Energy
FG to save N1 trillion annually from petrol subsidy removal
The Minister noted that the removal of fuel subsidy will save Nigeria up to a trillion every year.
The Federal Government has disclosed that it expects to save as much as N1 trillion ($2.6 billion) annually, and create massive jobs following the removal of fuel subsidy.
The disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, during an interaction with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, September 11, 2020.
Sylva said, “It is time for Nigerians to face reality and do the right thing. What is deregulation going to do? It is going to free up a lot more money. At least from the very beginning, it will save us up to a trillion, and more every year. Already, we have taken off the budgetary provision for the subsidy which is about N500 billion in the budget.
“Also, we have taken off the excess forex price that special rate that was given to NNPC which also came at a cost. So, all the money that we used to defend the Naira at that time to subsidize the dollar will now be freed up for development. I believe that this discussion around subsidy has been a vexed issue that has captured the imagination of this country for a long time now,” the minister said.
He pointed out that past administrations had lacked the political will to deregulate the downstream sector, and remove subsidy despite attempts to do so. At some periods, the time was not good for it.
The Minister said, “And why did I say that time was not good for it? Does that imply the time is good for it now? The problem around deregulation is that people must understand first that the product we are talking about is a derivative of crude oil.
“It is refined from crude oil. Therefore, it has a direct relationship with the price of crude oil. If the price of crude oil goes up, then you expect that it would reflect in the price of the derivative.
“So, the best time to achieve this we looked at was the time when crude oil prices are low so that Nigerians will get the benefit of those low prices.’’
The Minister, however, lamented that when the Federal Government announced the deregulation policy in March, and reduced the price of petrol which was beneficial to consumers, the price of services and goods in the market place did not reduce.
“Whenever there is a kobo increase in the pump price of petrol, people will use it as an opportunity to triple the selling price of their commodities,” he said.
Energy
FG to give up majority stakes in its 4 refineries, to be privately managed
FG would resort to holding minority shares after giving up the refineries to investors.
The Federal Government has disclosed that it is in talks with some investors to give up majority stakes in the government’s 4 refineries.
The disclosure was made by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, during a discussion programme on Channels Television on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
He revealed that the Federal Government wanted to implement an operating model in which the government-owned NNPC would be a minority shareholder in the assets. He said that the government wanted the LNG model for the refineries, where the private investors would operate and manage the refineries.
Mele Kyari said, “It means there will be more scrutiny of shareholders and also becoming more efficient to operate. That conversation is on the table.’’
The NNPC boss, however, did not specify how the government planned to transfer ownership, or who they hoped to transfer it to.
He also explained that plans were underway to rehabilitate the 4 major refineries to start producing at maximum capacity. This plan is expected to place Nigeria as one of the world’s biggest exporter of petroleum products within the next 3 years.
Kyari disclosed that the refineries, which have only worked sporadically for years due to severe underinvestment, would need serious repairs and refurbishment as against the routine Turn Around Maintenance (TAM).
It can be recalled that in April, the NNPC said that it had shut down all its 4 refineries to secure funding for their refurbishment, and would no longer manage them when they reopened.
He said that the pipelines which supplied crude oil to these 4 refineries in Kaduna, Warri and Port Harcourt were badly damaged. In the latest financial report that was released by NNPC, these refineries processed almost no crude in 13 months to June this year, even though they had an operating cost of about $367 million.
Business
FG demands $1.1 billion advance settlement from Eni, Shell in Malabu corruption case
The government of Nigeria has requested advance payment for damages in the Malabu oil scandal.
The Federal Government, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, asked a court in Milan to order Royal Dutch Shell and Eni to pay the sum of $1.092 billion as an immediate advance payment for damages in the Malabu oil scandal, one of the oil industry’s biggest-ever corruption scandals.
During the hearing into the corruption allegation linked to the acquisition of the OPL 245 offshore field by Eni and Shell, lawyer to the Federal Government, asked for advance payment ahead of a more comprehensive damages package to be decided by the court at a later date.
The case involves the 2011 acquisition of oil block prospecting license by Eni and Shell, following the payment of $1.3 billion to the Nigerian government for the OPL 245 offshore field. However, it was alleged that about $1.1 billion of that amount ended up in the account of Malabu Oil and Gas, which was owned by a former Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete, and was used to pay political bribes.
The prosecutors also alleged that Dan Etete, apart from the politicians, paid some middlemen and then half of it to himself.
Shell says that the 2011 agreement was a settlement of long-standing litigation following the previous allocation of the oil block by the Federal Government to Shell and Malabo.
It can be recalled that in July, prosecutors asked that the Chief Executive Officer of Eni. Claudio Descalzi be jailed and also for Eni and Shell to be fined together with some of their former and present executives.
In addition, the prosecutors also requested for the confiscation of the sum of $1.092 billion from all the defendants in the case, an amount which is the equivalent of the bribes that was alleged to have been paid out.
The lawyer representing Nigeria, Lucio Lucia, on Wednesday, joined in requesting for the seizure of that amount.
Energy
FG directs 9,000 filling stations to install gas facilities
The DPR ordered the filling stations to begin immediate installation and also update licenses.
The Department of Petroleum Resources has ordered 9,000 filling stations nationwide to begin the installation of facilities for gas products.
This was announced in a statement by The Director, DPR, Mr Sarki Auwalu. The DPR said the move will improve the utilization of liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas and autogas as alternative fuels for Nigerians.
Nairametrics reported last month that the Federal Government stated that filling stations will begin to dispense autogas into automobiles through selected filling stations across the country before the end of September. The Committee on National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) had been assigned to ensure the effective implementation and take-off of this initiative. The NGEP was inaugurated in January this year by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, in furtherance of the domestic gas expansion programme of the Federal Government.
Mr Auwalu added that the 9,000 outlets represent 27% of the number of retail fuel stations in the first category, and identified by the DPR as stations that can implement the integration of gas facilities based on robust safety assessment and technical considerations.
The DPR ordered all category one operators of filling stations to begin immediate installation and also update the licenses with the DPR.
“All operators of retail outlets in categories two and three whose facilities do not meet the minimum requirements or do not have sufficient land area are encouraged to apply for stand-alone LPG, CNG, LNG or autogas facilities (full-scale or modular) under an incentivized regulatory regime.”
“The DPR has also approved the deployment of skid-mounted modularized/containerized LPG/autogas handling systems and other intrinsically safe systems for gas storage and handling to promote affordability, accessibility, and availability of the products,” Auwalu said.