of data i.e. 2% of median income or 1% of minimum wage.

In order to achieve these ambitious targets, the plan is focused on recommendations in 4 critical pillars, namely Infrastructure, Policy, Demand Drivers, and Funding & Incentives