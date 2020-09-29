Financial Services
Sterling Bank gets CBN approval for restructuring
Sterling Bank has obtained the CBN’s approval in principle to enable it restructure as a Holding Company.
Sterling Bank has announced its approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria, to enable it to restructure as a holding company, sequel to its plan to spin off its Non-Interest Banking window. Recall that the Non-Interest Banking window of the bank became operational in January 2014.
In a press release signed by the Bank’s secretary, Temitayo Adegoke and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the bank believes that the proposed structure embodies efficiency around operations and financing efforts, that will support individual businesses in reaching full potential through increased portfolio diversification, enhanced corporate governance, and better access to capital, leveraging the financial strength of the group.
Commenting on the proposed holding structure of the bank, a part of the press release read thus, “Going into the Holding Company structure, our desire is to entrench our business model premised on social capitalism, where we believe that private sector capital and market-based tools will offer the best types of solutions to Nigeria’s most pressing social and environmental challenges. The Holding Company gives us the structure to explore our business model further. Partnership Technology Specialization. The Holding Company is designed to operate on 3 major premises – Specialization, Partnership, and Digitization. The Conventional Bank will focus on building skills and using technology to provide solutions in the areas that are critical to development in the country – Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, Transportation (HEART). The Non-Interest Bank will focus on building partnerships that connect individuals and businesses, leveraging technology to create business optimization while solving for an individual’s daily financial needs.’’
Recall that Sterling Bank had earlier reported mixed results in terms of key indicators for H1, 2020. While its Net trading income increased from N717 million to N3 billion, its Interest expenses declined to N12.5 billion. These positives were eroded by a sharp decline in its profit, from N5.7 billion recorded in mid-2019 to N5.4 billion in the corresponding period of 2020.
In light of the aforementioned key indicators; the proposed holding structure, therefore, presents an opportunity for the bank to diversify and increase its income stream, ensuring liquidity through the process.
How declining interest rates, others drive a shift in Nigeria’s investment sector
It has been noted that the declining rates of interest have forced savers to turn to mutual funds.
There is an ongoing paradigm shift in the Nigerian investment space, especially due to the crash in interest rates in the first half of 2020.
This fact was revealed in the presentation of a revolutionary report recently released by Coronation Asset Management, titled, “Shifting the Appetite of Nigerian Investors; From Savings to Mutual funds.”
The report highlighted that Nigerian investors are faced with difficult choices, as interest rates have crashed; therefore the options are either to wait for the rates to rise in the future or accept more risk, in order to increase returns. The report also highlighted that over the last 10 years, it has been remarkably easy to beat inflation by buying FGN Treasury Bills, which averaged 2.57% above inflation between 2010- 2019. However, with the crash in interest rates in the first half of the year, this era has ended abruptly.
Gold rush
In a keynote presentation, the Head of Research at Coronation Asset Management, Guy Czartoryski, stated that the declining rates of interests have forced savers to turn to mutual funds, as a way of managing and protecting their money.
He also stated that the total assets under management (AUM), over the last four years 2015-2019, more than doubled in inflation-adjusted terms, and were up in nominal terms by over 305%. He further remarked that the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in total AUM from 2015 to 2019, was 22% in inflation-adjusted terms, and 42% in nominal terms. It would be difficult to find a Nigerian industry that matches this.
At the moment this industry is only about one-tenth the size of the Pension Funds, but it is growing fast.
Breakdown analysis
- Money Market funds grew, from 2015 to 2019, at a CAGR of 28% in inflation-adjusted terms and 49% in nominal terms, faster than the fund management industry as a whole. They grew by 11% in the first half of this year.
- Fixed Income funds grew, from 2015 to 2019, at a CAGR of 82% in inflation-adjusted terms, and 111% in nominal terms. Growth has picked up rapidly in the past two years, with growth at 60% during H1 2020, in nominal terms.
Distribution of Mutual Funds
- The AUM of the fund management industry stood at N1.3 trillion (US$3.4bn), as at 30 June 2020.
- The distribution by type is Money Market funds, 61.4%; Fixed Income funds, 16.6%; US dollar bonds funds, 10.4%; Infrastructure fund (one fund), 4.4%; Real Estate funds, 3.2%; Mixed funds (i.e. money market plus fixed income plus equity), 1.9%; Exchange Trade funds, 1.0%; Equity funds, 0.8%; Ethical funds, 0.3%.
Conclusion and the way forward
Guy, in his closing remarks, suggested pragmatic ways by which the mutual funds industry can grow. He opined that the industry needs a new level of risk management. Investment risk is rising as yields fall, and fund managers and investors need to master risk management, and learn the benefits of diversifying their investments across asset classes.
In addition, he called for the need to liberalize information of the industry, especially as it relates to fund performance, “For example, in a developed market such as the UK, it is possible to access the Morningstar website and the Financial Times Fund Comparison website and make easy and effective comparisons across thousands of funds. Nigeria’s regulator, the SEC, is moving the industry in this direction.”
Why Banks don’t trust Cryptos
A survey has disclosed why banks and some governments are still skeptical about the use of cryptocurrencies.
A new survey has shown that though many crypto exchanges affirm their commitment to warding off criminals who aim to launder money and fund terrorist activities, governments and banks do not seem convinced.
Methodology
- The survey was distributed to ACAMS members, members of RUSI’s Centre for Financial Crime and Security Studies’ mailing list, as well as to individual government and cryptocurrency stakeholders for distribution.
- This report is based on 566 individual responses, received between 3rd June 2020 and 22nd July 2020. Survey respondents indicated they are located in North America (32%), South America (8%), Europe (23%), Asia (22%), Africa (7%), Middle East (5%), and Oceania (3%).
- Almost all respondents (97%) are familiar with at least one type of cryptocurrency, with Bitcoin being the most recognized (96%). The least recognized cryptocurrency was Zcash (24%).
The Cryptocurrency Risk & Compliance Survey, produced in alliance by the British think tank RUSI and the industry body ACAMS, revealed vital insights into how financial institutions, policymakers view cryptos.
- 88% of financial institutions are worried about cryptocurrencies being used for money laundering purposes, against 57% of those who specialize in digital currencies.
- 89% of governments are concerned about crypto being used on the dark web, while just 50% of crypto industry respondents felt the same.
- 23% of government respondents see the likes of Bitcoin as an opportunity, compared with 80% of the crypto industry.
- 20% of financial institutions agree that crypto transactions offer greater levels of transparency, while 83% of digital asset specialists believe this to be the case.
- 9% of financial institutions say exchanges are prepared to deal with cybercrime, but 48% of respondents from the crypto industry say they are.
These statistics summarize two things: the Crypto industry still needs to convince the regulators and audience about the effectiveness of crypto and reduced risk of holding digital, and most importantly, it needs to win the trust of the government.
Although the recently released report revealed that cybercriminals represent 1% of all crypto-transactions; indicating that the threat isn’t as sizeable as some may think, it’s still true that digital assets have appeal among terrorist organizations and money launderers, with the likes of Monero growing particularly popular among the seedy merchants found in darknet markets.
Overall, the cryptocurrency industry is much more confident in cryptocurrency service providers’ tools and preparedness, than other sectors are.
Half of the respondents (51%) believe that crypto exchanges are unprepared to deal with the aforementioned cybercrime activities, although respondents from the cryptocurrency industry are significantly more confident in their own preparedness.
Future of Cryptocurrency
Respondents are more likely to agree than disagree that in five years, crypto-currency will be an effective tool for financial inclusion.
- The crypto-currency industry overwhelmingly agrees (81%) with this statement, echoing their views on the current role of crypto-currency in financial inclusion.
- Respondents still believe that the main use of cryptocurrency in five years will be investments and speculations, but day-to-day payments rank second, with illicit purposes moved to third.
- The crypto-currency industry specifically said that day-to-day payments will become the main use of crypto-currency.
Access Bank gets regulatory approval to become a Holding Company
Access Bank has received approval from the CBN to restructure into a Holding Company.
Access Bank has joined the list of conventional banks in Nigeria, that seeks to diversify and restructure its operations into a holding structure. The bank announced its Approval-in-Principle from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to restructure into a holding company.
This is contained in a press release signed by the Bank’s secretary, Sunday Ekwochi and made public yesterday. The proposed holding company structure would enable the bank to further accelerate its objectives around business diversification, improved operational efficiencies, talent retention, and robust governance.
In addition, the bank also disclosed its intent in expanding its territory within the African space, by bolstering its market in Mozambique and South Africa. This is sequel to the bank’s recent transaction with Cavmont Bank in Zambia, and further embeds the bank’s presence in the SADC region.
As regards the expansion in Mozambique, the disclosure revealed that Access Bank has received regulatory permission to operate in Mozambique, under the name ‘Access Bank Mozambique’. The subsidiary also entered into an agreement with ABC Holdings Limited, to acquire African Banking Corporation (BancABC Mozambique) for cash, in a combination of definitive and contingent consideration.
In the South African markets, the Bank disclosed that it has entered into a definitive agreement with GroCapital Holdings, to invest into Grobank Limited over two tranches, with an initial cash consideration for a 49% shareholding, and an additional increase to a majority stake in the second tranche.
Why this matters
The Bank through the corporate announcement, announced its readiness in asserting itself as a key driver in the African banking space, by ensuring a connected and broader Africa, as a strategic focus for geographic earnings, growth and diversification. These transactions will remarkably boost the presence of the bank in the SADC region and Africa as a whole, and all other things being equal, may result to broader customer base, broader market and increased chances for profitability, liquidity, and continuity.
Commenting on the deals, the GMD/CEO of Access Bank, Mr. Herbert Wigwe stated that, “We have consistently said we are focused on building the scale needed to become a leading African bank; one that leverages our experienced and growing talent base and key stakeholder partnerships, towards driving sustainable impact and profitability. Today’s announcement demonstrates further commitment to delivering our strategic aspirations of becoming Africa’s Gateway to the world, in line with our vision to be the world’s most respected African bank.”
He further remarked that, “these transactions will significantly strengthen our presence in Southern Africa, and further our footprint for growth in the SADC region. With a broader presence across the continent, Access Bank will be better placed to support our customers, who are increasingly looking towards intra African growth. The proposed transactions will accelerate the Bank’s momentum towards delivering world class banking services to an expanded customer base across the continent.”