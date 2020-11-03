Nigeria needs $5billion for National Broadband Plan – Chairman, BISC 

The Chairman of the Broadband Implementation Steering Committee (BISC), Malam Ubale Maska, has revealed that Nigeria needs about 5 billion dollars for the implementation of the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025. This is according to reports by the Vanguard.

Delivering the keynote speech on behalf of the chairman, Dr Usman Abdullahi, laid bare this fact at the maiden Stakeholders Consultation meeting with relevant stakeholders on the implementation of the plan, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Commenting on the rationale behind the meeting, Dr. Usman revealed that the event became necessary as it avails the opportunity to discuss, observe and get feedback on the new NNBP 2020-2025. In addition, it affords the honourable chairman the opportunity to lay bare the key provisions of the plan which includes the targets, pillars and recommended initiative among others, he remarked.

Why it matters

The numerous positive multiplier effect of broadband to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), socio-economic development, and most especially the Digital Economy, cannot be overemphasized. Hence the need to facilitating funding and expedite the implementation of the new plan to yield positive changes

What they are saying

Dr Usman said, “The plan itself can be achieved at the cost of between 3.5billion dollars and 5 billion dollars.

“We have several options and none is defined yet; we hope to raise something from the government. But as you can see government has its hands full.

“There are conflicting demands; we don’t know if that will happen. But the infrastructure funds that the Central Bank of Nigeria is floating is another source.”

On the other hand, the NCC Executive Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta re-emphasized the commission’s commitment to the implementation of the new plan. He noted that only 30% of the broadband target set in the previous plan 2013-2018 was met due to various challenges that will be rightly addressed.