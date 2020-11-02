Columnists
How the policy of US Presidential election winner will affect Nigeria
Which candidate’s policy will have a net positive effect on Nigeria, its major export commodity and the Nigerian Stock Exchange?
With the US Presidential elections set to take place on November 3rd – America has a choice between two major parties with vastly different economic views. Expectedly, the policy positions of each of these presidents will have far-reaching effects globally, including Nigeria.
READ: Nigeria’s fiscal crisis looms, oil hits $32
The Republican policy
President Donald Trump’s signature phrase is “America First”. This is an economic policy that seeks to promote US based manufacturing, a weaker dollar to promote exports, energy independence via increased fossil fuel output, and targeted immigration policies to reduce illegal immigration and raise local US wages.
Internationally, Trump has favored bilateral trade policies over multilateral policies and has deployed trade tariffs under a policy of reciprocity. He has also pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord.
READ: FG to save N1 trillion annually from petrol subsidy removal
The Democratic policy
Former Vice President, Joe Biden, also has a “Buy America” economic plan funded by a hike in corporate and personal income taxes. His plan will expand the affordable Care Act (Obamacare). The Biden plan will restrict fossil fuel investment on federal land, rejoin the Paris Climate talks and expand renewable energy use in the US.
Biden is also planning a huge fiscal expansion (tax hikes) to invest in infrastructure and expansion of Obamacare to States. He also plans a new tax called the U.S. Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI), which is a tax on patents, trademarks, and copyrights generated by an affiliated foreign corporation.
READ: Forex: U.S dollar plunges against major currencies, investors remain jittery
The facts
- The stock market has performed better under Democrat Presidents than it has under Republican presidents, according to data going back to 1946.
- From 1947 to 2006, the average annual return for stocks under a Democratic president was 10.5% versus 6.1% under a Republican president.
- The average annual US GDP growth rate under a Democratic president was 3.6%, compared to 2.6% for a Republican president.
- Why? The type of fiscal multiplies both parties use, Republicans use tax cuts while Democrats stimulate via consumption.
- Tax cut introduced by Republicans boost economic growth by 0.3% to 0.4%, but expanding unemployment benefits and other policies often pushed by Democratic presidents has a fiscal multiplier of 1.2 to 1.7.
Effect of policies in the US
The Trump Presidency promises a new middle-class tax cut and further regulatory pullbacks on Energy and Financial Services, which are highly regulated. These sectors will see a revenue boost; thus, banks, natural gas & pipelines, and local manufacturing will benefit under a Trump reelection.
The Biden presidency wants to focus on the Affordable Care Act, renewables, and infrastructure; thus, any sector in Wind and Solar power, and construction equipment will benefit. Health stock will also jump as Biden will boost Medicare expansion.
What about Nigeria?
The Nigerian economy is connected to the US economy in 4 main ways.
- The Dollar exchange rate
- The price of crude oil
- The US Federal Reserve Rate
- China
So which candidate’s policy will have a net positive effect on Nigeria and the Nigerian Stock exchange? To be clear, Nigeria benefit from a
- Weak dollar. So, the cost of debt and imports is low.
- Higher crude oil price. So, forex earnings are up.
- Low Federal Reserve policy rate, to make emerging market securities attractive on a yield basis.
- The certainty with China.
If Trump is reelected and continues his trade and energy policies, it will mean more Capital Investments in the US to avoid import taxes. America’s energy independence also means less import of foreign crude and more US exports of oil and gas.
This should boost the US dollar and drop the price of crude oil & gas which will be negative for Nigeria. The positive for Nigeria is fossil fuels will not come under heavy regulatory guidance; thus, boosting new investment. Under Trump, the dollar is stronger, crude prices fall, federal rates stay low.
A Biden victory will see massive deficit spending, and a refocus on green policies and healthcare. This will affect investments in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. The positive is that the trade environment in the US will be more open to imports and outsourcing from Nigeria.
Under Biden, the dollar will be weaker, the crude oil price will stay up (dues to lower US Supply) and fed rates rise. Thus, emerging market security with higher yields is attractive.
China is Nigeria’s biggest opportunity – both candidates seek to crack down on Chinese imports, which presents an opportunity for Chinese and American companies to offshore to Nigeria and avoid Chinese import tariffs.
Worthy to note is that in each party, there exists polices net positive or neutral for Nigeria
Which stock will benefit from a Trump win? Seplat, what about a Biden win? Nigerian Eurobonds will do well.
Remember, the risks to this forecast are significant, Covid 19 is not defeated, it can kill global demand.
Columnists
Nigerian women need over 50% representation in government by 2023
In Nigeria, there is still a need for Nigerian women to have up to 50% representation in government.
Women are taking part in the governance and nation-building of their countries. In October 2019, the global participation rate of women at the national level was 24.5% compared to 8% in 2013 which is quite reassuring. However, in Nigeria, there is still a need for Nigerian women to have up to 50% representation in government.
The reason more women are needed in governance is that they have the expertise to aid in achieving a stronger and vibrant democracy. According to Mr Ban Ki-moon, the former Secretary-General of the United Nation, “When we empower women, we empower communities and nations and the entire human communities.”
A good number of women in Nigeria have made a significant impact on governance and nation-building. Historically, once women come together, they can make things happen because they understand their issues and can articulate them from a point of succinct comprehension.
Mrs. Fumilayo Ramson-Kuti was an activist and a political campaigner – 30 years ago, when there was a tax levy on women in Egba land, she coordinated a women’s union group after a long tussle with the colonial administration and traditional rulers.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is another prominent woman in the global space. She served as Nigeria’s Finance Minister and also as Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister. Currently, she is on the verge of becoming the first female and the first African Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Asides from these two, a lot of women are making waves in society – not only in politics but also in managerial positions and businesses.
Factors that hinder women’s participation in politics
In 2016, there was a study by McKinsey that revealed that only 5% of women are CEOs of companies, 22% cabinet members, while 24% are elected to official positions in Africa.
More so, in the last election 2019 in Nigeria, there were up to 3000 women candidates across all the parties. However, only 64 women were elected and appointed into political offices. Looking at the figures, there is a clear indication that it is very low and needs to be addressed as the 2023 election approaches.
Here are the major challenges affecting women’s involvement in politics in Nigeria.
- Godfathers: In politics, godfatherism is a very big role. For women who are not able to build that network, it becomes a very big issue for them. To avert that, women are advised to create their own network in politics – support one another and assist each other in climbing the ladder, especially for those who are already in government.
- Raising funds: Election campaigns are very expensive to participate in.
- Religious factor/Traditional factors: A lot of people still feel women should be seen and not heard, because they are under a man and should be submissive. Cultural & religious barriers still exists, and it prohibits women from fully contributing to governance. The emergence of women as leaders does not need to subjugate their cultural and religious identities. Men & Women need to understand that it is only through joint decision-making and cooperation, that the society can thrive.
Here are what women can do to thrive in politics
For women to have 50% representation in government, here are what is needed.
- Those already elected must see themselves as a springboard and position themselves strategically, so they can increase the number of women in political offices. It is also important for women to leverage technology and use social media to enable them to build a community of women leaders/activists.
- Having already announced the date for 2023 election, it is imperative that women start preparing themselves ahead of the election and strategize on how to get more women elected to the government.
- Finally, having a skill is very crucial for women who want to be community leaders.
Columnists
Trump or Biden? How the US Presidential election will impact the stock market
A Trump victory will see a stock market bump, as traders buy shares to cover their Put options.
US stocks are falling and volatility is going to increase as the US election head to a close on November 3rd. However, this is a systematic fall, meaning every stock in every sector is falling. Every sector save for a few healthcare stocks is down – irrespective of earnings. Why would Amazon stocks fall, even as demand is up? This is a big market “tell” that the market sell-off has nothing to do with fundamentals.
Image 1 shows the Standard & Poor 500 index stocks categorized by sectors and industries.
Another key indicator that shows the market’s hand is the “VIX” – the trading symbol for the CBOE Volatility Index – that measures the implied volatility of the S&P 500 index. The VIX is muted, it’s up slightly – but nowhere near the levels seen in March and July of this year. What this tells us is that the market is less fearful. In other words, this is a planned sale by institutional investors not driven really by COVID-19 or stimulus fears.
Image 2
Why are all sectors in the market falling? The answer is simple; Investors are hedging against a Joe Biden victory in November.
Joe Biden‘s tax plan calls for an across the board tax hike on income, including Capital Gains taxes. This means if you filed as a single, bought the US Stocks in 2016 by buying the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Investor (VTSMX), your return in 2019 would have been 52.2%. This return would have triggered a capital gains tax of 20%, if your income exceeded $441.451 as a single filer.
Image 3
Donald Trump on the other hand will tax long-term capital gain at 39.6$% on income above $1m. The maths is simple, investors that have made money in the stock market under the Trump tax cuts have an incentive to sell their stocks today or buy a Put option – to take in cash today and wait.
If Biden wins, they pay Capital gains taxes at the lower 20%; if Trump wins, they already have banked on their cash.
Can you see the opportunity?
If Trump wins, these investors have to buy back those shares. Thus, a Trump victory and the Republican Party retaining the Senate will see a stock market bump, as traders buy shares to cover their Put options.
This is a simple play – if you think Trump will win, buy the market and go bullish.
Columnists
October PMI reveals rebound in economic activities
Manufacturing PMI has remained below 50 index points for the past six consecutive months.
According to the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the month of October, activity levels in the manufacturing and nonmanufacturing sectors strengthened even as readings remained below 50 index points. Specifically, the manufacturing PMI expanded to 49.4 in October from 46.9 in September, indicating slower contraction compared to the prior five months. Similarly, the nonmanufacturing PMI strengthened to 46.8 in October from 41.9 in September, halting two months of consecutive contraction in the index. That said, we note that Manufacturing PMI has remained below 50 index points for the past six consecutive months while NonManfacturing PMI has been below 50 index points for the past seven consecutive months.
Across the key indices in the manufacturing PMI, save for Supplier delivery time (-1.7) which recorded some deterioration, the remaining four indices in the manufacturing sector improved in October; Raw materials/WIP Inventory (+3.2), New orders (+4.8), Production level (+2.7) and Employment level (+1.9). We think the deterioration in Supplier delivery time reflects the impact of the nationwide unrest and peaceful protests on logistics and distribution channels of manufacturing firms. Furthermore, we note that while Employment
level and Raw material inventories improved in October, they remain below the 50-point mark which reflects weak labour employment and FX illiquidity challenges impacting ability to import critical raw materials. The data further revealed that, of the 14 surveyed subsectors in the manufacturing sector, six (compared to four in September) reported growth while 8 (compared to ten in September) contracted.
For non-manufacturing PMI, all four of the key metrics recorded improvement albeit they all remained below the 50-point mark. Across all the indices; Business Activity (+5.0), Level of new orders (+8.3), Employment level (+2.6) and Inventory level (+3.2) showed decent improvements. We think the decent recovery in Non-manufacturing PMI was driven by sustained recovery in activities of service-based organisations in the face of reduced covid19 restrictions.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.