NNPC reports explosion at OML 40 facility
The NNPC has reported an explosion at OML 40 facility
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Group has reported an explosion at OML 40 facility managed by Elcrest E&P Nigeria Limited while undergoing production evacuation at Gbetiokun Early Production facility.
The disclosure was revealed by the group through its verified Twitter page as seen by Nairametrics.
@NNPCgroup reports explosion at OML 40 managed by Elcrest E&P. Kennie Obateru, NNPC's Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, in a statement on the explosion, said there were no fatalities or injuries & no significant spill in the incident.
In the recent press release which was signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, there were no records of fatalities or injuries and no significant spill during the accident.
However, a reputable source informed that there was allegedly significant damage to the marine storage vessel, MT Harcourt, which will impact production by about 10,000 barrels of oil per day.
In lieu of the recent development, NNPC has commenced an investigation to determine the cause and extent of the damage with a view to averting future occurrence.
A press release by NNPC stated that there were no fatalities or injuries & no significant spill in the incident.
FG signs grant agreements to power 5 million homes in 2021
The FG has signed agreements under the Mini-Grid Performance-Based Grant to electrify 4 communities.
The Rural Electrification Agency, under the aegis of the federal government, has signed grant agreements with two mini-grid developers under the Mini-Grid Performance-Based Grant (PBG) to electrify 4 communities.
This disclosure was made by Ahmad Salihijo, the current Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, in a statement issued to the public via his official Twitter account.
The statement partly reads:
“This afternoon, two mini-grid developers were signed up under the Mini-Grid Performance-Based Grant (PBG), under the World Bank and African Development Bank, funded Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP). The plan is to continue to leverage these renewable energy technologies to power communities, under the Nigeria Electrification Project Mini-Grid Component. Today, we signed on Nayo Tropical Technology Ltd and Darway Coast. Using the PBG, these two developers will electrify 4 communities.”
We kicked off a new week with the signing of grant agreements.
Optics
The Mini-Grid Performance-Based Grants (PBG) Program aims to close the viability gap for mini-grids developed on a spontaneous basis. Grants of US$350/connection are available on a first-come-first-serve basis, with a minimum total grant request of US$10,000 per mini-grid.
However, Eligible projects are solar hybrid systems in unserved areas, and the applications for the performance-based grants will be accepted on a rolling basis, once the program is active and until available funds are exhausted.
In case you missed it (ICYMI)
Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman disclosed that the Government is set to invest heavily in the deployment of Mini-grid systems that will provide power for 5 million homes in 2021.
This is very important as it is virtually impossible for the national grid to cover every geographical point within Nigeria.
However, the current grant agreements signed with two mini-grid developers under the Mini-Grid Performance-Based Grant (PBG) today, is a huge boost towards deploying Mini-grid systems to power 5 million homes in 2021.
Why this matters
The Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) is a Federal Government initiative that is private sector-driven. This initiative seeks to provide electricity access to households, micro, small and medium enterprises in off-grid communities across the country through renewable power sources.
The objective of the Buhari-led administration is to close the energy gap in Nigeria using these renewable energy technologies.
The grant agreements accepted by the Rural Electrification Agency, and the subsequent ones from mini-grid developers bring the government closer to achieving their targets.
Egbin Power Plant generated the highest total energy output in Q1 2020, 14.82%
Egbin power plant accounted for the highest share with 14.82% of the total energy output.
The data released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for the Q1 2020 indicates that 12 out of the 26 operational power plants accounted for 82.16% of the total electric energy generated, while Egbin power plant generated the highest at 14.82%.
According to the distribution of the individual power plant contribution to the overall total energy output during the period,
- Egbin power plant accounted for the highest share with 14.82% of the total energy output.
- Kanji hydropower plant followed with 10.36% of the total energy output.
- In the same period, Sapele NIPP power plant accounted for the least share of the output with 0.11%.
Source: NERC Quarterly Report – Q1 2020
What you should know
- Egbin Power Plc is an affiliate of the Sahara Group – an international energy conglomerate. The power plant is located in Egbin, Lagos state, operates one of the largest thermal power plants in Sub-Saharan Africa.
- The energy generation in Nigeria is still largely dependent on 9 power plants, as these plants accounted for 73.76% of the total electric energy output during Q1 2020.
- The over-reliance of the grid on the energy supplied by these 9 power plants poses a serious concentration risk to the industry. A downtime in any of them may result in grid instability – except adequate proactive and precautionary measures are put in place, such as adequate spinning reserves.
- The Commission, on its part, towards guaranteeing continuous grid stability by ensuring proper management of the grid, has concluded the evaluation of the outcome of the competitive procurement of spinning reserves conducted by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and communicated its decision to the same for further action.
Ikeja Electric tops with 10.7% approved meter allocation – NERC
Ikeja Disco (IKEDC) tops the list with the approved meter allocation of 106,701 units(10.7%).
The data recently released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) shows that one million meter units have been earmarked for the initial phase of the implementation of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP). Ikeja Disco (IKEDC) tops the list with the approved meter allocation of 106,701 units(10.7%).
The others are IBEDC with 103,997 units (10.4%), AEDC with 101,186 units (10.1%). PHEDC got the least of 77,070 units(7.7%).
The allocation of the meters to the respective Discos was based on 80% of the one million meters for the take-off of the scheme shared equally amongst all the Discos while the 20% was based on the contracted metering gap of each of the Discos.
The total number of meters contracted based on the metering gap at the commencement of MAP regulation was 6,324,971 units.
- IKEDC has the highest number of 1,074,411, representing 17%.
- IBEDC followed with 988,915 units, representing 16%.
- AEDC 900,000, representing 14%.
- PHEDC has the least with 134,324 units, representing 2%.
Out of 1 million units of meters earmarked across all the Discos, 347,665 units are available inventories with the pre-qualified Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) in all the Discos, while 652,335 units are to be sourced locally from the same MAPs.
- IBEDC has the highest available stock of 96,248 units (27.7%).
- PHEDC followed with 50,100 units (14.4%).
- AEDC 40,438 units (11.6%).
- The least inventory comes from JEDC with 4,283 units (1.2%).
What you should know
- The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently released its framework for the financing of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), as well as the local meter manufacturers to close the estimated 10 million metering gap.
- The key objectives of the NMMP include increasing Nigeria’s metering rate, elimination of arbitrary estimated billing, strengthening the local meter value chain by increasing local meter manufacturing, assembly, and deployment capacity.
- The programme is well intended to support Nigeria’s economic recovery efforts by creating more jobs in the local meter value-chain and reducing collection losses, as well as, increasing financial flows to achieve 100% market remittance obligations of the Discos.
- The Federal Government’s National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) obligates all the electricity distribution companies (Discos) to fully meter all their customers
- Customers who had earlier paid for meters under the MAP Regulations shall be refunded through energy credits over a period not exceeding five years
- The payment for meters by customers through upfront payments or monthly Meter Service Charge as provided in the subsisting MAP regulation shall cease.